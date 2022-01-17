A talent acquisition specialist shared the story of a recent interview she conducted and the hiring process that followed

According to Koyu Wenty, the man they interviewed spent 15 years taking care of his family and didn't have a paying job

She revealed that the unnamed individual's story left the entire hiring team in tears and they offered him a job in less than 10 minutes

Koyu Wenty from Southwest Airlines shared a heartwarming post on LinkedIn about a person she recently interviewed. According to Wenty, the man has not worked since 2007. She revealed that his unpaid and unofficial job titles at that time were quite intense.

He was devoted

The man is a dad, caretaker, driver, chef, and virtual teacher. Koyu shared that the unnamed individual decided to choose his family over a career. Within 10 minutes from the commencement of the interview, they offered him a job.

This talent acquisition specialist and the rest of her team offered a devoted dad a job in less than 10 minutes. Image: Konyu Wenty / LinkedIn and Konyu Wenty / Facebook

Wenty shared that the team of people interviewing him were in tears and wanted him to join their company. She concluded her post with:

"Know your heart so you can see it in others."

The post on the employment-oriented online service gained over 30,000 reactions from other users who were truly inspired by the post.

LinkedIn users are inspired by the man's selfless act of being there for his family

Anjul Arora said:

"This is truly inspiring! Way to go. However, the irony is that few of the people who have liked this post do not believe in this concept in the first place! We need more people like you."

Valarie Odle shared:

"So great to see the support for stay at home parents returning to the "paying" workforce. It is definitely a struggle I have been dealing with trying to get back in after years at home. Congrats to your new hire!"

Muhammad Shahzad simply wrote:

"Really nice."

L. Fernand B. added:

"Good job mam!! Empathy is the real value and you got it!!"

