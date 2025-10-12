Moniepoint Releases Link for Nigerians to Apply for New Job Vacancies, with Competitive Salaries
- Moniepoint has announced openings across various departments, which include remote and in-office roles
- The company is inviting interested and qualified candidates to apply for roles that match their skills and experience
- The job openings cover multiple categories, including engineering, sales, product design, credit, and operations
Moniepoint, a leading fintech company, has announced multiple job openings across various departments in its Nigeria and United Kingdom offices.
Interested and qualified candidates are encouraged to apply for roles that match their skills and experience.
The job openings come under different categories and specifications, which can be accessed on the company’s official website.
New job vacancies at Moniepoint
Moniepoint is currently recruiting for several positions in engineering, sales, credit, compliance, and product management, as well as people operations and legal roles.
The vacancies cut across different states in Nigeria, with additional openings in London and Bangalore.
The company said:
“Ready to live your dream? Come join a team that's redefining the financial experience for millions of people in emerging markets. Perks of being on the dream team In addition to a competitive salary, here are some of the benefits you enjoy when you join Moniepoint.
List of Moniepoint Vacancies
- Application Monitoring Engineer – Remote, Nigeria
- Business Development Executive – Lagos, Nigeria
- Business Lead, Field Verification – Lagos, Nigeria
- Business Relationship Managers – Various States (Anambra, Benue, Borno, Lagos, Nasarawa, Niger, Rivers)
- CX Research Analyst – Remote, Nigeria
- Data Engineer – Lagos, Nigeria
- Director of Cards – Moniepoint UK Ltd., London, United Kingdom
- Director of Product Management – Remote, Nigeria
- Engineering Managers – Remote (Nigeria, Lagos, Bangalore)
- Field Credit Officers – All 36 states and FCT, Nigeria
- Frontend Engineer – Remote, Nigeria
- Legal Counsel (Contracts & Documentation – Funds Transfers) – Lagos, Nigeria\
- Motion Designer – Remote, Nigeria
- People Operations Officers – Across all regions (North Central, North East, North West, South East, South South, South West)
- Product Design Lead – Remote, Nigeria
- Regional Credit Managers – Nationwide
- Senior Backend Engineers (Java) – Remote, Nigeria and Bangalore
- Senior Product Designer (UX) – Remote, Nigeria
- Settlement and Reconciliation Officer – Lagos, Nigeria
Additional roles are available in credit risk management, audit, real estate, logistics, and software engineering.
Job requirements
Moniepoint listed various requirements for the roles with qualification starting from OND to Msc level.
Experience will be another key factor in the hiring process.
According to the company’s website, the recruitment process involves four key steps: a preliminary phone screen, a technical assessment or case study, and an executive/final interview.
A complete list of openings and requirements can be viewed on Moniepoint’s official careers portal.
