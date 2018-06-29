Who is the owner of MTN network company? Be in the know

Who is the owner of MTN Network? MTN Nigeria is one of the leading telecommunications networks in the country. It offers broadband and Internet products and services and converged fixed or mobile products and services. Many people are curious to know more about the company's ownership.

MTN Nigeria is part of the MTN Group, a multinational telecommunications group operating in 21 countries in Africa and the Middle East. It delivers relevant, accessible, and high-quality telecommunications solutions to Nigerians. The success of the company has made many curious to know the owner of MTN network.

Who is the owner of MTN network company?

MTN Nigeria is owned by MTN Group. MTN Group is Africa’s largest mobile network operator. It provides data, voice, digital, fintech, enterprise, and API services to over 270 million customers in 19 markets.

The company's ownership does not lie in one person. Instead, multiple shareholders have a stake in the multinational firm.

Where was MTN founded?

The company was established in 1994 in Johannesburg, South Africa. Initially, it was known as M-Cell but was renamed MTN. Its headquarters are in Johannesburg.

Ownership/ main stakeholders

The group is owned by multiple stakeholders, each with a specific stake. Below are the six largest individual shareholders in MTN Nigeria. The MTN Group chairman is Mcebisi Jonas.

Victor Odili: $244 million (share value)

Victor Odili is the largest individual shareholder with 806,886,900 shares with a market value of at least $244 million. He is the chairman and executive director of Aeromaritime Group, a company with interests in stevedoring, shipping, and oil and gas.

Pascal Dozie: $102 million (share value)

Pascal Dozie is the founder of Diamond Bank. His family owns Kunoch Limited, a company with interests in hotels, financial services and energy. Recently, Diamond bank merged with another financial institution.

Dozie owns 340,409,900 shares in MTN Nigeria, a stake currently valued at over $102 million.

Sani Mohammed Bello: $80.1 million (share value)

Sani Bello is the founder of a Nigerian oil exploration company called Amni International Petroleum Development Co. He owns 265,092,150 shares with a value of at least $80.1 million.

Babatunde Folawiyo: $66.1 million (share value)

Babatunde Folawiyo is the managing director of the Yinka Folawiyo Group. The group has interests in agriculture, energy, shipping, engineering, and real estate. He owns 218,815,100 shares worth about $66.1 million.

Gbenga Oyebode: $55 million (share value)

Gbenga Oyebode is a renowned commercial lawyer and founder of Aluko & Oyebode. He owns 181,776,250 shares, a stake currently worth over $55 million.

Ahmed Dasuki: $53.75 million (share value)

Ahmed Dasuki is the founder of Quaditect Consultants and the chair of Drill Masters Africa. He owns 152,717,850 shares, currently worth at least $53.75 million.

Owner of MTN net worth

Since the group is owned by multiple stakeholders, it is challenging to give the owners' net worth. However, MTN Group has a net worth of $12.47 billion.

CEO MTN Nigeria

The Chief Executive Officer of this telecommunications company in Nigeria is Karl Olutokun Toriola. Toriola joined the company in 2006 and held various positions before becoming the CEO.

How many countries does MTN operate in?

The telecommunications company operates in 19 markets or countries. These nations are in Africa and the Middle East.

Who is the owner of MTN Ghana?

MTN Group is the largest shareholder of MTN Ghana, a company with a local shareholder base. The CEO of Ghana is Selorm Adadevoh.

Who is the owner of MTN Uganda?

The biggest shareholder in MTN Uganda is the MTN Group. Uganda’s CEO is Sylvia Mulinge, who succeeded Wim Vanhelleputte.

Is Nigeria the owner of MTN?

No, MTN Group owns 75.6% of MTN Nigeria. The country has a local shareholder base in the group.

Who is the CEO of MTN in South Africa?

The CEO of MTN South Africa is Ralph Mupita. Mupita is the MTN Group President and Chief Executive Officer. He assumed office on 1st September 2020.

Who is the CEO of MTN Africa?

There is no single CEO of MTN Africa. Instead, various countries have a chief executive officer.

It is challenging to pinpoint one owner of MTN network because the company is owned by multiple local and international shareholders. In Nigeria, the company is headed by Karl Olutokun Toriola.

