President Bola Tinubu's newly inaugurated tax committee has an important proposal for tax collection

The committee is suggesting that the likes of Customs, NIPOST, and various ministries are stripped of the power to collect government revenue

They also suggest the use of a National Identification Number (NIN) to ensure every Nigerian pay tax

The Presidential Committee on Tax Reforms and Fiscal Policy wants the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) to be the only agency with the power to collect government revenues.

At the moment, Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Nigeria Ports Authority (NPA), Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST) and several other Ministries, Department and Agencies collect trillions from Nigerians, companies and remit to the federal government

Taiwo Oyedele is leading President Tinubu's tax reforms committee Photo credit: Presidency

However, the Chairman of the tax committee, Taiwo Oyedele, does not believe that the agencies should be allowed to collect revenue directly.

Speaking on Channels Television, he argued that the FIRS was best suited to collect revenue for the MDAs.

His words:

"Ironically, our cost of collection is one of the highest. And the reason is that we have got all manners of agencies.

" The Federal Government alone has 63 MDAs that were given revenue targets last year."

Oyedele, who recently resigned from his position as Fiscal Policy Partner and Africa Tax Leader at PriceWaterhouseCoopers and build a strong reputation as a tax man, added that the lack of coordination is the reason Nigeria’s revenue collection is one of the lowest in the world but the cost of collection is high.

He said:

“Two consequences arising from this are: firstly, these agencies are being diverted from their primary role of promoting the economy. Secondly, since their primary purpose did not involve revenue collection, they will struggle to gather funds efficiently.

“The FIRS should be the only agency responsibily for collecting revenue. This will help the government improve cost of collection and efficiency.

“These changes will mean that Customs will now focus on trade facilitation, and border protection and a NCC (Nigerian Communications Commission), will simply regulate telecommunications. They are not set up to collect revenue.

Some of the MDAs set to be affected if the revenue proposal is accepted

Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria

Nigerian Ports Authority

Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation

Nigerian Meteorological Agency

National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control

Federal Road Safety Corps

Nigeria Customs Service

Standards Organisation of Nigeria

Nigerian Airspace Management Agency

Bank of Agriculture

Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trading

Tertiary Education Trust Fund

Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria

Nigerian Railway Corporation

Federal Reporting Council of Nigeria

Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency

Corporate Affairs Commission

Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority

National Broadcasting Commission

Joint Admission Matriculation Board

Nigerian Port Authority

National Automotive Design and Development Council

Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria

Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission

Nigerian Communications Commission

