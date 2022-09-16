The identities of 56 Nigerians who died and left estates in the United Kingdom have been revealed

Some of the names in the register include those who died since 1998, and no one has come for their assets

The unclaimed assets have been held by the UK government in the hope that a relative can prove their relationship within a 30-year period

The United Kingdom government has released the names and information of 6,743 persons who have died with unclaimed estates.

Among the names listed are 56 Nigerians officially recorded to have died between 1996 and 2021 in the United Kingdom.

The unclaimed estates have a 30-year time limit from the date of death before it is removed if no one comes for it.

A street in London Credit: Lankishere

Source: Getty Images

Sadly for most of the deceased, there is little information on relatives to whom their assets may be transferred.

Names on the list

According to data from UK Treasury Solicitor and last updated on September 8, 2022, one of the Nigerians identified is Julius Taiwo, who died on July 19, 1995, at Derby Derbyshire, UK.

A familiar name on the list, according to BusinessDay, is a certain Victor Adedapo Olufemi Fani-Kayode, who is said to have died on August 15, 2001, in Birmingham, with the informant on his death listed as the Birmingham City Council.

The list also includes Arbel Aai'Lotta'Qua Abouarh, who died on February 5, 1998 in Chiswick, London, and is thought to have several spelling variations.

According to the information on file, he may have married in December 1959 (location unknown) and had four children from the marriage.

See the full list here and here

What to do if you have a claim

For those with claims to any of the listed names will have to provide details of the relationship.

The UK noted that:

"If you are, for example, a first cousin of the deceased, you would only be entitled to share in the estate if there are no relatives above you in the order of entitlement, for example, a niece or nephew."

Other details on how to make a claim are shown here

