15 rare state quarter errors and how to spot valuable ones to collect

State quarter errors are among the most fascinating aspects of numismatics, with some variations commanding impressive prices at auction. From the 2004-D Wisconsin Quarter with its unique leaf anomalies to rare mules like the Maryland and Sacagawea combination, collectors have much to explore.

2009-D District of Columbia DDR quarter business strike (L). 2004-D Wisconsin Quarter Extra Leaf Low (R). Photo: @bullionshark on Instagram, @couchcollectibles on Facebook (modified by author)

Key takeaways

15 rare state quarter errors

When compiling the list of the rarest state quarter errors, we considered factors such as mintage mistakes, market value, auction history, and collector demand. We sourced the information from various reputable outlets, including HobbyLark, Yahoo, and Gainesville Coins. The list is not arranged in any particular order.

State quarter Grade Error 2004-Wisconsinin quarter MS67 Extra leaf low 2004-D Wisconsin quarter MS67 Extra leaf high 2000-P Maryland quarter MS66 Mulled with Sacagawea dollar 1999-P Georgia quarter MS65 Struck on experimental planchet 2005-P Minnesota quarter MS66 Doubled die reverse 2005-S Kansas quarter MS64 Dented bison 1999-D Georgia quarter MS64 Rotated reverse 2007-P Wyoming quarter MS64 Doubled die reverse 2000-P South Carolina quarter MS64 Mulled with Sacagawea dollar 1822 capped bust quarter MS66 Denomination struck twice – 25c over 50c 1918-S standing liberty quarter MS 64+ FH Overdate – 1918/7 1999-P Delaware quarter MS62 Struck on feeder finger 2009-D District of Columbia DDR quarter MS66 Doubled die reverse 2001-D New York quarter MS64 Double Struck with second strike 15% off-centre 2005-P Kansas quarter MS66 "In God We Rust" error

1. 2004-D Wisconsin quarter extra leaf low

2004-D Wisconsin Quarter Extra Leaf Low. Photo: @bullionshark on Instagram (modified by author)

Year : 2004

: 2004 Mint mark: Denver

Denver Grade : MS 67

: MS 67 Error : Extra leaf low

: Extra leaf low Date of sale : 12 January 2020

: 12 January 2020 Price: $6,000

In 2004, collectors identified a unique variety of the Wisconsin state quarter minted in Denver, which features an additional leaf on the left side of the corn stalk design. This leaf is positioned lower than the standard leaves, leading to the designation of the "Extra leaf low" error.

The error is thought to have resulted from intentional die modifications at the mint. On 23 December 2018, a specimen graded MS66 was sold for $6000.

2. 2004-D Wisconsin quarter extra leaf high

2004-D Wisconsin Quarter Extra Leaf High. Photo: @bullionshark on Instagram (modified by author)

Year : 2004

: 2004 Mint mark : Denver

: Denver Grade : MS 66

: MS 66 Error : Extra leaf high

: Extra leaf high Date of sale: 7 July 2006

7 July 2006 Price: $1,500

In parallel to the previous error, the "Extra Leaf High" variety features an additional leaf on the corn stalk that extends higher than usual. This anomaly also originates from deliberate alterations during the minting process.

High-grade examples of this variety have commanded prices around $1,500, with exceptional specimens reaching higher values.

3. 2000-P Maryland quarter muled with Sacagawea dollar

2000-P Maryland Quarter Muled with Sacagawea Dollar. Photo: @HACoins on Facebook (modified by author)

Year : 2000

: 2000 Mint mark: Philadelphia

Philadelphia Grade: MS 67

MS 67 Error : Mule – Maryland quarter obverse with Sacagawea dollar reverse

: Mule – Maryland quarter obverse with Sacagawea dollar reverse Date of sale: 21 March 2018

21 March 2018 Price: $192,000

A mule error occurs when dies from two different coins are mistakenly paired. In this instance, the Maryland quarter obverse was struck with the reverse of a Sacagawea dollar at the Philadelphia Mint.

Such errors are exceedingly rare and highly sought after by collectors. On 21 March 2018, an example-graded MS65 was sold for $192,000.

4. 1999-P Georgia quarter struck on experimental planchet

1999-P Georgia Quarter Struck on Experimental Planchet. Photo: @CoinIdentification on Facebook (modified by author)

Year: 1999

1999 Mint mark: Philadelphia

Philadelphia Grade : MS 66

: MS 66 Error : Struck on experimental planchet

: Struck on experimental planchet Date of sale: 2020

2020 Price: $2,160

During the introduction of the Sacagawea dollar in 2000, the U.S. Mint experimented with different manganese-based alloys. Some 1999 Georgia quarters were inadvertently struck on these experimental planchets, resulting in coins with a distinctive golden hue. Their unique composition makes these quarters rare and highly desirable among numismatists.

5. 2005-P Minnesota quarter doubled die reverse

2005-P Minnesota Quarter Doubled Die Reverse. Photo: @bullionshark on Instagram (modified by author)

Year : 2005

: 2005 Mint mark: Philadelphia

Philadelphia Grade: MS 66

MS 66 Error : Doubled die reverse

: Doubled die reverse Date of sale: 2018

2018 Price: $660

The 2005 Minnesota quarter features a doubled die reverse error, where an extra spruce tree appears near the third tree to the right of the state outline. This subtle doubling enhances the coin's desirability but may require magnification to identify. Values for this error fluctuate based on the prominence of the doubling and the coin's condition.

6. 2005-S Kansas quarter with dented bison

2005-S Kansas Quarter with Dented Bison. Photo: @TheFunTimesGuideToCoins on Facebook (modified by author)

Year: 2005

2005 Mint mark: San Francisco

San Francisco Grade : MS 66

: MS 66 Error : Dented bison

: Dented bison Date of sale: 2020

2020 Price: $288

Certain 2005 Kansas quarters exhibit a dent or protrusion on the bison's hump, leading to the nickname "Humpback Bison." This defect resembles an extra tuft of hair and is believed to stem from a die defect. Collectors find this quirky error particularly appealing, with premiums for such coins dependent on their condition.

7. 1999-D Georgia quarter with rotated reverse

1999-D Georgia Quarter with Rotated Reverse. Photo: @TheFunTimesGuideToCoins on Facebook (modified by author)

Year : 1999

: 1999 Mint mark: Denver

Denver Grade : MS 66

: MS 66 Error : Rotated reverse

: Rotated reverse Date of sale: 2003

2003 Price: $200

Some 1999 Georgia quarters minted in Denver showcase a rotated reverse, where the back design misaligns with the obverse. The degree of rotation varies, with coins exhibiting significant misalignment being especially prized for their rarity. Prices are determined by both rotation degree and coin grade.

8. 2007-P Wyoming quarter doubled die reverse

2007-P Wyoming Quarter Doubled Die Reverse. Photo: @CoinIdentification on Facebook (modified by author)

Year : 2007

: 2007 Mint mark: Philadelphia

Philadelphia Grade : MS 66

: MS 66 Error : Doubled die reverse

: Doubled die reverse Date of sale : 2018

: 2018 Price: $168

The 2007 Wyoming quarter displays instances of doubled die reverse errors, notably around the saddle horn of the bucking horse. This effect adds depth to the design, and while subtle, it is highly sought after by detail-oriented collectors. Market values depend on the prominence of the doubling and the coin's overall condition.

9. 2000-P South Carolina quarter muled with Sacagawea dollar

Year : 2000

: 2000 Mint mark: Philadelphia

Philadelphia Grade : MS 66

: MS 66 Error : Mule – South Carolina quarter obverse with Sacagawea dollar reverse

: Mule – South Carolina quarter obverse with Sacagawea dollar reverse Date of sale: 2018

2018 Price: $66,000

In 2000, an extraordinary minting error occurred when the Denver Mint mistakenly paired the obverse of a Sacagawea dollar with the reverse of a South Carolina quarter, creating a unique mule error. A singular coin, graded MS64, was sold at auction on 15 December 2022 for $66,000.

10. 1822 capped bust quarter 25/50c regular strike

1822 capped bust quarter 25/50c regular strike. Photo: @greatcollections on Instagram (modified by author)

Year : 1822

: 1822 Mint mark: Philadelphia

Philadelphia Error : Denomination struck twice – 25c over 50c

: Denomination struck twice – 25c over 50c Grade : MS 66

: MS 66 Date of sale: 1 April 2009

1 April 2009 Price: $184,000

The 1822 Capped Bust Quarter stands out due to a rare denomination blunder. Instead of the correct "25C" marking, the die shows traces of an earlier "50C" denomination that was struck over. This dual-strike created a prominent "25/50c" error, making it one of the most notable early quarter varieties.

On 1 April 2009, a high-grade example graded MS66 fetched $184,000 at auction, underlining its significance and rarity.

1918/7-S overdate full head standing liberty quarter. Photo: @greatcollections on Instagram (modified by author)

Year : 1918/17

: 1918/17 Series : Standing Liberty

: Standing Liberty Mint mark: San Francisco

San Francisco Error : Overdate – 1918/7

: Overdate – 1918/7 Grade : MS 64+ FH

: MS 64+ FH Date of sale: 17 September 2020

17 September 2020 Price: $336,000

This celebrated overdate error arose when a 1917 die was repunched with a 1918 date, resulting in visible remnants of both years. The most prominent overdate appears on the "S" mint Standing Liberty Quarter, which also features the sought-after Full Head detail.

On 17 September 2020, a sharply struck MS64+ FH example realised $336,000, reflecting its status as one of the premier 20th-century quarter errors.

12. 1999-P Delaware quarter Struck on feeder finger

1999-P Delaware Quarter Struck on Feeder Finger. Photo: @heritcoin on Facebook (modified by author)

Year : 1999

: 1999 Mint mark: Philadelphia

Philadelphia Grade : MS 67

: MS 67 Error : Struck on feeder finger

: Struck on feeder finger Date of sale: 2018

2018 Price: $3,120

Occasionally, parts of the minting machinery, such as feeder fingers, can inadvertently serve as planchets, leading to extraordinary errors. A notable example is a 1999-P Delaware quarter struck on a fragment of a feeder finger, showcasing multiple strikes and irregular shapes that fascinate collectors. On 10 August 2016, a specimen graded MS62 was auctioned for $3,120.

13. 2009-D District of Columbia DDR quarter business strike

2009-D District of Columbia DDR quarter business strike. Photo: @couchcollectibles on Facebook (modified by author)

Year : 2009

: 2009 Series : DC and Territories

: DC and Territories Mint mark: Denver

Denver Error : Doubled die reverse

: Doubled die reverse Grade : MS 66

: MS 66 Date of sale: 10 July 2014

10 July 2014 Price: $3,055

The 2009-D District of Columbia quarter features a notable Doubled Die Reverse error. Visible doubling occurs on reverse inscriptions like "DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA," "DUKE ELLINGTON," and "JUSTICE FOR ALL." This error originated from a misalignment during the die hubbing process, which caused the striking design impressions to appear doubled.

A sharply struck MS66 specimen with this DDR variety sold for $3,055 on 10 July 2014, affirming strong collector interest in modern minting anomalies.

14. 2001-D New York quarter double struck with second strike 50% off-centre

2001-D New York Quarter Double Struck with Second Strike 50% Off-Centre. Photo: @couchcollectibles on Facebook (modified by author)

Year : 2001

: 2001 Mint mark : Denver

: Denver Grade : MS 63

: MS 63 Error : Double struck with second strike 50% off-centre

: Double struck with second strike 50% off-centre Date of sale: 7 November 2021

Double striking errors can create visually striking anomalies, particularly when the second strike is off-centre. In this instance, a 2001-D New York quarter experienced a second strike that was 50% off-centre, resulting in a partial overlap of design elements. Such errors are relatively rare and prized by collectors for their uniqueness.

15. 2005-P Kansas quarter "In God We Rust" error

2005-P Kansas Quarter "In God We Rust" Error. Photo: @coincollectorsclub on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Year : 2005

: 2005 Mint mark: Philadelphia

Philadelphia Grade : MS 65

: MS 65 Error : "In God We Rust" due to grease-filled die

: "In God We Rust" due to grease-filled die Date of sale: 15 August 2018

15 August 2018 Price: $100

One of the more well-known errors among state quarters, the "In God We Rust" anomaly on the 2005-P Kansas quarter arose from grease-filled dies that caused the "T" in "Trust" to appear faint or absent. This amusing yet intriguing error has garnered attention from many collectors. It was sold for $100 on 15 August 2018.

Which state quarters have errors?

Several state quarters have notable errors, including the 2004-D Wisconsin Quarter with Extra Leaf errors, the 2000-P Maryland Quarter mulled with a Sacagawea dollar, and the 2005-P Minnesota Quarter with Doubled Die Reverse errors. Many others also show minor varieties.

Is a 1999 Georgia quarter worth $10,000 today?

Some rare 1999 Georgia quarters with significant errors or experimental planchets may fetch thousands, but typical coins are valued much lower and rarely reach $10,000.

What is the hardest state quarter to find?

The 2000-P South Carolina Quarter, especially those with mule errors (paired with Sacagawea dollar reverses), is considered one of the hardest state quarters to find due to its limited production and the rarity of the error.

What errors should you look for on quarters?

Look for doubled dies, off-centre strikes, and missing or altered edge lettering on quarters. Unique errors like Extra Leaf variants on Wisconsin quarters or coins struck on wrong planchets can also be valuable.

Collectors and numismatists continue to seek out rare slate quarter errors for their historical significance and investment potential. From doubled dies to misstruck mules, these anomalies highlight the complexities of the minting process.

