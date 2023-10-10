Shareholders of Nigeria's tier 1 banks enjoyed a bumper first nine months on the Nigerian Exchange

The gains mostly happened under President Bola Tinubu's administration following a series of new policies

On the whole, the banking sector recorded impressive gains, majorly thanks to the forex exchange policies

PAY ATTENTION: #StartupSouth Awards 2023 Nominated Legit.ng in the category Best Startup Coverage! Your support matters - click to VOTE for Legit.ng for free!

President Bola Tinubu's administration's new policies have resulted in a financial windfall for Nigerian banks listed on the Nigerian Exchange.

Data obtained from NGX showed that in the first nine months of 2023, the banking index rose by 59.57%.

Nigerian banks' shareholders share over N1.2trn in 9 months Photo credit: NGX

Source: Facebook

The five tier-one banks, Zenith Bank, Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc, FBN Holdings Plc, Access Holdings Plc and United Bank for Africa (UBA), grabbed the lion's share of the rally.

Together, the shareholders of the five banks watched the value of their investments increase by N1.29 trillion.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Breakdown of the bank's earnings

Zenith Bank Plc led the pack with a 31.04% increase in share price, PrimeBusiness reports.

GTCO Holdings Plc followed closely with a remarkable 49.78% gain, while FBN Holdings Plc saw a 50% surge in share price.

Access Holdings Plc experienced 85.29% price appreciation, and United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc stole the show with a 121.05% surge in share price.

How Tinubu policies sparked stellar performance for banks

The administration under President Tinubu has proven to be a blessing to the financial sector, even in the face of a challenging operating environment.

Legit.ng, in a previous report, revealed how banks reported substantial profits thanks to gains from exchange rate revaluation.

You may recall that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) announced an exchange rate unification policy, resulting in the depreciation of the Naira from the official rate of approximately N400 to over N700.

This depreciation of the Naira has benefited banks with investments abroad, leading to significant gains in forex.

For instance, GTBank, UBA, Fidelity Bank, and Zenith Bank alone reported a total forex gain of N774.46 billion as of the end of June 2023.

These impressive gains attracted stock investors to bank shares on the Nigerian Exchange, thereby driving up the prices.

CBN issues warning to banks involved in illegal sale of forex

In related news, Legit.ng reported that the CBN had issued a stern cautionary message to financial institutions engaged in illegally trading dollars or unauthorised foreign exchange transactions.

This advisory comes in light of the unfortunate depreciation of the Nigerian currency, the naira, against the US dollar in both official and unofficial markets.

Source: Legit.ng