Nigerian bank workers' unions are protesting against the termination of employment for some of their members at Heritage Bank

They are unhappy, alleging unfair labour practices and asserting that the workers were dismissed without compensation

The union is demanding justice for the affected workers and urging the bank to settle the severance benefits that have remained unpaid for three months

PAY ATTENTION: #StartupSouth Awards 2023 Nominated Legit.ng in the category Best Startup Coverage! Your support matters - click to VOTE for Legit.ng for free!

The Association of Senior Staff of Banks, Insurance, and Financial Institutions(ASSBIFI) has continued its face-off with the management of Heritage Bank Plc following the sack of some of its members.

The bankers' union threatens to deploy all its networks and contacts to mobilise affiliate trade unions and Nigerian workers against Heritage Bank Plc.

Nigerian banks workers union wants compensation for sacked staff Photo credit: file

Source: Facebook

Vanguard reports that the union claimed that the bank sacked its ex-workers without compensation or reasons.

President of ASSBIFI, Olusoji Oluwole, lamented the frustration of ASSBIFI trying to amicably settle the differences.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

He said:

“The Management of Heritage Bank disengaged over 30 members of ASSBIFI, including a Principal National Officer of the Association in May, 2023 without due process.

ASSBIFI condemned this action as an outright violation of Section 20 of the Labour Act, Cap L1, LFN 2004, the ASSBIFI Industry Wide Collective Agreement, and the ILO Convention 158 on Termination of Employment, which specifically provided that the employment of a worker shall not be terminated unless there is a valid reason for such termination

"This has been rightly recognized by the National Industrial Court (NIC), and we abide by it”.

Oluwole further said despite this the bank insisted on their dismissals based on company policy, without negotiation or dialogue with the union as required by law.

He continued:

"As the Statutory Representative of Senior Employees in the Nigeria Financial Sector, and in line with our policy on social dialogue, ASSBIFI engaged the Management of Heritage Bank on several occasions to demand justice for the vulnerable Nigerian workers’ whose employment was wrongfully terminated.

“The Management insisted on terminating the workers based on their company policy, without negotiation or dialogue with the Union as provided by law."

ASSBIFI asked the Bank's management to provide the Company Policy and information regarding the alleged payments and settlements of severance benefits for the employees who were terminated.

"Over three months after this request, the Management has not been able to produce its own acclaimed documents.

“The employees have severally served the bank for periods covering between five and 25 years, and without any tangible or valid reasons, Heritage Bank asked the workers to go home empty-handed. This is exploitation and injustice of the worst order"

FG moves to end 0.5% deductions on banks' accounts

Another report revealed that Nigerian banks are set to receive good news soon as the federal government has decided to wind down AMCON.

AMCON was introduced in 2010 to help recover the bad loans in the banking system.

To achieve this, AMCON removes 0.5% from every bank's total assets, including off-balance sheet assets.

Source: Legit.ng