The Nigerian government has spent about 96 per cent of its revenue in 2021 service debts, according to new data

The country made about N4.22 trillion and spent about NN3.27 trillion on debt servicing alone in 2021

Nigeria's total debt profile stands at about N39.56 trillion in 2021, according to the debt management office

The Nigerian government spent the sum of N4.22 trillion on debt servicing in 2021 alone, which is an increase of 29.3 per cent in comparison to N3.27 trillion spent the year before. The revenue for the same period increased slightly by 9.3 per cent to N4.39 trillion.

According to Nairametrics, it means that Nigeria spent about 96 per cent of its total revenue on servicing debt obligations in the year under review. In comparison to the year before, the country’s debt service-t0-service ratio went up from 81.1 per cent in 2021 to 96 per cent in the year under a year.

Dwindling oil revenue, worsens Nigeria's plight

The country’s revenue has been bugged by a lack of performance of oil revenue because of the incessant decline in production capacity and the volatile nature of crude oil. Data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) says the country’s daily crude oil production dropped to 1.6mbpd in 2021 from 7.8mbpd recorded the year before.

Data from the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries indicate that Nigeria’s crude oil production went down to 1.238mbpd in March 2022, from 1.258mbpd recorded in February this year.

Increasing debt profile plagues revenue

The Debt Management Office (DMO) said the country’s total debt profile increased to its highest level in 2021, a record high of N39.56 trillion (95.78 billion) as of December last year which represents N6.54 trillion recorded in the same period the year before.

