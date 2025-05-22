Dangote Refinery announced a change in ex-depot price, reducing its price to N831 per litre to compete with importers selling at N836 and N835

In response, there is now set to be a change in pump price across partner filling stations of the Dangote Refinery

The company has released the official price list of fuel across its partners, and urged Nigerians to report where any of the partners are selling above the stated price

Dangote Refinery announced a new price slash, reducing the ex-depot price to N831 for filling station owners and other bulk buyers.

This move was meant to assert market dominance and retain market share as importers and other oil marketers continue to look for cheaper petroleum products.

Following the announced ex-depot price change by Dangote Refinery, filling stations nationwide are adjusting their pump prices.

In a post on Dangote Group X handle, the refinery announced the official price at the partner filling stations across the country and urged Nigerians to report any partner filling station selling at different prices.

Meanwhile, operators such as MAO and A.A Rano reduced its prices to N836 and N835 per litre, respectively, trimming rates to retain some market share. Sahara and AIPEC also cut prices by N2 per litre, both now selling at N835 to retailers.

Fuel price: Dangote refinery releases list across Nigeria

The list includes fuel prices across the five retail outlets that partner with the Dangote Refinery. This includes MRS, Heyden, Ardova Plc (AP), Optima, TechnoOil and Hyde.

In Lagos state, all six partners of the Dangote Refinery will sell fuel at N875 per litre. This means that Lagosians can get cheaper fuel from any MRS, Heyden, AP, Optima, Techno Oil and Hyde filling station across the state.

In other South-west states, all six partners will retail fuel at N885 per litre. This includes filling stations in Ekiti, Ondo, Ogun, Osun and Oyo states.

Fuel will retail at N895 per litre in North-West and North-Central states. This includes Kaduna, Kano, Katsina, Kebbi, Jigawa, Sokoto, and Zamfara States in the North west, and Benue, Kogi, Kwara, Nasarawa, Niger, and Plateau States in the North central.

Fuel will cost more in 17 states

The post on the X handle shows that once again, fuel price will be more expensive in the South East, North East and South South states.

Across the south south, south east and north east, fuel will retail at N905 per litre. Photo credit: Dangote group

This means that fuel will retail at N905 per litre in 16 states.

Adamawa, Bauchi, Borno, Gombe, Taraba, and Yobe in North East Nigeria

Delta, Edo, Bayelsa, Akwa-Ibom, Cross River, and Rivers state in South South Nigeria.

Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu and Imo states in South East Nigeria.

These price differences have been justified based on the cost of transporting the petroleum product from Lagos where it is refined to other parts of the country.

Meanwhile, it has been confirmed that Warri and Port Harcourt refineries have since stopped producing any fuel.

