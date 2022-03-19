Google's 5G submarine cable has landed in Togo, the first country on the African continent to get the cable

The Equaino cable surfaced in Lome, the country's capital on Friday from Portugal which is connecting Europe to Africa

Statement from Google said that Togo is the first country in Africa to get the cable as the company supports digital transformation on the continent

Google’s much-touted Equaino submarine cable has made a stop at Togo, the first on the African continent.

The submarine cable will run from Portugal, along the West African coast connecting Europe to Togo, Nigeria, Namibia, South Africa and Saint, Helena.

Google's 5G Submarine cable lands in Togo

Source: Getty Images

Better than 4G

The cable carrying the fifth generation (5G) mobile service touched down in Togo on Friday, March 18, 2022, as part of a collaboration with the Togolese government, Google and CSSquared which is open-access broadband, TheCable reports.

A statement said the internet cable gives 20 times more bandwidth than any other cable now serving West Africa.

Google also corroborated the development in a statement on its website.

Google said:

“In 2019, we introduced the Equiano subsea cable, which will run from Portugal along the West Coast of Africa — connecting Europe to Togo, Nigeria, Namibia, South Africa, and St. Helena. Today, we are announcing the Equiano subsea cable has arrived in Lomé, Togo — marking the cable’s first stop along Africa’s Atlantic coast.”

What Google is saying about the submarine cable

The search engine giant said the subsea internet cable is part of Google’s $1 billion agenda to build digital capability on the continent.

In 2022, it is expected to land in Lagos, Nigeria, Namibia and South Africa with branching units in place for more phases of the project.

The submarine cable is said to be important and would play a prominent role in supporting the country’s digital efforts.

Togo’s Minister of digital economy and transformation, Cina Lawson, said widening the access to high-speed internet was an essential part of the country’s digital development process as it strives towards its 2025 digital strategy.

What Lawson said:

“As Togo continues to earn its place on the regional and international stage as a digital hub and a favourable ecosystem for innovation and investment, our collaboration with Google and CSquared in successfully landing Equiano further demonstrates Togo’s commitment to enhancing public and social services for all citizens so that they can benefit economically.”

Google’s Managing Director for Africa, Nitin Gajira said the Equiano landing in Togo establishes the company’s commitment to the continent and support for its digital transformation.

