A Murang'a couple has every reason to rejoice after well-wishers gifted them a permanent home

The well-wishers led by singer Anne Lawrence said the couple were living in dilapidated conditions and had not slept on a bed in years

The family was plunged into poverty after the man of the house became paralysed because of tuberculosis

A couple in Kandara, Murang'a, Kenya are in jubilation after well-wishers came to their aid after years of living in dilapidated conditions with their children.

Peter Waweru, who has been immobile for many years after falling sick was living with his family in a shanty that was on the verge of collapsing.

Peter Waweru and his wife received a new permanent house from well-wishers. Photo: Anne Lawrence.

Fortunately, well-wishers led by Kikuyu musician Anne Lawrence were moved by the family's predicament and started an online campaign to build Waweru and his family a dignified house and toilets.

The project which started in late 2021 ended in January and recently, the well-wishers, friends and family gathered in the couple's home for the grand opening of the multiple bedroomed house.

Waweru's sickness

While narrating their story to the attendees of the event, Anne Lawrence said the wife of the man, Margaret has stood with her husband and even became the family's breadwinner after her husband's sickness.

"This man fell sick seven years ago, and his wife has been standing with him. She has been ridiculed a lot by people in this community," she said.

Waweru fell ill with tuberculosis and became paralysed and his wife, therefore, became the provider of the home.

"He told me his hero will always be his wife and if she will ever speak of anyone great person, that person will be his wife," Anne said.

Slept on floor

The family received a lovely house along with furniture and according to the musician, Waweru and his wife had not slept on a bed for more than 18 years.

"As a married pair, they have been sleeping on the floor. They have been married for 22 years," she said in her speech.

On their part, the couple thanked the well-wishers for coming to their aid because they really needed the help.

On her Facebook page, Anne could not conceal her excitement after the completion of the project.

"More than 18 years they haven't slept on a bed in their marriage tonight is like a honeymoon to them. Thank you Jehovah for using us," she wrote online.

