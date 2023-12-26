The federal government failed to pay the December salaries to civil servants before the Christmas celebration

Workers have lamented that the lack of money prevented them from celebrating the season in merriment

A university lecturer said for over six months they rarely get their salaries before the end of the month.

FCT, Abuja - The Christmas celebration in most homes of federal civil servants fell short of the usual merriment, heavy cooking, and visitations due to the delay in payment of their December 2023 salaries.

As reported by Daily Trust, only workers in revenue-generating agencies like NNPC, NPA, NIMASA, NCC, CBN, and FIRS, among many others got their salaries for December.

The workers lamented that the delay in salary affected their Christmas celebration and might have a negative impact even in January when schools would have resumed.

A lecturer at the University of Abuja said:

“There is no excuse whatsoever, to say the truth. They removed the subsidy, they said they have been saving monies since June. This is over six months but we rarely get our salaries before the end of the month.

“I got my November salary in the second week of December. Now that it is the end of the year and it is the Christmas season, we thought they would pay us around the 20th or 22nd. Sadly, they did not”

Another worker said he did not experience a delay in December salaries under the previous administration.

“Despite the general misgivings about previous administrations, I cannot remember any time our December salaries were delayed.”

“How can you be happy when you cannot make your family happy at this auspicious occasion?” another university lecturer asked.

The spokesperson for the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation, Mallam Bawa Mokwa confirmed the inability of the federal government to pay the December salaries before Christmas.

Mokwa said workers would soon receive their salaries as the process was ongoing.

However, a top government official disclosed that the delay was due to a technical glitch that was being addressed.

He added that workers would be receiving their salaries before the end of Monday, December 25.

