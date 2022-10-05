The "My All" hitmaker, Mariah Carey, has decided to part ways with her massive Atlanta property for an incredible sum of $6.5 million (N2.8b)

The mansion sits on 4 acres of land and has ultramodern facilities such as a tennis court, swimming pool and a recording studio

The American singer is not in a rush to sell as she waits to receive offers from serious buyers who are interested in the property

Mariah Carey is ready to sell her gorgeous mansion in Atlanta to the right buyer and has put an enormous price tag on the property. The property's 12,575 square feet of living area has nine bedrooms, nine full bathrooms, and four half bathrooms.

Some features of the house include a custom kitchen with a giant marble countertop island, home theatre, gym room, recording studio, coffered ceilings and arched doorways.

Mariah Carey was absent when her Atlanta house was broken into in July. A month later, the three culprits were apprehended and detained in Miami in connection with a crime spree. Many have speculated that it could have contributed to why the singer is selling the home, but a reporter for the Wall Street Journal debunked the claim.

The reporter, Bradley Hope, told the Wall Street Journal that Mariah Carey wants to return to her roots in New York, but her band is from the Atlanta region and lived there during the COVID-19 pandemic. Bradley said the home's July break-in wasn't a factor in her selling choice.

The Wall Street Journal claims that Mariah Carey paid $5.65 million for the house in November 2021. The house hits the market once again under one year of ownership.

