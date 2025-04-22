Recent reports leaked details contained in a 64-page documented agreement to concession the Akanu-Ibiam airport

The federal government has now opened up on the matter, sharing details about its concession plans for five major airports

The government also spoke on the reported 80-year duration for the Enugu airport, explaining what is true and what is not

A few weeks ago, a leaked document revealed to the Nigerian public details of a yet-to-be-concluded concession of the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu state.

Though not signed yet, the document detailed a pending arrangement to hand over the airport to the Aero Alliance consortium for eight decades, subject to several clauses.

The reports triggered several conversations, especially as there was no official statement from the government informing the public about the concession.

Weeks after, the federal government has finally broken the silence on the airport concession deals.

Minister of Aviation and Aerospace development, Festus Keyamo, SAN, described as untrue, reports claiming the concession processes and duration have been predetermined.

A statement posted on the official X handle of Festus Keyamo, SAN spoke about the claims in the report that an agreement had been reached for the concession of the Akanu Ibiam Airport, Enugu state to last 80-years.

The statement described any report claiming to have reached a predetermined concession duration as unfounded.

FG set to concession five airports – Keyamo

In the statement signed by the Special Adviser on Media and Communications, Tunde Moshood, the Minister confirmed that there are ongoing plans to concession five major airports in Nigeria.

The post said;

“Whilst it is true that the Federal Government is considering proposals for the concession of five major airports, this is a proactive measure to ensure these vital facilities can meet and maintain international standards, given the increasing financial demands of their operations.

"Many of our airports are presently running at a loss, so they have to be subsidised each month by the Federal Government.”

The statement added that the government is currently considering various proposals of different durations from prospective concessionaires, but no conclusion has been reached.

It added that the proposals will be evaluated by the ministry, after which they would be reviewed by the ICRC, and then conveyed to the Federal Executive Council for approval.

It stated;

“We can confirm that this review process has not been concluded.”

The statement assured that the negotiation process would be transparent and involve the aviation labour unions, as has been directed by the supervising minister, Festus Keyamo.

Highlights from 80-year concession deal proposal

In related news, Legit.ng listed 10 major highlights from the leaked 64-page proposal for an 80-year concession deal.

The document detailed how airport staff would be handled under the arrangement to ensure that no jobs are lost.

It also contained a proposed revenue-sharing formula among the parties and conditions for terminating the contract.

