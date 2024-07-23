A father's love is kind, sacrificial, and selfless. He is a protector and a pillar of support for his children during difficult times. Unlike expressive mothers, a father's love is not so expressive and is unique. Bible verses about a father's love compare the love of the heavenly father and earthly fathers, presenting a picture of fathers' love for their children.

Bible verses about love will make you understand how deep a father's love is. These verses are touching and powerful and can help you express your unconditional love to your father, especially on special days such as birthdays and Father's Day. Sharing these Bible verses with your father will make him feel appreciated and special.

Bible verses about a father's love

What does the Bible say about a father's love? The Bible shows how a father's love is unique and great through Bible verses that talk about how the heavenly Father loves His sons and daughters. A father shows his love for his children by protecting them, sacrificing his life for them and being there when their children need them.

Bible verses about a father's love for a son

A father-son love is faithful, forgiving, selfless and patient. They can do whatever it takes to see that their sons have what they need for a better life. If you want to make your father feel special, share the following Bible verses with him to make him feel appreciated.

My son do not despise the Lord's discipline and do not resent his rebuke, because the Lord disciplines those he loves, as a father the son he delights in. (Proverbs 3:11-12)

Which of you fathers, if your son asks for a fish, will give him a snake instead? Or if he asks for an egg, will he give him a scorpion? If you then, though you are evil, know how to give good gifts to your children, how much more will your Father in heaven give the Holy Spirit to those who ask him! (Luke:11-13)

Whoever spares the rod hates his son, but he who loves him is diligent in disciplining him. (Proverbs 13:24)

It is the greatest joy of my life to hear that my children are consistently living their lives in the ways of truth. (3 John 1:4)

And have you completely forgotten this word of encouragement that addresses you as a father addresses his son? It says, 'My son, do not make light of the Lord's discipline, and do not lose heart when he rebukes you because the Lord disciplines the one he loves, and he chastens everyone he accepts as his son. (Hebrews 12:5-6)

For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only Son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life. (John 3:16)

The father of the righteous will greatly rejoice; he who fathers a wise son will be glad in him. (Proverbs 23:24)

But now, O Lord, you are our Father; we are the clay, and you are our potter; we are all the work of your hand. (Isaiah 64:8)

Listen to your father, who gave you life, and do not despise your mother when she is old. (Proverbs 23:22)

There, you saw how the Lord your God carried you, as a father carries his son, all the way you went until you reached this place. (Deuteronomy 1:31)

All things have been handed over to me by my Father, and no one knows the Son except the Father, and no one knows the Father except the Son and anyone to whom the Son chooses to reveal him. (Matthew 11:27)

I will be a father to him, and he'll be a son to me. When he does wrong, I'll discipline him in the usual ways, the pitfalls and obstacles of this mortal life. But I'll never remove my gracious love from him. (2 Samuel 7:14-15)

So he got up and went to his father. But while he was still a long way off, his father saw him and was filled with compassion for him; he ran to his son, threw his arms around him and kissed him. (Luke 15:20)

For I have chosen him so that he will direct his children and his household after him to keep the way of the Lord by doing what is right and just so that the Lord will bring about for Abraham what he has promised him. (Genesis 18:19)

It is for discipline that you have to endure. God is treating you as sons. For what son is there whom his father does not discipline? (Hebrews 12:7)

"Blessings of a father" Bible verses

The Old Testament shows that a father's blessings are crucial in the life of their children. It gives them a sense of purpose, and when you receive such blessings, you receive permission and authorization to prosper.

The Lord your God who goes before you will himself fight for you, just as he did for you in Egypt before your eyes, and in the wilderness, where you have seen how the Lord your God carried you, as a man carries his son, all the way that you went until you came to this place. (Deuteronomy 1:30-31)

The Lord bless and keep you; the Lord make his face shine on you and be gracious to you; the Lord turn his face toward you and give you peace. (Numbers 6:24-26)

The blessings of your father are mighty beyond the blessings of my parents, up to the bounties of the everlasting hills. May they be on the head of Joseph and on the brow of him who was set apart from his brothers? (Genesis 49:26)

Your wife will be like a fruitful vine within your house; your children will be like olive shoots around your table. Behold, thus shall the man who fears the Lord be blessed. Psalms 128: 3-4)

The righteous who walk in his integrity—blessed are his children after him! (Proverbs 20:7)

So he came near and kissed him. And Isaac smelled the smell of his garments, blessed him, and said, 'See, the smell of my son is as the smell of a field that the Lord has blessed! May God give you the dew of heaven and of the fatness of the earth and plenty of grain and wine. Let peoples serve you, and nations bow down to you. Be Lord over your brothers, and may your mother's sons bow down to you. Cursed be everyone who curses you, and blessed be everyone who blesses you! (Genesis 27:27-29)

He will bless those who fear the Lord, both the small and the great. May the Lord cause you to flourish, both you and your children! (Psalms 115:13-14)

Bible verses about a father's love for a daughter

The bond between a father and a daughter is strong. They protect their daughters and show them what a good relationship with a man is like. If you want to know what the Bible says about a father's love for a daughter, check the following father-daughter Bible verses.

And I will be a father to you, and you shall be sons and daughters to me, says the Lord Almighty. (Corinthians 6:18)

She is clothed with strength and dignity; she can laugh at the days to come. She speaks with wisdom, and faithful instruction is in her tongue. (Proverbs 31: 25-26)

Fathers, do not provoke your children to anger but bring them up in the discipline and instruction of the Lord. (Ephesians 6:4)

Father of orphans and protector of widows is God in his holy habitat. God gives the desolate a home to live in; he leads the prisoners to prosperity, but the rebellious live in a parched land. (Psalms 68:5-6)

And these words that I command you today shall be on your heart. You shall teach them diligently to your children and shall talk of them when you sit in your house when you walk by the way, when you lie down, and when you rise. (Deuteronomy 6:6-7)

As a father has compassion for his children, so the Lord has compassion for those who fear him. (Psalms 103:13)

Fathers, do not provoke your children, lest they become discouraged. (Colossians 3:21)

I will guide you in the way of wisdom and lead you on upright paths. When you walk, your steps will not be hampered, and when you run, you will not stumble. (Proverbs 4:11-12)

What Bible verse is dedicated to a father?

One of the verses dedicated to fathers is Proverbs 23:22-25 which says, "Listen to your father, who gave you life and don't despise your mother when she is old. Get the truth and never sell it; also, get wisdom, discipline, and good judgment. The father of godly children has cause for joy."

Bible verses about a father's love show how strong and conditional his love and affection towards his children is. A father has to lead their children to the right path and build a good foundation. Bible verses from the books such as Deuteronomy, Genesis and Proverbs show how powerful a father's love is.

