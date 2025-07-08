The federal government announced plans to concession several airports across the country

In a recent development, Festus Keyamo has given an update on the concession of the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu

He also explained why the government cannot afford to run the international airports in Nigeria

The federal government has publicly admitted that it is running the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu, at a loss.

The Federal Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, attributed the loss to the absence of private sector participants to improve efficiency.

Speaking at the launch of Enugu Air on Monday, he stressed the need for private sector players to come in as concession partners and make the airport profitable.

Keyamo gives an update on Enugu airport concession

Recall that the federal government earlier confirmed plans to concession the Akanu Ibiam International Airport Enugu, but said it was yet to select a concessionaire.

Keyamo said the ministry was still evaluating proposals on the matter and debunked rumours that the airport concession would run for 80 years.

Giving an update on it, Keyamo expressed the urgency of the situation noting that the government cannot run it profitably.

He said:

“We are running the airport at a loss because we don’t have the drive of the private sector. I am saying it openly and I have no apologies.”

He disclosed that President Bola Tinubu was aware of the process so far, and the ministry had also involved the FAAN and the committees at the National Assembly.

Keyamo gave an update that the concession discussions are now nearing completion, noting that it will open the Enugu portal to the global market.

He explained that the revamping of the cargo terminal would allow for exports to be processed directly from Enugu state and create employment for the residents.

Enugu Int'l Airport reopens for flight operations

Recall that Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu, reopened on Monday, April 28, 2025.

This came after a brief period of shutdown for emergency runway repairs, with inbound and outbound flights cancelled.

During the shutdown, airlines like Air Peace and others were compelled to cancel scheduled flights, leaving hundreds of travellers stranded.

A couple of months after the reopening of the airport, Enugu Air was launched as a state-owned commercial airline to connect the state to a global market.

The airline has started operations with a fleet of three Embraer aircraft, serving routes connecting Enugu to major Nigerian cities like Abuja, Lagos, and Port Harcourt.

Enugu Airport concession at 70% completion

In related news, discussions regarding the concession of the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu state, have reached 70% completion.

Minister Festus Keyamo noted that it will be completed in a matter of months, and explained what residents and business owners should expect.

The Minister debunked rumours that a concessionaire had already been chosen, and promised that the process would be transparent.

