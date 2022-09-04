Nigeria is the most densely populated country in Africa. According to Worldometer, the current population of Nigeria is over 218 million. The country has 36 states, and the whole country's population is spread out in these states. The landmass of the states is not equal, and so is the population. What is the smallest state in Nigeria by landmass and population? You may need to find out.

Nigeria map silhouette with flag isolated on white background. Photo: Yevhen Borysov

You may find that larger states have fewer people while smaller ones have a lot of people. It is essential to note the smallest states of Nigeria are located in the southeastern part of the country, while the largest are found in the Northern part of the country.

The smallest states in Nigeria by land mass

Below is a list of the smallest states in Nigeria. They are arranged from the smallest in terms of sq. km of land area to the largest with their population sizes as of the 2019 census.

10. Lagos State - 3345 km²

Aerial view of Lagos Island and the Lagos harbour in Lagos, Nigeria. Photo: Frédéric Soltan

Capital : Ikeja

: Ikeja Total area : 3345km²

: 3345km² Population: 12,772,884

Lagos is the smallest state in Nigeria. It has a size of about 3,345 square kilometers. Yet, surprisingly, Lagos happens to be the most densely populated state in the whole country.

Lagos is arguably the most important state in the economic part of the country. It borders Ogun State to the north and the east, making it the only state to border only one state.

9. Anambra State - 4,844 km²

A rickshaw driver travels on a deserted roundabout in Onitsha, Anambra State, south-eastern Nigeria. Photo: Pius Utomi Ekpei

Capital : Awka

: Awka Total area : 4,844 km²

: 4,844 km² Population: 5,599,910

Anambra State is found in the southeastern part of the country. This state borders Kogi State to the north, Enugu State to the east, Imo State to the south, and Delta State to the west.

The Anambra is home to millions of people. It is rich in crude oil, bauxite, ceramic, and natural gas.

8. Imo State - 5,530 km²

Capital : Owerri

: Owerri Total area : 5,530 km²

: 5,530 km² Population: 5,167,722

The Igbo people have inhabited Imo State for years, although there are other ethnic groups. They are the dominant ethnic group in the Imo state.

As of 2016, it had a population of about 3,927,563 people. The state's economy is highly dependent on agriculture, mainly palm oil production.

It has many natural resources, which include solar, wind power, zinc, calcium, crude oil, natural gas, and calcium carbonate. In addition, the profitable flora available includes rubber trees, bamboo, obeche, mahogany, palm oil, and iroko.

7. Ebonyi State - 5,533 km²

President Muhammad Buhari visits Ebonyi State to commission projects. Photo: next24online

Capital : Abakaliki

: Abakaliki Total area : 5,533 km²

: 5,533 km² Population: 3,007,155

Nicknamed the "salt of the nation," Ebonyi State is located in the country's southeastern region. It borders Enugu, River and Venue States. The Igbo language is the dominant language in the Ebonyi.

The state's economy depends on agriculture, mainly palm oil, rice, and yams. A notable geographical feature is the cross river and its tributary river, known as the Aloma. Both rivers flow along the Southeastern part of the cross river and the eastern part of the Aloma river.

6. Abia State - 6,320 km²

Capital : Umuahia

: Umuahia Total area : 6,320 km²

: 6,320 km² Population: 3,841,943

Abia State, as of 2016, had a population of 2,845,380 people, with the Igbo people being the dominant ethnic group. Important geographical features include the Niger Delta swamp forests and cross Niger transition forests.

Other notable features include the Abia and Imo rivers flowing through the southern and western borders.

5. Ekiti State - 6,353 km²

Capital : Ado Ekiti

: Ado Ekiti Total area : 6,353 km²

: 6,353 km² Population: 3,350,401

Ekiti borders Kogi, Keara, and Ondo States. The state was named after the ethnic dominant group Ekiti, a Yoruba subgroup. It was formed from a part of Ondo State in 1996.

4. Akwa Ibom State - 7,081 km²

Capital : Uyo

: Uyo Total area : 7,081 km²

: 7,081 km² Population: 4,780,581

Akwa Ibom is the 15th most populated state in Nigeria. Important geographical features in this state are the Imo rover and the cross rivers.

The Stubb's Creek forest reserve is in the state's southeastern part. The reserve is home to highly threatened wildlife, including putty-nosed monkeys, red-capped mangabey, Sclater's guenon, and a declining crocodile population.

Politics in the Akwa Ibom State is dominated by three ethnic groups: the Oron, Anang, and Ibibio. The Ibibio, however, are the major ethnic group in the state.

3. Enugu State - 7,161 km²

Capital : Enugu

: Enugu Total area : 7,161 km²

: 7,161 km² Population: 4,396,098

Enugu is situated in the southeastern part of the country. It was created in 1991. The state borders Venue and Kogi to the north, Ebonyi State to the southeast and east, Anambra State to the West, and Abia State to the South.

Enugu State is named after its capital city known as Enugu. The state is dominantly inhabited by the Igbo people, with the minority groups including the Idoma and Igala people.

Economically, it is known for trading and services plus agriculture of cocoyam, rice, palm oil, yams, and cassava.

2. Osun State - 9,251 km²

Crowds gather during the annual Osun-Osogbo festival in honour of her in Osogbo, Nigeria. Photo: Olukayode Jaiyeola

Capital : Osogbo

: Osogbo Total area : 9,251 km²

: 9,251 km² Population: 4,237,396

The state of Osun is located in the southwestern region of Nigeria. It is named after the river Osun which flows through the state. Among the 36 states of Nigeria, Osun is the smallest state in terms of area and the nineteenth most populated state.

Notable geographical features include Osun and its tributaries- the Oba and Erinle rivers- that run through the state. It is also home to the purple heron, the common kestrel, the Mona monkey, and the royal antelope.

Osun State is mainly inhabited by the Yoruba ethnic group, mainly by the Info, Ijesha, Igbemina, Oyo, and Ibolo subgroups.

1. Bayelsa State - 10,773 km²

Police officers keep watching at the Bayelsa House of Assembly in Yenagoa. Photo: Pius Utomi Ekpei

Capital : Yenagoa

: Yenagoa Total area : 10,773 km²

: 10,773 km² Population: 2,394,725

Bayelsa is located in the core of the Niger Delta, which is rich in oil. This means that economically, Bayelsa State is dependent on producing petroleum jelly. In addition, it is the home of the Oloibiri oilfield, where oil was first discovered in Nigeria.

It includes eight Local Government Areas: Yenagoa, Ogbia, Nembe, Opokua, Brass, Sagbama, Southern Ijaw, and Ekeremor. The Ijaw language is dominant in the Bayelsa state. Also, it is the ancestral land of the Urhobo people in the region of Sagbama.

Despite being nicknamed the glory of all lands and the home of the largest crude oil and natural gas deposits, this state is plagued by poverty and oil pollution. This state also has the Atlantic Ocean on its southern borders.

The smallest states in Nigeria by population

Which is the smallest state in Nigeria by population? Bayelsa State is the smallest. Below is a table of the 10 smallest states in Nigeria and their population as of the 2019 census. They are:

State Population (2019) Bayelsa State 2,394,725 Nasarawa State 2,632,239 Ebonyi State 3,007,155 Kwara State 3,259,613 Taraba State 3,331,885 Ekiti State 3,350,401 Yobe State 3,398,177 Gombe State 3,623,462 Abia State 3,841,943 Kogi State 4,153,734

Nigeria is a vast country in terms of both area and people. Africa's most populous country has a population of almost 200 million people. Lagos is the smallest state in Nigeria by landmass, but it is the most densely populated in Nigeria.

