The National Bureau of Statistics has revealed that Nigeria’s inflation rate surged to 20.77% in September 2022, the highest rate since September 2005.

NBS stated this in its Consumer Price Index (CPI) report published on Monday and obtained by Ripples Nigeria.

Details from the report showed that Nigeria’s CPI rose by 20.77% year-on-year in September 2022, up from 20.52% recorded in the previous month.

This means Nigerians paid more for goods and services than the previous month.

NBS explained that the highest increases of goods and services were recorded in prices of Gas, Liquid fuel, Passenger transport by Air, Passenger travel by road, and Solid fuel.

The report reads:

"In September 2022, all items inflation rate on a year-on-year basis was highest in Kogi (23.82%), Rivers (23.49%), Benue (22.78%), while Abuja (17.87%), Borno (18.12%), and Adamawa (18.42%) recorded the slowest rise in headline Year-on-Year inflation.

"On a month-on-month basis, however, September 2022 recorded the highest increases in Jigawa (2.58%), Yobe (2.22%), Benue (2.05%), while Abuja (-0.72%), Sokoto (-0.19%) and Adamawa (0.25%) recorded the slowest rise on month-on-month inflation."

Food inflation

The food inflation rate in September 2022 was 23.34% on a year-on-year basis; which was 3.77% higher compared to the rate recorded in September 2021 (19.57%).

NBS stated rise in food inflation was caused by increased prices of Bread and cereals, Food products n.e.c, Potatoes, yam, other tubers, oil, and fat.

States with the highest food inflation

NBS revealed that in September 2022, food inflation on a year-on-year basis was highest in Kwara (33.09%), Kogi (28.46%), and Ebonyi (27.41%).

It also noted that Kaduna (18.84%), Jigawa (19.20%) and Sokoto (19.44%) recorded the slowest rise in year-on-year food inflation.

For month-on-month changes, food inflation was highest in Enugu (2.61%), Ogun (2.50%), and Oyo (2.43%), while Sokoto (-0.88%).

Ondo (0.38%) and Niger (0.62%) recorded the slowest rise on month-on-month inflation rate in the month of September.

