Veritas University courses, cut-off marks and school fees
Study

by  Isaac Wangethi 8 min read

Veritas University is a private institution in Bwari, Abuja FCT, Nigeria. It was founded by the Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria in March 2002 but was licensed by the National Universities Commission in 2007. If you plan to join the institution, here is all you need to know about its available courses, cut-off marks, and school fees.

Veritas University logo and section of institution's main gate
The Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria founded Veritas University in March 2002.
TABLE OF CONTENTS

Veritas University Abuja (VUA), known as the Catholic University of Nigeria, began accepting students in October 2008. Professor Ichoku Hyacinth is the current Vice Chancellor of Veritas University. Before sending your application, check out the VUA cut-off mark for all courses to determine whether you qualify for admission.

Veritas University courses and their fees

Before joining, it is important to be familiar with Veritas University's courses and fees. The fees differ depending on the course and student level. Below is the list of Veritas University faculties and their fees for new and returning students for 2024/2025.

Faculty of Medicine and Surgery

Veritas University is among the private universities offering a degree in Medicine and Surgery. Students joining the program must pay ₦4,063,000, and the returning students ₦3,983,000, including accommodation.

Faculty of Education

CategoryFees (₦)Accommodation (₦)New students (₦)Returning students (₦)
Male C, D, E, F941,000.00₦ 168,0001,179,000.001,109,000.00
A, B, G, H, I, J, K941,000.00₦ 204,0001,215,000.001,145,000.00
Male L941,000.00₦ 228,0001,239,000.001,169,000.00
Male M/N941,000.00₦ 252,0001,263,000.001,193,000.00
Male R941,000.00₦ 350,0001,361,000.001,291,000.00
Stanzel941,000.00₦ 204,0001,215,000.001,145,000.00
CICL941,000.00₦ 240,0001,251,000.001,181,000.00
PA-ETO941,000.00₦ 360,0001,371,000.001,301,000.00
Kelson941,000.00₦ 350,0001,361,000.001,291,000.00

Management Sciences: Accounting

CategoryFees (₦)Accommodation (₦)New students (₦)Returning students (₦)
Male C, D, E, F1,080,000.00168,0001,328,000.001,248,000.00
A, B, G, H, I, J, K1,080,000.00204,0001,364,000.001,284,000.00
Male L1,080,000.00228,0001,347,000.001,267,000.00
Male M/N1,080,000.00252,0001,412,000.001,332,000.00
Male R1,080,000.00350,0001,510,000.001,430,000.00
Stanzel1,080,000.00 204,0001,364,000.001,284,000.00
CICL1,080,000.00240,0001,400,000.001,320,000.00
PA-ETO1,080,000.00360,0001,520,000.001,440,000.00
Kelson1,080,000.00350,0001,510,000.001,430,000.00

Faculties of Social Sciences: Mass-Comm

CategoryFees (₦)Accommodation (₦)New students (₦)Returning students (₦)
Male C, D, E, F1,017,000.00168,0001,265,000.001,185,000.00
A, B, G, H, I, J, K1,017,000.00204,0001,301,000.001,221,000.00
Male L1,017,000.00 228,0001,325,000.001,245,000.00
Male M/N1,017,000.00252,0001,349,000.001,269,000.00
Male R1,017,000.00350,0001,447,000.00 1,367,000.00
Stanzel1,017,000.00204,0001,301,000.001,221,000.00
CICL1,017,000.00240,0001,337,000.001,257,000.00
PA-ETO1,017,000.00360,0001,457,000.001,377,000.00
Kelson1,017,000.00350,0001,447,000.001,367,000.00

Faculty of Engineering (including Software Engineering)

CategoryFees (₦)Accommodation (₦)New students (₦)Returning students (₦)
Male C, D, E, F1,204,000.00168,0001,452,000.001,372,000.00
A, B, G, H, I, J, K1,204,000.00204,0001,488,000.001,408,000.00
Male L1,204,000.00228,0001,512,000.001,432,000.00
Male M/N1,204,000.00252,0001,536,000.001,456,000.00
Male R1,204,000.00350,0001,634,000.001,554,000.00
Stanzel1,204,000.00204,0001,488,000.001,408,000.00
CICL1,204,000.00240,0001,524,000.001,444,000.00
PA-ETO1,204,000.00360,0001,644,000.001,564,000.00
Kelson1,204,000.00350,0001,634,000.001,554,000.00

Faculty of Health Sciences: Nursing

CategoryFees (₦)Accommodation (₦)New students (₦)Returning students (₦)
Male C, D, E, F1,999,000.00168,0002,247,000.002,167,000.00
A, B, G, H, I, J, K1,999,000.00204,0002,283,000.002,203,000.00
Male L1,999,000.00228,000 2,307,000.002,227,000.00
Male M/N1,999,000.00252,0002,331,000.002,251,000.00
Male R1,999,000.00350,0002,429,000.002,349,000.00
Stanzel1,999,000.00204,0002,283,000.00 2,203,000.00
CICL1,999,000.00240,0002,319,000.002,239,000.00
PA-ETO1,999,000.00360,0002,439,000.002,359,000.00
Kelson1,999,000.00350,0002,429,000.002,349,000.00

Ecclessiastical faculties of Philosophy and Theology

CategoryFees (₦)Accommodation (₦)Returning students (₦)
Male C, D, E, F415,000.00168,000583,000.00
A, B, G, H, I, J, K415,000.00204,000619,000.00
Male L415,000.00228,000643,000.00
Male M/N415,000.00252,000667,000.00
Male R415,000.00350,000765,000.00
Stanzel415,000.00204,000619,000.00
CICL415,000.00240,000655,000.00
PA-ETO415,000.00360,000775,000.00
Kelson415,000.00350,000765,000.00

Faculty of Humanities

CategoryFees (₦)Accommodation (₦)New students (₦)Returning students (₦)
Male C, D, E, F944,000.00168,0001,192,000.001,112,000.00
A, B, G, H, I, J, K944,000.00204,0001,228,000.001,148,000.00
Male L944,000.00228,0001,252,000.001,172,000.00
Male M/N944,000.00252,0001,276,000.001,196,000.00
Male R944,000.00350,0001,374,000.001,294,000.00
Stanzel944,000.00204,0001,228,000.001,148,000.00
CICL944,000.00240,0001,264,000.001,184,000.00
PA-ETO944,000.00360,0001,384,000.001,304,000.00
Kelson944,000.00350,0001,374,000.001,294,000.00

Faculty of Natural Sciences

CategoryFees (₦)Accommodation (₦)New students (₦)Returning students (₦)
Male C, D, E, F1,087,000.00168,0001,335,000.001,255,000.00
A, B, G, H, I, J, K1,087,000.00204,0001,371,000.001,291,000.00
Male L1,087,000.00228,0001,395,000.001,315,000.00
Male M/N1,087,000.00252,0001,419,000.001,339,000.00
Male R1,087,000.00350,0001,517,000.001,437,000.00
Stanzel1,087,000.00204,0001,371,000.001,291,000.00
CICL1,087,000.00240,0001,407,000.001,327,000.00
PA-ETO1,087,000.00360,0001,527,000.001,447,000.00
Kelson1,087,000.00350,0001,517,000.001,437,000.00

Faculty of Law

CategoryFees (₦)Accommodation (₦)New students (₦)Returning students (₦)
Male C, D, E, F1,979,000.00168,0002,227,000.002,147,000.00
A, B, G, H, I, J, K1,979,000.00204,0002,263,000.00 2,183,000.00
Male L1,979,000.00228,0002,287,000.002,207,000.00
Male M/N1,979,000.00252,0002,311,000.002,231,000.00
Male R1,979,000.00350,0002,409,000.002,329,000.00
Stanzel1,979,000.00204,0002,263,000.002,183,000.00
CICL1,979,000.00240,0002,299,000.002,219,000.00
PA-ETO1,979,000.00360,0002,419,000.002,339,000.00
Kelson1,979,000.00350,0002,409,000.002,329,000.00

Faculty of Health Sciences: Medical Lab Science

CategoryFees (₦)Accommodation (₦)New students (₦)Returning students (₦)
Male C, D, E, F1,815,000.00168,0002,063,000.001,983,000.00
A, B, G, H, I, J, K1,815,000.00204,000 2,099,000.002,019,000.00
Male L1,815,000.00228,000 2,123,000.00 2,043,000.00
Male M/N1,815,000.00252,0002,147,000.002,067,000.00
Male R1,815,000.00350,0002,245,000.002,165,000.00
Stanzel1,815,000.00204,0002,099,000.002,019,000.00
CICL1,815,000.00240,0002,135,000.002,055,000.00
PA-ETO1,815,000.00360,0002,255,000.002,175,000.00
Kelson1,815,000.00350,0002,245,000.002,165,000.00

Management Sciences (excluding Accounting)

CategoryFees (₦)Accommodation (₦)New students (₦)Returning students (₦)
Male C, D, E, F947,000.00168,0001,195,000.001,115,000.00
A, B, G, H, I, J, K947,000.00204,0001,231,000.001,151,000.00
Male L947,000.00228,0001,255,000.001,175,000.00
Male M/N947,000.00252,0001,279,000.001,199,000.00
Male R947,000.00350,0001,231,000.001,151,000.00
Stanzel947,000.00204,0001,267,000.001,187,000.00
CICL947,000.00240,0001,387,000.001,307,000.00
PA-ETO947,000.00360,0001,377,000.00 1,297,000.00
Kelson947,000.00350,0001,377,000.001,297,000.00

Faculties of Social Sciences (excluding Mass-Com)

CategoryFees (₦)Accommodation (₦)New students (₦)Returning students (₦)
Male C, D, E, F967,000.00168,0001,215,000.001,135,000.00
A, B, G, H, I, J, K967,000.00204,0001,251,000.001,171,000.00
Male L967,000.00228,0001,275,000.001,195,000.00
Male M/N967,000.00252,0001,299,000.001,219,000.00
Male R967,000.00350,0001,397,000.001,317,000.00
Stanzel967,000.00204,0001,251,000.001,171,000.00
CICL967,000.00240,0001,287,000.001,207,000.00
PA-ETO967,000.00360,0001,407,000.001,327,000.00
Kelson967,000.00350,0001,397,000.001,317,000.00

Faculty of Pharmacy

CategoryFees (₦)Accommodation (₦)New students (₦)Returning students (₦)
Male C, D, E, F1,999,000.00168,0002,247,000.002,167,000.00
A, B, G, H, I, J, K1,999,000.00204,0002,283,000.00 2,203,000.00
Male L1,999,000.00228,0002,307,000.002,227,000.00
Male M/N1,999,000.00252,0002,331,000.002,251,000.00
Male R1,999,000.00350,0002,429,000.002,349,000.00
Stanzel1,999,000.00204,0002,283,000.002,203,000.00
CICL1,999,000.00240,0002,319,000.002,239,000.00
PA-ETO1,999,000.00360,000 2,439,000.002,359,000.00
Kelson1,999,000.00350,0002,429,000.002,349,000.00

Joint Universities Preliminary Examination Board (science)

CategoryFees (₦)Accommodation (₦)Returning students (₦)
Male C, D, E, F995,000.00168,0001,043,000.00
A, B, G, H, I, J, K995,000.00204,0001,079,000.00
Male L995,000.00228,0001,103,000.00
Male M/N995,000.00252,0001,127,000.00
Male R995,000.00350,0001,225,000.00
Stanzel995,000.00204,0001,079,000.00
CICL995,000.00240,0001,115,000.00
PA-ETO995,000.00360,0001,235,000.00
Kelson995,000.00350,0001,225,000.00

Joint Universities Preliminary Examination Board (non-science)

CategoryFees (₦)Accommodation (₦)Returning students (₦)
Male C, D, E, F875,000.00168,0001,043,000.00
A, B, G, H, I, J, K875,000.00204,0001,079,000.00
Male L875,000.00228,0001,103,000.00
Male M/N875,000.00252,0001,127,000.00
Male R875,000.00350,0001,225,000.00
Stanzel875,000.00204,0001,079,000.00
CICL875,000.00240,0001,115,000.00
PA-ETO875,000.00360,0001,235,000.00
Kelson875,000.00350,0001,225,000.00

Veritas University cut-off marks

The Veritas University cut-off marks for 2024/2025 will help you determine if you qualify to enrol. Here are the cut-off marks for undergraduate applicants in various faculties.

CourseCut-off mark
Nursing and Pharmacy200 and above
Law220 and above
For every other program in the last UTME170 and above

How to apply for Veritas University

Here is a step-by-step guide on how to secure admission to the institution.

Veritas University portal sign in homepage
Veritas University sign-in portal page.
Source: Original
  1. Visit the Veritas University portal and sign in using your email and password.
  2. Make an ₦10,000 payment for an application fee.
  3. Fill out the form by providing the appropriate information required. Ensure you review your forms thoroughly before clicking the submit button.
  4. After you submit the forms, the Central Admissions Committee members at Veritas University will review them to ascertain your eligibility.
  5. If the Central Admissions Committee finds your submissions satisfying, you will be eligible for an online or in-person interview with a committee member.
  6. The successful applicants will be contacted and issued with the admission letters.

Where is Veritas University located?

Young female student raising hand during lecture in class
The Veritas University is located at Bwari Area Council, FCT-Abuja, Abuja, Nigeria.
The Veritas University is located at Bwari Area Council, FCT-Abuja, Abuja, Nigeria

How much are Veritas University's school fees?

The updated school fees for the academic session 2024/2025 at VUA are between ₦415,000 and ₦2,359,000. However, for those who wish to study medicine and surgery, the fees are ₦4,063,000 for new students and ₦3,983,000 for returning students.

Veritas University is among the best private universities in Nigeria. The minimum cut-off marks for all courses are 170, except for Law, Nursing and Pharmacy, which are 220 and 200 and above, respectively. Its fees for 2024/2025 for most courses range from ₦415,000 to ₦2,359,000.

Legit.ng recently published an article about the EBSU portal. Ebonyi State University is a public university established in Nigeria in 1999. The EBSU portal provides access to education resources, course materials, and information.

The EBSU portal is significant because it improves university access, communication, and collaboration. The portal is open for students to apply, which started on 23 July 2024 and will conclude on 23 August 2024. Get all the details in the article.

