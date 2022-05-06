Nigeria’s Excess Crude Account (ECA) which is the oil savings created by president Olusegun Obasanjo is at its all-time low

According to the Federal government, the ECA is now at a low of $35 million despite the recent oil prices

Also, Nigeria's external reserves continue to deplete as CBN withdrawals daily to defend Naira from further depreciation

Nigeria's excess crude account now stands at a paltry $35.372 million, the lowest level it has been since the account was established in 2004.

This is according to the communiqué issued at the end of a virtual meeting of the Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) for April 2022, the Guardian reports.

ECA is a savings account retained by the Federal Government and is funded by crude oil sales that are higher than the budgeted oil price benchmark.

The new figure means that from October 2021 when the account was at $60,857,773.43($60.8m) FG dipped its hands into the ECA account and withdrew $24.98 million.

When taken back further when the present administration came into power the ECA dropped from $2.2 billion it stood in 2015.

Presidency defends drop in ECA

In defence of the depletion of the account, Tolu Ogunlesi, Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Digital and New Media said:

“For those pointing out ECA was $2.1B in 2015, keep in mind $1 billion went to security purchases (incl 12 Super Tucano).

“Part went to Paris Club Refunds to States and a substantial portion invested into the Sovereign Wealth Fund/NSIA.”

External reserve depletes also

Meanwhile, the latest data from the Central bank of Nigeria has revealed the continued withdrawal from Nigeria’s external reserves.

The latest data from the CBN website shows that the reserves stood at $39.42 billion on Wednesday, May 4th 2022 compared to the $39.81 billion it stood on April 21.

What this means is that the reserves dropped in two weeks by $384 million.

