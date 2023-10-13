The Federal Government of Nigeria has opened an application platform for phase one of its 3MTT Programme

The 3MTT scheme aims to train three million Nigerians in technical skills with a fully-funded programme

The Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy launched the application on Thursday, October 13, 2023

The Nigerian government has opened an application portal for phase one of the Three Million Technical (3MTT) programme.

Bosun Tijani, the Minister of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy, opened the portal for the programme on Friday, October 13, 2023.

Three million Nigerians targeted in the scheme

Tijani stated that a crucial part of the programme is building Nigeria's tech talent pool as a backbone to boost its digital economy and position it as a net tech exporter.

Per the Minister, the scheme's first phase will be executed in partnership with NITDA and involves multiple stakeholders, including fellows, training providers, partners, and placement organizations.

According to Tijani, the government will choose the individuals interested in specific skills and fund their training costs with training providers accepted into the scheme.

"In line with the Ministry's 1%-10%-100% implementation approach, this first phase will aim to train and place 30,000 technical talents, representing 1% of our overall target. It will be executed based on the framework co-created with key stakeholders across government agencies, training providers, educational institutions, development agencies, and the private sector," Tijani stated.

Tijani revealed that some Nigerians would be trained in the first phase to acquire tech skills to boost various roles without involving tech creation.

The progrmmes in the training process

Other skills include Digital Marketing, Project Management Software, Cloud platform navigation, Data Analysis and Visualisation, Digital Marketing, Search Engine Optimisation (SEO), CRM Management, Accounting Software, Graphics Design, and UX/UI Design.

Nairametrics stated that the Minister had revealed in an implementation document released on Thursday, October 12, 2023, that the MinistryMinistry would adopt the 1%-10%%100 Implementation Rule.

The Rule guides the high success rate of the scheme and gives the MinistryMinistry an avenue to reduce the cost of quality on all its plans before scaling to the broader population.

He said the 1%-10%-100% Implementation Rule is a framework stating how the programme starts and gradually increases the scope as the project progresses.

The Minister asked prospective applicants to use the link: https://fellow.3mtt.training/ to apply for the programme.

