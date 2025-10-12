Moniepoint has announced openings across various departments, which include remote and in-office roles

Moniepoint, a leading fintech company, has announced multiple job openings across various departments in its Nigeria and United Kingdom offices.

The job openings come under different categories and specifications, which can be accessed on the company’s official website.

New job vacancies at Moniepoint

Moniepoint is currently recruiting for several positions in engineering, sales, credit, compliance, and product management, as well as people operations and legal roles.

The vacancies cut across different states in Nigeria, with additional openings in London and Bangalore.

The company said:

“Ready to live your dream? Come join a team that's redefining the financial experience for millions of people in emerging markets. Perks of being on the dream team In addition to a competitive salary, here are some of the benefits you enjoy when you join Moniepoint.

List of Moniepoint Vacancies

Application Monitoring Engineer – Remote, Nigeria

Business Development Executive – Lagos, Nigeria

Business Lead, Field Verification – Lagos, Nigeria

Business Relationship Managers – Various States (Anambra, Benue, Borno, Lagos, Nasarawa, Niger, Rivers)

CX Research Analyst – Remote, Nigeria

Data Engineer – Lagos, Nigeria

Director of Cards – Moniepoint UK Ltd., London, United Kingdom

Director of Product Management – Remote, Nigeria

Engineering Managers – Remote (Nigeria, Lagos, Bangalore)

Field Credit Officers – All 36 states and FCT, Nigeria

Frontend Engineer – Remote, Nigeria

Legal Counsel (Contracts & Documentation – Funds Transfers) – Lagos, Nigeria\

Motion Designer – Remote, Nigeria

People Operations Officers – Across all regions (North Central, North East, North West, South East, South South, South West)

Product Design Lead – Remote, Nigeria

Regional Credit Managers – Nationwide

Senior Backend Engineers (Java) – Remote, Nigeria and Bangalore

Senior Product Designer (UX) – Remote, Nigeria

Settlement and Reconciliation Officer – Lagos, Nigeria

Additional roles are available in credit risk management, audit, real estate, logistics, and software engineering.

Job requirements

Moniepoint listed various requirements for the roles with qualification starting from OND to Msc level.

Experience will be another key factor in the hiring process.

According to the company’s website, the recruitment process involves four key steps: a preliminary phone screen, a technical assessment or case study, and an executive/final interview.

A complete list of openings and requirements can be viewed on Moniepoint’s official careers portal.

