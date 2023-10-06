Nigeria Infrastructure Debt Fund, NIDF, is now listed on Nigerian Exchange Limited

NIDF is an N200 billion public infrastructure investment fund run by Chapel Hill Denham

The fund was backed by the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority and others

Nigeria Infrastructure Debt Fund (NIBF) is now listed on the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), making it the first infrastructure investment trust fund in Sub-Saharan Africa and Nigeria to be denominated in local currency.

This took place on Thursday, October 5, 2023, at a Closing Gong Ceremony to honour the listing. Management of the Funds gave a presentation on the "Facts Behind the Listing" to market participants.

Chapel Hill Denham is the manager of the N200 billion public infrastructure investment fund.

Nigeria Infrastructure Debt Fund offers long-term funding in naira for private infrastructure projects. Photo Credit: NGX

Long-term funding for private infrastructure

The fund offers long-term funding in naira for private infrastructure projects, with backing from significant institutional investors, including the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA). BuisnessDay reported that it has produced a 155% return since launch.

The 853,817,692 NIDF shares listed on the NGX Main Board at N8.39 each are expected to provide quarterly dividends to investors by paying out income from investments in sectors like power, transportation, healthcare, and education.

Temi Popoola, CEO of NGX, claims that Chapel Hill Denham has continually increased the Exchange's value and contributed significantly to the growth of the capital markets during the previous five years.

Popoola claimed that the MTN public offer was one significant innovation from the previous three years. Without Chapel Hill, he claimed, a complete end-to-end digital application procedure would not have been conceivable.

He claimed that Chapel Hill had greatly supported the NGX's efforts to promote Nigeria as an investment destination.

The CEO continued that the capital market, particularly in the area of raising debt money, is becoming a means of resolving significant governance issues. He pointed out that the NIDF is a sophisticated solution available in Nigeria and international markets.

He continued by saying that this would be highly appealing to the retail investor landscape.

According to Chapel Hill Denham CEO Bolaji Balogun, listing the fund is a wise move for the Nigerian economy.

He said:

“This is the first time an infrastructure debt fund is listed on the Exchange. NIDF has been existing since 2017 and it has distributed successively for 24 quarters. We have increased the diversity of the areas we invest into – transportation, power, education, telecoms, social infrastructure.”

According to Balogun, consistent investment is necessary for the nation to prosper in that infrastructure area. He also underlined the importance of infrastructure as a class of assets.

