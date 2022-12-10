Who is the richest kid in America? Top 10 wealthiest children

The richest kids in America have many advantages in life, including access to high-quality education, and the ability to afford luxuries and experiences that may not be available to others. These fortunate kids either inherit their fortune or become millionaires or billionaires through labour or hard work. Find out who the richest kid in America is now.

North West, JoJo Siwa and Blue Ivy Carter. Photo: Gotham, Kevin Winter, Allen Berezovsky (modified by author)

Have you ever wondered what the richest children in America are worth? Parents of some of these wealthiest children are well-known businesspeople and celebrities who have made enormous fortunes over the years through their various endeavours.

Who is the richest kid in America?

Many people are interested in the net worth of the richest children in the United States. Most of these children are worth millions of dollars, and their parents are involved in various businesses.

The richest kid in America through inheritance

Due to their parents' affluence, several of these children are seen as wealthy. Here are the top five children who are considered wealthy through inheritance.

1. Elon Musk's kids - $29.46 billion each

Elon Musk, second from left, participates in the opening bell ceremony with his twin boys Griffin, left, and Xavier, right, and fiancee Talulah Riley in New York, U.S. Photo: Daniel Acker

Kids' names: Griffin, Xavier, Kai, Saxon, Damian, X, and Exa Dark Sideræl Musk

Griffin, Xavier, Kai, Saxon, Damian, X, and Exa Dark Sideræl Musk Parents: Elon Reeve Musk

Elon Musk is a Canadian-American businessman, inventor, and investor of South African origin. He is among the wealthiest people in the world. Elon's net worth is estimated to be $176.8 billion, which, when divided equally among his six children, each gets a total sum of $29.46 billion.

2. Jeff Benzos' kids - $28.925 billion each

Jeff Bezos attends The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power World Premiere at Leicester Square in London, England. Photo: Dave J Hogan

Kids: 3 sons and 1 daughter

3 sons and 1 daughter Parents: Jeffrey Preston Bezos and ex-wife MacKenzie Scott

Jeff Bezos is a philanthropist, businessman, and space explorer from the United States. He is the founder, CEO, President, and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Amazon.com.

Jeff is one of the world's wealthiest people, with a net worth of $115.7 billion. He has four children, three biological and one adopted. When his net worth is divided equally among his four children, each receives an estimated $28.925 billion.

3. Beyonce and Jay-Z's kids - $600 million each

Kids' names: Blue Ivy Carter, Rumi Carter and Sir Carter

Blue Ivy Carter, Rumi Carter and Sir Carter Parents: Beyoncé Giselle Knowles and Shawn Corey Carter (Jay-Z)

Beyonce and Jay-Z are among the most influential music artists, selling millions of records worldwide. While they have amassed a large fortune, they have also contributed significantly to the popularity of their children, who are considered among America's wealthiest children.

Beyonce and Jay-Z have a combined net worth of $1.8 billion. When their children inherit their fortune, each will inherit $600 million.

4. Kanye and Kim's kids - $475 million each

From left to right: Chicago West, Kim Kardashian and North West are seen at the American Dream Mall in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Photo: Gotham

Kids' names: North West, Chicago West, Psalm West and Saint West

North West, Chicago West, Psalm West and Saint West Parents: Kimberly Noel Kardashian and Kanye West

Kanye and Kim are well-known celebrities who are dedicated to their respective fields. While Kim is well-known as a socialite, media personality, and businesswoman, Kanye is renowned as a talented rapper, songwriter, record producer, and fashion designer.

Kanye West has a $500 million net worth, while Kim Kardashian has a $1.4 billion net worth. If the $1.9 billion fortune is distributed equally among the four, each will receive $475 million.

5. Kylie Jenner's kids - $405 million each

Stormi Webster and Kylie Jenner attend the 2022 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer

Kids' names: Stormi Webster and Wolf Webster

Stormi Webster and Wolf Webster Parents: Kylie Kristen Jenner and Travis Scott

Stormi and Wolf Webster are the children of Kylie Jenner, a business mogul and reality television star, and singer Travis Scott. Stormi was born on 1 February 2018, and Wolf was born on 2 February 2022.

Their parents are among the wealthiest celebrities who have amassed enormous wealth over the years. Travis' net worth is estimated to be $60 million, while Kylie's net worth is estimated to be $750 million. When the children inherit their wealth, each receives $450 million.

The richest kid in America through careers

While most of the world's wealthiest kids are fortunate enough to have wealthy parents, some earned their wealth through successful careers. These self-made wealthy children in the US are evidence that effort pays off.

6. Jojo Siwa - $20 million

JoJo Siwa seen on 24 August 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: MEGA

Date of birth: 19 May 2003 (age 19 years)

19 May 2003 (age 19 years) Parents: Jessalynn Siwa and Tom Siwa

JoJo Siwa is a popular young singer, dancer, and YouTube personality who has amassed a sizable fortune throughout her career, making her one of the richest teenagers in America.

JoJo Siwa has an estimated net worth of $20 million. Siwa has built an empire for herself; her YouTube channel features daily videos of her life. She was named on Time magazine's annual list of the world's 100 most influential people in 2020.

At the time of this writing, she has 11.5 million followers on her Instagram account, 12.3 million subscribers on YouTube, and 45 million followers on TikTok.

7. Charli D’Amelio - $20 million

Charli D'Amelio seen on 11 September 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: phamous2

Date of birth: 1 May 2004 (age 18 years)

1 May 2004 (age 18 years) Parents: Heidi D'Amelio and Marc D'Amelio

Charli D'Amelio is a dancer and social media personality best known for her TikTok video content, whose net worth is estimated to be $20 million. She gained more fame in 2019 after posting a dance video on her TikTok account.

Her fame has led to numerous sponsorships and the creation of a podcast, a makeup line, and a nail polish collection. She has 149.2 million followers on TikTok, 48.7 million followers on Instagram, 5.3 million followers on Twitter and 9.44 million subscribers on her YouTube channel.

8. Evan Moana - $13.5 million

Date of birth: 1 December 2005 (age 17 years)

1 December 2005 (age 17 years) Parents: Jared and Alisa

Evan Moana is a social media influencer whose net worth is alleged to be $13.5 million. His YouTube content is mainly Legos reviews, fun videos and family-safe content.

His career on YouTube can be linked to his parents, who are skilled in content creation. His channel has 7.03 million subscribers and over 4.5 billion views.

9. Alina Morse - $6 million

Alina Morse attends The Boss Baby: Family Business Premiere at SVA Theater in New York City. Photo: Jason Mendez

Date of birth: 8 May 2005 (age 17 years)

8 May 2005 (age 17 years) Parents: Tom Morse and Suzanne Morse

Alina Morse was born in May 2005 and is the CEO of Zolli Candy, which she founded when she was nine.

Her company sells the candy she created, including sugar-free lollipops known as Zollipops, hard candy known as Zolli Drops, and taffy known as Zaffi Taffy.

She was the youngest person to appear on the cover of Entrepreneur Magazine, and First Lady Michelle Obama invited her to the White House twice. Her alleged net worth is $6 million.

10. Marsai Martin - $5 million

Marsai Martin attends Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4, presented by Prime Video in Simi Valley, California. Photo: Emma McIntyre

Date of birth: 14 August 2004 (age 18 years)

14 August 2004 (age 18 years) Parents: Joshua Martin and Carol Martin

Marsai Martin is an American actress best known for acting on the ABC sitcom Black-ish as Diane Johnson. Her net worth is alleged to be $5 million.

Martin starred in and produced the comedy Little, making her the youngest person to produce a studio film.

She has appeared in over 30 films and television series since making her film debut. Some of her acting credits include Turma da Mônica: A Série, Dragons Rescue Riders: Heroes of the Sky, The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder, We Stay Looking and Vampirina.

How old is the richest kid in America?

The richest kids in America are Elon Musk's kids; Griffin (18 years), Xavier (18 years), Kai (16 years), Saxon (16 years), Damian (16 years), X (2 years), and Exa Dark Sideræl Musk (1 years). They each have an estimated net worth of $29.46 billion through inheritance.

The wealthiest children in America are either related to their parents' wealth or come from an inheritance, or they have established themselves in various fields through perseverance and hard work. However, given the number of wealthy celebrities and businesspeople in America, the list of the richest kid in America may always continue to grow.

