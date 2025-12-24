Nigerian banks and other financial institutions will close early or shut branches nationwide during the festive period

Customers are expected to carry out transactions via ATMs, mobile apps, internet banking, and USSD platforms during the holidays

The Federal Government has declared public holidays for Christmas, Boxing Day, and New Year's Day celebrations

Nigerian banks and other financial institutions have notified customers of the closure of branches nationwide ahead of the Christmas and New Year celebrations.

The early closures follow the federal government’s declaration of public holidays for Thursday, December 25, and Friday, December 26, 2025, to mark Christmas and Boxing Day, as well as Thursday, January 1, 2026, for the New Year celebration.

Customers are expected to carry out transactions through alternative banking channels such as Automated Teller Machines (ATMs), mobile apps, internet banking, and USSD platforms during the period of reduced branch operations.

In line with this, banks have adjusted operating hours to allow staff and customers prepare for the festive season.

Banks send messages to customers

Ecobank informed customers that its branches nationwide will close early at 1:00 pm on December 24 and December 31, with full closures on Christmas and New Year’s Day.

The bank encouraged customers to use its digital channels.

The message reads:

"Please be informed that our branches nationwide will close early to customers on Wednesday, December 24 and Wednesday, December 31, 2025 at 1:00pm.

We encourage you to make use of our digital channels, which are available 24/7 for your banking needs. These channels include Ecobank Online, Ecobank Mobile App, Ecobank Business App, "326", Cards, Omni Lite, Omni Plus, and ATMs.

"We wish you and your family a joyful holiday season filled with peace and love."

Lotus Bank, in a separate notice, said all its branches nationwide will close early at 3:00pm on December 24, 2025, and reopen on Monday, December 29, 2025.

Wema Bank also said:

"Please be informed that all our branches will close early at 2pm on December 24 and December 31. Normal banking activities resume on December 29 and January 2 respectively.

"Kindly use our alternative banking channels during this period. Thank you for your understanding."

Customers were advised to plan ahead and rely on electronic banking channels during the period.

Banks urge use of e-channels

Banks and financial institutions have assured customers that electronic banking services will not be disrupted during the holidays. Customers are encouraged to utilise ATMs, mobile and internet banking platforms, USSD codes, and card services to ensure seamless transactions throughout the festive period.

How banks operate during the holiday

Tuesday, December 24 – Early branch closure

Wednesday, December 25 – Full branch closure

Wednesday, December 31 – Early branch closure

Thursday, January 1 – Full branch closure

