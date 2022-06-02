Two suspected members of the outlawed IPOB/ESN were severely injured in a bomb explosion on Wednesday, June 1

The dissidents, according to the Nigerian Army, mistakenly stepped on an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) which they had planted along several routes in Orlu

The Army urged all peace-loving people of the southeast to inform troops of possible areas where the explosives have been buried

Orsu LGA, Imo state - An Improvised Explosive Device (IED) reportedly planted by members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its armed wing, Eastern Security Network (ESN) has exploded, causing severe injuries to two members of the outlawed group.

According to Vanguard, the incident occurred along Eke Ututu – Orsu road in Orsu local government area of Imo state on Wednesday, June 1.

Nigerian Army urged southeast residents to inform troops of possible areas where explosives have been buried. Photo credit: HQ Nigerian Army

A statement by the director of Army public relations, Brig-Gen Onyema Nwachukwu said:

“The dissidents, inadvertently stepped on the IED which they had earlier planted along several routes in Orlu, Orsu Local Government Area, while they were attempting to evade troops’ onslaught against terrorists in the area.

“The outlawed group have severally planted IEDs along troops’ patrol routes in a failed effort to bring harm to the troops.

“We urge all peace-loving people of the South East to please inform troops of possible areas where these explosives have been buried for proper evacuation and disposal.”

