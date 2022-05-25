The rising insecurity across the country in recent times has prompted a group to call for another Save Nigeria rally

The group, West African Action Network On Small Arms, asked Pastor Tunde Bakare and Prof Wole Soyinka to replicate what they did in 2012

Bakare, now an APC presidential aspirant, was the convener of Save Nigeria Group, organisers of the protest against the removal of petrol subsidy in 2012

FCT, Abuja - The West African Action Network On Small Arms (WAANSA) has advised Professor Wole Soyinka, Pastor Tunde Bakare, and others who led the 2012 Save Nigeria rally to commence another procession nationwide due to the level of insecurity in the country.

The group made the demand in a statement sent to Legit.ng on Wednesday, May 25, and signed by its director of media and advocacy, Martin Igwe.

Igwe said the demand was part of the resolutions of WAANSA after its meeting on civil-military cooperation held in Abuja on Monday, May 23.

Part of the statement read:

''Our national Executives agreed to call on Prof. Wole Soyinka, Tunde Bakare, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and other presidential aspirants in solidarity with the global week of action against gun violence to mobilise a Save Nigeria rally all over the country starting from Borno state.

''The Global week of action against gun violence starts on Wednesday, June 1, and ends on Wednesday, June 8.

''While Pastor Bakare queried how trillions were spent on subsidies, Prof Soyinka studied the financial figures and confirmed that Nigerians are not only treated like second-class citizens but are excessively dehumanised.

''Today gun-related violence is overwhelming some states in Nigeria. The cost can not be quantified. The negative economic implications is disturbing hence our urgent call for the Save Nigeria group to mobilise its members to storm Borno, Kaduna, and Anambra states to halt the killings.

''Civil-military relationships must not be an academic exercise. Civil society organisations that led the Save Nigeria rally must know that the situation in the country demands something like their Occupy Nigeria rally in 2012.

''They will be doing justice to the theme of this year's global week against gun violence campaign which centers on uniting efforts against gun control.''

