The Central Bank of Nigeria has assured that depositors' funds in the banks are safe amid takeover concerns

This is after recommendations for the FG to take over some CBN-supervised financial institutions

According to the CBN, there is no reason for depositors to worry as Nigerian banks remain safe and sound

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has addressed concerns about depositors' funds raised in recent times.

Special Investigator probing the apex bank under Godwin Emefiele pointed to fraud in the acquisition of Union Bank and Keystone bank. Photo Credit: CBN

This comes after a report by Jim Obazee, the Special Investigator probing the apex bank under Godwin Emefiele, pointed to fraud in the acquisition of Union Bank and Keystone Bank and other allegations against the former CBN governor.

Recommending next line of action, Obazee said:

"Otherwise, we are on the verge of recovering these two banks for the federal government."

Obazee's statement on the planned recovery of the two banks for the federal government has since fueled speculations and recommendations for the Federal Government to take over the banks.

CBN insists funds are safe

In a statement on its X page, the CBN has assured that depositors' funds are intact and they need not worry about safety.

It stated:

“The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has noticed reports, in certain media outlets, about a recommendation for the Federal Government to take over some CBN-supervised financial institutions.

“For the avoidance of doubt, Nigerian banks remain safe and sound. The CBN encourages the public to continue their regular activities without being alarmed by reports that have not emanated from the CBN about the health status of Nigerian banks.

The CBN assured that it is fully equipped to carry out its statutory duty of upholding a stable financial system in Nigeria.

It added:

“We assure the general public and depositors about the safety of their funds in Nigerian financial institutions.

“Bank customers are therefore advised to proceed with their banking transactions as usual, as there is no cause for concern.”

