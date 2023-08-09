Presidential Committee on Tax Policy and Fiscal Reforms has issued a new update about revenue collection in the country

Chairman of the committee, Taiwo Oyedele, said the Nigeria Customs Service and 62 other MDAs should stop collecting revenue

Oyedele disclosed that the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) established for revenue collection

FCT, Abuja - The Nigeria Customs Service and 62 other Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) should stop direct collection of revenue from Nigerians

The Chairman of the Presidential Committee on Tax Policy and Fiscal Reforms, Taiwo Oyedele, who stated this, added that the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) is set up to collect revenue for the MDA.

Presidential Tax Committee speaks on FIRS collecting revenues for customs and other MDAs Photo Credit:@taiwoyedele

Source: Twitter

Oyedele stated this while speaking on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily breakfast programme on Wednesday, August 9.

He noted that Nigeria’s cost of tax collection is high and yet the country has the lowest revenue collection from taxes in the world.

He disclosed in the 2023 budget, 63 MDAs were given revenue targets, which is a huge distraction to the because they are not established to collect revenue.

“So, move those revenue collection functions to the FIRS. It has two advantages: the cost of collection and efficiency will improve, these guys will focus on their work, and the economy will benefit as a result.

Explaining the reason for that, he said:

“If you are Customs, focus on trade facilitation, border protection and if you are NCC (Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), just regulate telecommunications. You are not set up to collect revenue.

“It can be your revenue and someone else can collect it for you. There will be more transparency because you see what is being collected and is accounted for properly. It is also a way of holding ourselves to account as to how we spend the money we collect from the people.”

