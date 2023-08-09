Senator Shehu Sani said many federal government MDAs are in the act of selling employment letters

Former federal lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani, has reacted to the report of the Federal Character Commission (FCC) selling employment letters to applicants.

Sani said many Ministries, Departments & Agencies (MDAs) of the federal government are in the act of selling employment slots.

He stated this via his Twitter handle @ShehuSani, on Wednesday, August 9.

He said It’s time to move against the syndicates perpetrating such acts of criminality

“Selling employment letters is not limited to the Federal Character Commission, many MDAs are into that act of criminality. It’s time to move against the syndicates.”

