In 2023, President Bola Tinubu announced that his administration would drive a transition away from PMS dependence to other alternatives

To drive the adoption of gas across Nigeria, the Presidential CNG initiative was set up

The NNPCL has now boosted this initiative with a critical donation of Hybrid CNG buses that will be deployed to ease public transportation

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL) has boosted the Presidential Initiative on Compressed Natural Gas (PCNGi) with a donation of thirty-five (35) hybrid Compressed Natural Gas (CNG)-powered buses.

The NNPC Group CEO, Bayo Ojulari, described this move as a demonstration of the company’s commitment to cleaner and sustainable energy alternatives in Nigeria.

Speaking at the handover ceremony in Abuja on Monday, Ojulari restated NNPC’s commitment to the President’s Decade of Gas initiative.

He disclosed that the company is also reporting major milestones in its gas supply and distribution, as well as establishing gas infrastructure across the country.

The NNPCL Executive Vice President of Downstream, Mr. Mumuni Dagazau, added in his remarks that CNG as a fuel alternative would help Nigeria reduce reliance on PMS and diesel, and accelerate the growth of the gas sector.

FG describes the CNG buses as instruments of economic relief

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas), Rt. Hon. Ekperikpe Ekpo, who was also present at the handover ceremony described the buses as a beacon of economic relief for Nigerians.

He noted that they also demonstrate environmental responsibility on the part of the NNPCL, and point to a future where Nigerians can access safe, affordable, and efficient transportation in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda.

The Managing Director of the NNPC Foundation, Mrs. Emmanuella Arukwe, remarked that the initiative was targeted at helping Nigeria shape a new energy future that would better serve the people and the planet.

PCNGi reacts to the donation

Note that the Presidential CNG initiative was instituted to ease transportation burdens on Nigerians by encouraging and driving increased adoption of CNG as an alternative to PMS.

Receiving the 35 hybrid buses, the Programme Coordinator/CEO, Engineer Michael Oluwagbemi, thanked the NNPCL for being its reliable partner in this mission.

The 35 buses donated will be deployed as pilot models in public transportation in major cities across Nigeria.

Reacting to the NNPCL tweet to announce the donation, an X user commented:

“Straight to Lagos.”

Abuja residents enjoy free ride with CNG buses

Recall that President Bola Tinubu’s government introduced a 40-day free Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) powered bus service in Abuja in November 2024.

The free ride was part of the president’s Renewed Hope clean energy transport scheme, aimed at easing the impact of fuel subsidy removal and promoting affordable, cleaner transportation.

The initiative attracted positive commendations from the residents who confessed how much it eased their transportation problems.

FG deploys CNG vehicles to universities

In related news, the federal government has begun deploying CNG buses to Nigerian universities to reduce student transport costs and promote cleaner energy use.

This comes as the first phase of a wider plan to expand CNG vehicle use across 20 federal universities in Nigeria, Legit.ng reports.

It will lower transport costs for students and promote cleaner energy use on campuses.

