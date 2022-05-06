The Peter Obi Support Network (POSN) says the former governor of Anambra remains in the presidential race and isn’t interested in negotiating a vice-presidential slot.

Obi had, in March, officially declared his intention to contest the presidency on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

There have been speculations that the presidential hopeful may concede to a vice-presidential slot of the PDP.

But in a statement on Thursday, Sani Altukry, on behalf of POSN, said Obi is in the race to clinch the party’s presidential ticket.

“Peter Obi’s presidential ambition is not negotiable as he has repeatedly assured us and other Nigerians that have consulted him on his ambition that he is in the presidential race to win,” he said.

“The report that Atiku is considering Obi as a running mate is ‘fake news’, obviously rolled out to test waters and deceive millions of Nigerians that see Peter Obi’s presidency as the last hope to rescue Nigeria.

“However, we are not surprised because Nigerians are aware that Atiku appreciates Obi’s sterling presidential qualities which warranted his choice of Mr. Peter Obi as his running mate in 2019.”

Altukry also called on the PDP leadership should make a pronouncement on zoning, “rather than playing hide-and-seek with the matter.”

“The party leadership will hear from us on this important issue very soon because any attempt to foist a northern candidate on the party will have adverse effects on the future of the party and on the already shaky unity of the federal republic of Nigeria,” he added.

