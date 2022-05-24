Chinese telecommunication companies Huawei, ZTE have now been barred from providing 4G and 5G in five countries

The latest country is Canada as the government moves to uninstall all equipment belonging to the two companies

The US was the first to make the move and this was followed by the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand

Canada has announced that two of China's largest telecom equipment manufacturers will be prohibited from working on its 5G phone networks.

According to the Financial Times, the country's industry minister, Francois-Philippe Champagne, announced the limitations against Huawei and ZTE.

The move, he claims, is required to defend Canadians' safety and security while also improving Canada's mobile internet services.

US, Australia, New Zealand and the UK have also imposed restrictions or banned the Huawei equipment from their 5G network, Toronto Sun reported.

The four countries, along with Canada, make up an intelligence-sharing arrangement named "Five Eyes" designed for monitoring the Soviet Union and sharing classified information.

Why the plan to stop Canada, Huawei

Champagne said:

"Telecommunication companies in Canada will not be permitted to include in their networks products or services that put our national security at risk," adding "providers who already have this equipment installed will be required to cease its use and remove it."

"Let me be very clear: We will always protect the safety and security of Canadians and will take any actions necessary to safeguard our telecommunication infrastructure.

"In a 5G world, at a time where we rely more and more in our daily lives [on] our network, this is the right decision."

Champagne also disclosed that Chinese telecom companies are now given June 28, 2024, to remove all 5G equipment and any existing 4G equipment and managed services will be removed or terminated by December 31, 2027.

No plans for compensation

The Canadian government also revealed it would not be financially compensating the affected telecom companies.

In reaction, Huawei Canada said it was "disappointed" by the decision, which it said was "political".

A statement said:

"This is an unfortunate political decision that has nothing to do with cyber security or any of the technologies in question."

