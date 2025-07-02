The National Identity Management Commission has implemented a new identity verification platform, causing the temporary suspension of SIM-related services across Nigeria

ALTON acknowledged the disruption, stating that the transition is part of a broader effort to improve data security and digital inclusion, despite initial technical challenges

The group has pledged to work with relevant authorities to resolve the issues swiftly and advised subscribers to delay SIM-related transactions until further notice

Due to the ongoing transition to a new identity verification platform required by the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), the Association of Licensed Telecommunications Operators of Nigeria (ALTON) has announced a temporary suspension of SIM-related services across all mobile networks in the nation.

In a statement released on Tuesday and signed by its chairman, Engr. Gbenga Adebayo, and publicity secretary, Barr. Damian Udeh, ALTON said the change has caused unexpected technical difficulties that have temporarily interrupted real-time identity verification services across the country.

The change impacts processes such as SIM swapping, SIM replacement, new SIM activations, and Mobile Number Portability (MNP).

“This disruption follows a recent directive from the NIMC, mandating our Mobile Network Operator (MNO) members to transition to a new identity verification platform. The migration process, which is central to the verification required for SIM registration and other services, has unfortunately impacted service availability,” ALTON explained.

As a result of this, subscribers in Nigeria are presently unable to perform SIM-related tasks, including getting new SIMs, replacing lost ones, or switching networks. Millions of consumers, who mostly depend on mobile connectivity for banking transactions, communication, and other digital services, are worried about the disruption.

ALTON acknowledged the inconvenience but stressed that the long-term goal of the switch to the new NIMC system is to improve the effectiveness and integrity of national identity management.

“This is not just a technical upgrade—it is part of a broader national effort to enhance data security and digital inclusion. However, like with any large-scale migration, initial teething issues are being encountered,” the statement noted.

In addition to reaffirming its dedication to regulatory compliance, ALTON revealed that its members are collaborating closely with the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), NIMC, and other pertinent parties to find a speedy solution to the integration problems.

“We sincerely apologise for the disruption and kindly advise subscribers to postpone visits to service centres for SIM-related transactions until further notice,” the group stated.

Industry analysts say the migration underscores ongoing efforts by the federal government to harmonise identity verification across critical sectors, including telecommunications, banking, and social services. But they also caution that poor change management could erode public trust if outages persist without clear communication.

