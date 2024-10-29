XEJet has announced the beginning of scheduled flights on the Lagos-Abuja route with competitive fare

The airline disclosed that it will commence its inaugural flight operations on November 2, 2024

The company’s chief executive officer, Emmanuel Iza, disclosed that the airline will initially serve four routes

XEJet has announced the beginning of its scheduled flight operations from Abuja to Lagos, offering passengers a competitive fare.

The inaugural flight between Abuja and Lagos is scheduled for November 2, 2024.

XEJet obtains Air Operator Certificate

The airline’s launch followed its recent expansion of operations, including adding scheduled services to its Air Operator Certificate (AOC) in September.

According to its chief executive officer, Emmanuel Iza, the airline will operate four routes: Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt, and Kano.

Leadership reports that Iza disclosed that the new operation phase will offer a premium business-class experience, setting new standards for luxury travel across Nigeria.

XEJet promises an improved flying experience

Iza stated that introducing scheduled flights marks an essential milestone in XEJet’s growth. It boosts the airline’s commitment to providing top-notch aviation services and catering to business travellers who seek comfort, privacy, and exceptional service.

The company disclosed that in addition to all business class services, it is also finalising the introduction of its Express service on the E190 aircraft, offering a more adaptable option with 104 all-economy class seats.

The airline’s CEO said it is committed to creating exceptional flying experiences and meeting the unique needs of business travellers.

Air Peace denies fare hikes

Iza disclosed that the new expansion is the airline’s testament to its dedication to redefining air travel in Nigeria with premium-class, time-efficient travel experiences.

The XEJet launch comes as Nigerian air travellers are reeling from the high cost of air travel, with airlines increasing fares astronomically, especially on the Lagos-Abuja route.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigeria's largest carrier, Air Peace, hiked its fares on the Lagos-Abuja route to N250,000 for a one-way ticket, a development the airline denied.

Nigerian airlines to to commence direct flights to UAE

Legit.ng earlier reported that As Nigerians expect the resumption of Emirates Airlines’ direct flights to Nigeria on October 1, 2024, the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, has bargained an agreement on reciprocal rights to ensure that Nigerian airlines commence direct flight operations to the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

According to a statement by Tunde Moshood, Keymo's special assistant on media and communications, the meeting set the basis for the new Bilateral Air Service Agreement (BASA) between the two countries.

He disclosed that the agreement would boost collaboration between the two countries and establish guidelines for them.

