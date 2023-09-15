The Walking Dead is one of the best post-apocalyptic dramas of all time. The show has some of the most heartbreaking death moments on television. One of the shocking and gut-wrenching deaths was that of Glenn Rhee. What episode does Glenn die in The Walking Dead, and how?

The Walking Dead first aired in 2010 and is one of the most extended series with 11 seasons. Glenn Rhee is one of the main characters in the TV series, portrayed by Steven Yeun. His death on the show was extremely shocking–fans never saw it coming. When did Glenn die in The Walking Dead?

When does Glenn die in The Walking Dead?

Glenn Rhee is Maggie Greene's husband, and they have a child together. He meets his untimely death in The Walking Dead season 7 premiere, titled The Day Will Come When You Won't Be. As the group heads to Hilltop to get help for Maggie, they are ambushed by Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and the Saviors. Negan was there to avenge the death of his men, whom Rick Grimes and his friends killed.

Viewers never saw Glenn's death on TWD coming as they expected one death on the episode. His death was brutal, and to make matters worse, Maggie, the mother of his son, had to watch it. Even though the main protagonist died, his legacy was carried by Maggie and their son Hershel Rhee. Although Glenn from The Walking Dead's death shocked viewers, those who read the comics were not surprised.

How does Glenn die in The Walking Dead?

The series villain Negan starts tormenting the lineup of Team Family and warns them not to say a word. He plays 'Eeny, meeny, miny, moe', which lands on Abraham Ford. Negan kills Abraham with his baseball bat Lucille.

The horror prompts Daryl Dixon to jump up and try to hit Negan, and as a result, the villain chooses to kill someone else from the team. As fate would have it, he picks Glenn and kills him using the Lucille bat as Maggie and the rest watch in horror.

FAQs

Who plays Glenn in The Walking Dead? His character is portrayed by American actor Steven Yeun. Did Glenn die in season 6? No, he did not die in season 6 of The Walking Dead. What season does Glenn die? The character died in season 7 when Negan ambushed him and his friends as they were headed to Hilltop to save Maggie. What episode does Glenn die? He died in episode 1 titled, The Day Will Come When You Won't Be, making him the second victim of Negan. How does Glenn die in The Walking Dead? The character is hit with the Lucille bat by Negan on the head. Why does Glenn die in season 7? His death is a result of Daryl's outburst after Abraham's death. Negan ordered everyone to be silent. Does Negan regret killing Glenn? The series villain regrets killing Glenn and apologises to Maggie Greene for taking her baby's father from her.

What episode does Glenn die in The Walking Dead, and how? Glenn Rhee, portrayed by Steven Yeun, is the lead character in The Walking Dead. He dies in the first episode of season 7, titled The Day Will Come When You Won't Be. He is killed by Negan, the main villain in the series, with a baseball bat (Lucille).

