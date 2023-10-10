The Federal Government has reacted to claims that it secretly pays subsidy on fuel.

It stated that the closure of petrol stations was due to issues in the downstream oil industry

NNPCL has also stated that Nigeria will start exporting refined petroleum products by next year

The Federal Government, through the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, has denied it has reinstated the subsidy on Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), more popularly known as petrol.

This is amidst the widespread closure of petrol stations brought on by several issues in the downstream oil industry.

It added that delays in product transportation from the South to the North were to blame for areas of lines that motorists had noticed in petrol stations around the nation and not a shortage of supplies.

The NNPCL also stated on Monday, October 9, that if President Bola Tinubu had not stopped the subsidy on PMS in May, the company would have declared bankruptcy in June of this year.

NNPC says Nigeria will start exporting refined petroleum products by the following year. Photo Credit: FG

Source: UGC

Nigeria to export refined products by next year

Punch reported that NNPCL declared that Nigeria will start exporting refined petroleum products by the following year, thanks to efforts to modernise its refineries.

Nigeria has imported PMS and other refined petroleum products throughout the nation through the NNPCL for many years.

Following a meeting with the President at the Aso Rock Villa, Mele Kyari, the Group Chief Executive Officer of NNPCL, he informed State House Correspondents that the gasoline subsidy had not been reimbursed.

He stated:

No subsidy whatsoever. We are recovering our full cost from the products that we import. We sell to the market, and we understand why the marketers are unable to import. We hope that they do it very quickly and these are some of the interventions the government is doing. There is no subsidy.

Kyari's claim was made just 48 hours after the Nigerian Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association announced the reinstatement of fuel subsidies.

Marketers say subsidy is back

Meanwhile, oil marketers had consistently claimed that fuel subsidies had returned, citing N720/litre as the landing cost of petrol as of last week.

Depending on the location, the commodity is currently offered for between N580 and N617 per litre, according to marketers

Festus Osifo, the National President of PENGASSAN, claimed that the government continued to subsidise petrol because of the price of crude oil on the world market and the currency rate.

“They [government] are paying subsidy today. In reality, today, there is subsidy because, as of when the earlier price was determined, the price of crude in the international market was around $80 for a barrel.

“But today, it has moved to about $93/94 per barrel for Brent crude. So, because it has moved, the price [of petroleum] also needed to move. The only reason the price will not move is when you can manage your exchange rate effectively and you can pump in supply and bring down the exchange rate."

He pointed out that the nation would not pay subsidies if the exchange rate dropped today. However, he claimed that Nigeria introduced subsidy in response to the value of the exchange rate and the price of crude oil on the global market.

