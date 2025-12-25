Banks and other financial service providers will close their physical branches for Christmas in line with the FGt’s declared public holidays

Customers have been advised to use digital banking and service channels such as mobile apps, USSD, ATMs, online platforms, and chatbots

Capital market and pension firm also announced similar closures, with normal operations set to resume on Monday, 29 December 2025

Legit.ng journalist Victor Enengedi has over a decade's experience covering energy, MSMEs, technology, banking and the economy.

Banks and other financial service providers have notified customers that physical branches will not be open during the Christmas holidays, urging them to rely on digital banking options.

According to the notices, most institutions will operate for fewer hours on Wednesday, 24 December 2025, before shutting down completely on Thursday and Friday, 25 and 26 December 2025, in line with the Christmas celebration.

This follows the Federal Government’s declaration of Thursday, 25 December, and Friday, 26 December 2025, as public holidays for Christmas and Boxing Day, as well as Thursday, 1 January 2026, for New Year’s Day.

Several banks have already shared specific arrangements with customers. Stanbic IBTC announced that its branches would be closed throughout the two-day holiday period, reassuring customers that its digital platforms would remain available around the clock.

FirstBank also informed customers that its branches would close early at 1:00 pm on Wednesday, 24 December 2025, with normal operations resuming on Monday, 29 December 2025. A similar early closure will apply on Wednesday, 31 December 2025, ahead of the New Year holiday.

The bank encouraged customers to continue banking through its mobile apps, USSD services, ATMs, online banking, and other electronic channels.

Capital Market, Pension Firms Announce Holiday Closures

Beyond the banking sector, other financial market operators have also announced temporary shutdowns.

Coronation Registrars disclosed that its offices would be closed to physical visits on 25 and 26 December 2025, with services resuming on Monday, 29 December 2025.

However, the firm noted that its contact centre would still be accessible for limited hours during the holiday period.

Similarly, Cowry Assets Management informed clients that its offices would close early by 2:00 pm on Wednesday, 24 December 2025, and remain shut on Thursday and Friday, reopening on Monday, 29 December 2025.

Leadway Pensure also announced an early closure at 2:00 pm on 24 December, followed by a full shutdown on Christmas Day and Boxing Day.

The company assured customers that services would continue through its digital platforms, including its instant service assistant, online portal, chatbot, and mobile application.

Overall, financial institutions are emphasising the use of electronic channels to ensure uninterrupted access to services during the festive break.

Source: Legit.ng