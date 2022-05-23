Buhari's government has decided to put smiles on the faces of Nigerian students with the intellectual foundation and skills

This is as the federal government shortlisted 8,800 applicants for its overseas scholarship programme

Bello Mustapha, the manager of overseas scholarship scheme at PTDF, disclosed that the scholarship is running based on the availability of funds which determines the final selection

The federal government has shortlisted about 8,800 applicants from among 26,000 that applied for its overseas scholarship programme, Daily Trust reports.

The manager, overseas scholarship scheme at petroleum technology Development Fund (PTDF), Bello Mustapha, made this disclosure on Monday, May 23, during the commencement of the interviews for the applicant at the Abuja centre.

The annual PTDF scholarship has been ongoing since 2000 with sponsorships in masters and Ph.Ds.

Many Nigerians over the years had benefitted from the fund. Photo credit: Buhari Sallau

Source: Facebook

He said:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

“Specifically, we have shortlisted about 8,800 for everything from 26,000 people; we’re using here and we are using the other centres.”

The duration for the interview explained by Bello Mustapha

Mustapha said while the interview in Abuja will last for three weeks, Bauchi will be one week due to fewer applicants while Kaduna, Lagos, Port Harcourt centres will hold for two weeks to cover the entire six geopolitical zones, Daily Nigerian added.

On the expected number of persons to be selected to begin the 2022/2023 session in September, he said, “I think last year, we took three for MSC and two for PhD, so I don’t know this year we would have to look at our budget before I think we come up with the final selection.”

He, however, said there is a concession for the oil-producing states.

Countries the candidates would be sent to

The selected candidates will be trained in the UK where PTDF has a pact with 18 universities; Germany, Malaysia, France and China.

Mustapha said none will be sent to China this session.

He said:

“Now we have some in China even though we are not using China this year because of the global pandemic issue.”

The PTDF official said those that have been trained in the past have contributed to the Nigerian economy.

Travis Scott's foundation donates N41.5b to top-performing students graduating college

Travis Scott has helped relieve a portion of the financial burden from college graduates across the country.

Travis Scott rewards top students

On Tuesday, May 17, Scott's Cactus Jack Foundation announced that it had awarded N41.5 billion in scholarships to students from 38 Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) this year.

People reports that the sum was divided and distributed to 100 students.

Boy who took fowl to school to clear fees debt gets a scholarship

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young boy who had taken fowl to school to settle debts he owed had bagged a scholarship.

Mathews Simiyu, an SS 2 student at Holy Trinity High School in Saboti, Kenya had been sent home and he resorted to carrying a fowl to the institution hoping to be allowed back to class.

According to a report by K24, Simiyu had not paid his school fees for a year and had been asked to bring anything from home that may pay up the arrears before resuming his studies.

Source: Legit.ng