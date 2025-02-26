Aviation unions have raised alarms over the federal government's multiple airport concession projects

The unions said they were left in the dark, and have pointed out suspicious terms in the agreement

The government, last year, cancelled the airport concession programmes started under President Muhammadu Buhari and initiated its own plans

Legit.ng journalist Ruth Okwumbu-Imafidon has over a decade of experience in business reporting across digital and mainstream media.

Multiple crises are trailing the federal government’s multiple airport concessions, and aviation workers have raised alarm over the circumspect terms contained in the agreements.

The aviation workers claim that the unions – Association of Nigeria Aviation Professionals (ANAP), Air Transport Services Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (ATSSSAN) and the National Union of Air Transport Employees (NUATE) – were not carried along in the concession plans.

Speaking at the Congress held at the FAAN Freedom Square yesterday, the aviation workers said the plans which cut across multiple airports in the country contain some worrisome terms.

The aviation workers noted that the manner of the airport concession programmes raises suspicions. Photo credit: Anadolu/Anwar Amro

Source: Getty Images

FG moves to concession airports

The issue of airport concession started under former President Muhammadu Buhari, with Hadi Sirika as minister of Aviation, Daily Trust reports.

The plan included several airports in Nigeria, including the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, and Aviation workers even embarked on a strike to protest the plans.

Those plans were, however, suspended under President Bola Tinubu as soon as Festus Keyamo assumed office as Minister of Aviation.

The various aviation unions claim now to have uncovered secret concession plans going on without their knowledge.

The NUATE President, Comrade Ben Nnabue said that the government is carrying out backdoor plans without involving the union.

Nnabue noted that he recently came across documents with a Business Case of 50 years and 80 years in the agreement, and queried the terms noting that he had never seen a management concession plan of 80 years.

Nnabue pointed out that going about the concession secretly makes the whole plan suspicious, especially since Minister Festus Keyamo had assured that the unions would be carried along.

His words;

“They didn’t discuss with us and they are writing issues affecting our members. Posterity will not forgive them if they go to represent FAAN and sell FAAN out without calling stakeholders. No information is hidden forever.”

Concession plans have been concluded - Alale

The workers noted that the Minister had promised that they would be carried along in concession plans to protect labour interest. Photo credit: State house/Contributor

Source: Getty Images

Association of Nigeria Aviation Professionals (ANAP) President Comrade Adedayo Alale said in his comments that the minister had promised that labour issues would be resolved ahead of any concession.

He disclosed that the process of concessioning the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu is almost complete, while that of the Port Harcourt and Kano Airports are still being planned.

The Minister, Festus Keyamo, has not released any official information about it but had hinted last year that the federal government planned to concession some airports, but assured that there would be no job losses.

FG concessions Agro-allied airport

In related news, the Nigerian government approved the concession of the Kashambilla Cargo and Agro-allied airport, Taraba state.

The arrangement is expected to last three decades, with projected earnings of up to N4.1 trillion across multiple sectors.

The project will be run in a public-private partnership, under the regulatory guidance of the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC).

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng