Sweet Magnolias cast net worths: who is the richest actor on the show?

Sweet Magnolias is a Netflix romantic drama television series. It revolves around lifelong South Carolina best friends Maddie, Helen, Dana Sue and their families as they manoeuvre life's ups and downs. The show premiered on 19 May 2020, and its last episode aired on 20 July 2023. Its fans have been curious to know how much each Sweet Magnolias star is worth. Know Sweet Magnolias' cast's net worth and what they are up to now.

Sweet Magnolias cast members from (L-R) Heather Headley, Justin Bruening and JoAnna Garcia Swisher. Photo: Gilbert Carrasquillo, Valerie Macon, Paul Archuleta (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Daniel L. Paulson Productions, Lightnin' Production Rentals, and Netflix produced Sweet Magnolias, which has aired three seasons and released 30 episodes. What has caught the attention of every Sweet Magnolias viewer is the wealth of the cast members, which leaves them wondering, are the Sweet Magnolias cast really rich?

Sweet Magnolias' cast's net worth

The main cast of Sweet Magnolias includes JoAnna Garcia Swisher, Brooke Elliott, Heather Headley, Logan Allen, Anneliese Judge, Carson Rowland, Jamie Lynn Spears, Justin Bruening, Chris Klein, Dion Johnstone, and Chris Medlin. Below is the Sweet Magnolias cast ranked by their wealth.

Actor Net worth Heather Headley $10 million Justin Bruening $10 million JoAnna Garcia Swisher $8 million Jamie Lynn Spears $6 million Brooke Elliot $5 million Dion Johnstone $5 million Brandon Quinn $4 million Chris Klein $3 million

1. Heather Headley — $10 million

Heather Headley poses at the Opening Night Gala for the Encores production of "Into The Woods" at New York City Center in New York City. Photo: Bruce Glikas

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Heather Headley

Heather Headley Date of birth: 5 October 1974

5 October 1974 Place of birth: Barataria, Trinidad

Barataria, Trinidad Role: Helen Decatur

Heather is a Trinidadian-American actress, singer, songwriter, and record producer. She began her acting career in 1997 when she portrayed Nala in the musical drama film The Lion King.

She later gained prominence in 2004 when she starred in Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights as Rosa Negra Singer. The Barataria native has also gained more fame in the music industry through her hit songs like I Wish I Wasn't and He Is. She is the richest cast member. Heather Headley's net worth is alleged to be $10 million.

2. Justin Bruening — $10 million

Actor Justin Bruening visits Hallmark's "Home & Family" at Universal Studios Hollywood in Universal City, California. Photo: Paul Archuleta

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Justin Bruening

: Justin Bruening Date of birth: 24 September 1979

24 September 1979 Place of birth: St. Helena, Nebraska, United States

St. Helena, Nebraska, United States Role: Cal Maddox

According to The Biography and All Star Bio, the American celebrity has an alleged net worth of $10 million. He is one of the richest cast members. He has earned wealth as an actor and former fashion model.

He started his professional career as a fashion model for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. He transitioned into acting and landed his first role on Britney Spears Feat. Pharrell Williams: Boys in 2002. After portraying Tyler Barret in the hit TV series Ringer (2011-2012), he gained national and international acclaim. His other big projects are Good Behavior and Grey's Anatomy.

3. JoAnna Garcia Swisher — $8 million

Actress JoAnna Garcia Swisher attends the premiere of AMC+'s "Christmas With The Campbells" at The West Hollywood Edition in West Hollywood, California. Photo: Paul Archuleta

Source: Getty Images

Full name: JoAnna García Swisher

JoAnna García Swisher Date of birth: 10 August 1979

10 August 1979 Place of birth: Tampa, Florida, United States

Tampa, Florida, United States Role: Maddie Townsend

JoAnna García is an American actress and businesswoman. She has appeared as Maddie Townsend and as one of the lead actors on Netflix's Sweet Magnolias. García appeared in all the show's episodes.

She has starred in numerous other films and TV shows, including Reba, The Internship, and Are You Afraid of the Dark? JoAnna García is among the wealthiest cast members. According to Celebrity Net Worth and The Richest, the actress has an alleged net worth of $8 million.

The actress has⁤ also dabbled in entrepreneurship; in 2022, she launched her home decor collection, Clover by Jo. The Reba star married Nick Swisher in May 2010. Nick is a successful retired American professional baseball player.

4. Jamie Lynn Spears — $6 million

Radio Disney Music Awards. Photo: Group LA/Disney Channel

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Jamie-Lynn Marie Spears

Jamie-Lynn Marie Spears Date of birth: 4 April 1991

4 April 1991 Place of birth: McComb, Mississippi, United States

McComb, Mississippi, United States Role: Noreen Fitzgibbons

Jamie Spears is an actress, voiceover artist, and singer from the United States. She played Noreen Fitzgibbons on the hit TV series Sweet Magnolias. Jamie has also appeared on TV shows and movies such as Crossroads, Miss Guided, and Zoey 101.

As a singer, she has released popular singles, including How Co.uld I Want More and Follow Me. Lynn is the younger sister of Britney Spears, an iconic singer, songwriter, dancer, and actress. According to various sources such as Celebrity Net Worth, Parade, and KahawaTungu, Jamie Spears' net worth is estimated to be $6 million.

5. Brooke Elliott — $5 million

Brooke Elliott attends the 3rd Annual Hilarity For Charity New York City Variety Show at Webster Hall in New York City. Photo: Mike Pont/WireImage

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Brooke Elliott

Brooke Elliott Date of birth: 16 November 1974

16 November 1974 Place of birth: Fridley, Minnesota, United States

Fridley, Minnesota, United States Role: Dana Sue Sullivan

Brooke Elliott is an American actress and singer best known for her roles in popular TV series and movies like Drop Dead Diva and What Women Want. She is the co-writer and director of the short comedy film Say Hello. She was also the executive producer of A Country Christmas Harmony.

Elliot played the role of Dana Sue Sullivan on Sweet Magnolias and has appeared in 30 episodes. According to Celebrity Net Worth and PureWow, Brooke Elliott's net worth is alleged to be $5 million as of 2024.

6. Dion Johnstone — $5 million

Actor Dion Johnstone attends the Rising Stars: 2012 Producers Ball during the 2012 Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto, Canada. Photo: Sonia Recchia

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Dion Martin Hypolite

Dion Martin Hypolite Date of birth: 12 October 1975

12 October 1975 Place of birth: Montréal, Québec, Canada

Montréal, Québec, Canada Role: Erik Whitley

Dion Johnstone is a Canadian actor and producer. He played Erik Whitley, the pastry-chef-turned-sous-chef, on the hit series. He appeared on 29 episodes of the Sweet Magnolias Netflix series.

Dion has also appeared in films such as The Core, The Tempest, Star Falls, and Baking Spirits Bright. The Core star is also the executive producer of the upcoming comedy film Baby Daddy. Besides his entertainment career, Dion is a husband and a father. Perfect Writers and WikiCelebs estimate his net worth to be $5 million.

7. Brandon Quinn — $4 million

Actor Brandon Quinn attends the launch of Diesel's "Only the Brave" fragrance at Diesel Boutique on Melrose in West Hollywood, California. Photo: Charley Gallay

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Brandon Quinn Swierenga

Brandon Quinn Swierenga Date of birth: 7 October 1977

7 October 1977 Place of birth: Aurora, Colorado, United States

Aurora, Colorado, United States Role: Ronnie Sullivan

Brandon is an American actor. He is famous for portraying Ronnie Sullivan in the hit TV series Sweet Magnolias. He has also starred in TV shows like The Fosters, Rebel, and Big Wolf on Campus. According to Stars Offline, his net worth is alleged to be $4 million.

8. Chris Klein — $3 million

Actor Chris Klein arrives at the world premiere of 'Game of Aces' at Cinemark Southpark Meadows in Austin, Texas. Photo: Rick Kern/WireImage

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Frederick Christopher Klein

Frederick Christopher Klein Date of birth: 14 March 1979

14 March 1979 Place of birth: Hinsdale, Illinois, United States

Hinsdale, Illinois, United States Role: Bill Townsend

Chris Klein has been a lifelong entertainer, beginning to appear on the screens more than two decades ago. He is best known for his roles as Oz and Dusty Dinkleman in American Pie and Just Friends. He has also starred in TV shows like The Flash and The Grinder. According to Celerity Net Worth, Chris Klein's net worth is $3 million.

How popular is Sweet Magnolias?

Sweet Magnolias has gained significant popularity since its debut on Netflix. The series has consistently performed well in terms of viewership on Netflix. The show has been renewed for a fourth season, indicating Netflix sees value in it.

Is Sweet Magnolias a hit?

In the early 2000s, the TV series hit No. 1 on Netflix's Top 10 list in the USA a few days after season two was released. Additionally, the show has a 7.3/10 rating on IMDb and a 71% Tomatometer rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Sweet Magnolias is a hit reality TV series about the titular trio of friends Dana Sue, Maddie, and Hellen. The three friends support each other as they navigate their careers, families, and relationships in the charming town of Serenity, South Carolina. The Sweet Magnolias' cast's net worths testify to their lifestyles.

Legit.ng recently published an article about Breaking Bad's cast's net worth. The show follows an interesting story of a Chemistry teacher who turns to producing and selling illicit substances. It was a success, running for five episodes from 2008 to 2013.

Breaking Bad features a talented cast, including notable actors and actresses such as Bryan Cranston, Bob Odenkirk, Aaron Paul, Anna Gunn, and many more. The show made some of these actors rich and famous. Read the article to discover the wealthiest star from the show.

Source: Legit.ng