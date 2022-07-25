Most expensive scotch in the world: 7 priciest bottles ever sold

Scotch is mainly whisky, either malt or grain whisky, made in Scotland. Scotland is your best bet if you are pursuing the most expensive scotch in the world. These expensive scotches come from two distinct regions in Scotland, Speyside and Islay.

When it comes to scotch, generally, you get what you pay for in terms of flavours, and age among many other factors. That distinctiveness is why whisky geeks and connoisseurs prefer it over other whiskies. It is also great to keep as a collectable if you are a scotch fanatic.

Most expensive scotch in the world

Here is a list of the 7 most expensive scotch brands money can buy to broaden your scotch horizon. The most expensive bottles of scotch are listed according to their estimated market price.

1. The Macallan 1926 (60 years old) – $600,000

The bottle of Macallan Valerio Adamai 1926 whisky, which sold for a world record sale price of £700,000, is on show during its auction in Edinburgh on October 3, 2018. Photo: Andy Buchanan

Cost: $600,000

$600,000 Distiller: The Macallan

They say age is nothing but a number, but on this one, age matters a lot. This bottle is the most expensive scotch in the world. It is the most expensive bottle of scotch ever sold in an auction.

Known as the holy grail of whisky, it was sold at a whopping $1.9 million. You may be wondering why this drink is this expensive. Well, the Macallan 1926 vintage malt was drawn from a legendary cask number 263.

Collectors prized this cask for its mystical characteristics. The previous year a drink matured in that same oak sold for $1.2 million at a London auction house. This particular vintage malt took 60 years before it was bottled, and its average price is $600,000 a bottle. Only 40 bottles of the drink have been produced from cask number 263.

The Macallan has notes of dried fruits, prunes and dates with a hint of orange marmalade zest. It also has a ton of spicy cloves, ginger, and cinnamon. The vintage malt boasts a delicious drying oak tannin, waxy, linseed oil and leather notes.

2. Macallan’s Lalique Cire Perdue Scotch (64 years old) – $460,000

Cost: $460,000

$460,000 Distiller: The Macallan

The Macallan's Lalique Cire Perdue is one of the most expensive bottles of scotch. It comes second after Macallan in 1926. It sold at an auction back in 2010 at $460000. It is also the rarest scotch as only one bottle has been sold, and its proceeds went to a charity course.

The single malt scotch comes in a beautiful decanter from the Victorian era. It has cherry and fruity notes with hints of lemon, cedar, leather and violet with a tobacco-flavoured finish. This is an exorbitant scotch but worth its price, especially for those who can afford it.

3. Dalmore 64 Trinitas 1946 Scotch (46 years old) – $164,000

Cost: $164,000

$164,000 Distiller: Dalmore

Dalmore 64 Trinitas 1946 Scotch is one of the most expensive bottles of scotch in the world. The Dalmore 64 Trinitas is a true taste of history as it contains whiskies that date back to the 17th century.

Unfortunately, there are only three bottles produced, and only one is still available for purchase exclusively from The Whisky Exchange. This makes Trinitas sit proudly alongside the world's most luxurious and elegant masterpieces.

This scotch has powerful notes of sweet raisins, rich Colombian coffee, crushed walnuts, and bitter orange casts. It also has hints of grapefruit, sandalwood, white musk and patchouli.

In addition, you will find hidden flavours of fruits and vino dulce muscatel, marzipan, treacle toffee, soft liquorice, and roasted coffee. It also has a taste of truffles, walnuts and muscovado sugar.

4. Glenfiddich 1937 Rare Collection Scotch (64 years old) – $120,000

The bottle of Glenfiddich rare collection, which was left to mature in a cask for 64 years before being bottled, is on display at Hong Kong's airport. Photo: Mike Clarke

Source: Getty Images

Cost: $120,000

$120,000 Distiller: Grant & Sons William

Glenfiddich by Grant & Sons William is the best-selling single malt scotch in the world. However, the 64-year-old Glenfiddich single malt whisky is a rare one. The Master of Malt took their time with the scotch making it one of the most expensive single malt scotch.

Only 61 bottles were bottled in October 2001, and its average cost is $120,000. The rare drink is from cask number 843 and is well presented in a wooden case. It is accompanied by two keys and a certificate signed by Peter Grant Gordon.

It comes in rich walnut, dark amber, and antique bronze colour. It has notes of oak and burnt heather with poached pears in chocolate toffee, raisins, cinnamon and cloves.

5. The Balvenie DCS Compendium 1961 Scotch (15/43-years-old) – $35,000

Cost: $35,000

$35,000 Distiller: Balvenie

This is one of the finest and rarest scotch in the world. The Balvenie DCS Compendium 1961 Scotch appears in David C. Stewart's top list of best scotches. David is one of the longest malt masters in Scotland who worked at Balvine for half a century.

One example of these liquors aged between 15 and 43 is the European Oak Oloroso Sherry B*tt. It has nosing and notes of fresh pineapple juice and melons, malty sweetness, and soft oak vanilla. The tasting notes range from honey, butterscotch, vanilla toffee, and cinnamon spice.

6. Bowmore Mizunara Cask Finish Scotch (15/25 years old) – $2,750

Cost: $2,750

$2,750 Distiller: Bowmore

Single malt scotch whisky from Bowmore distillery on Islay is among the most expensive scotch. It is made up of different vintages from the 1990s with the age of around 15-25 years old.

The average price of this Scottish-Japanese drink is $2,750.The intricate liquor is the product of East passion meets West strength, and only 2000 bottles have been released. The Japanese produced the oak barrels, and the Scottish did what they do best, distilled them.

The drink has tasting notes of sweet vanilla, cedar wood, exotic mango, and honey rose blossom in every glass sip. It is the perfect balance of salty but sweet flavour, making it a multidimensional treat.

7. Laphroaig Single Malt Scotch (30 years old) – $1,000

Cost: $1,000

$1,000 Distiller: Laphroaig

The Laphroaig Single Malt Scotch was released to the market in 2016 as part of the brand's 200th year in the industry. This limited edition bottling had a double maturation in first and second-fill ex-bourbon casks. It's bottled at 53.5% ABV and retails for $1000.

The nose notes that hit the palate include dark toffee, freshly grated ginger, lime, orange, and vanilla. It is also known for its seaweed, sea salt, tobacco and a whisp of lingering peat smoke. It finishes off with orange candy, herbs and old oak.

FAQs

What are the different types of scotch? There are two types of scotch, single malt scotch and blended scotches. How is scotch made? Scotch is distilled from grain like all whiskies. What is the difference between scotch and other whiskeys? Scotch is malt whiskey which is made in Scotland. On the other hand, whiskey is a spirit distilled from malted grain. Their tastes also differ a lot. What is the number 1 scotch in the world? Johnnie Walker continues to be the umber one and most well-known Scotch whisky brand. What is the most expensive scotch single malt? The Macallan 1926 is one of the most expensive scotch in the world that is more than 60 years old. What is the oldest bottle of scotch? Since 1940, the Macallan Reach has been the oldest whisky. A bronze sculpture of three hands clutching a bottle of the beverage is offered alongside it. It's allegedly 81 years old. How long does Scotch last once open? Scotch will not spoil after being opened for roughly a year.

The most expensive scotch in the world comes with a heavy price tag that is mind-bl*wing. A good scotch takes time to mature. Even amid unprecedented economic times, people are still willing to spend a fortune on a single bottle.

