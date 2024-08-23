Veritas University courses, cut-off marks and school fees

Veritas University is a private institution in Bwari, Abuja FCT, Nigeria. It was founded by the Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria in March 2002 but was licensed by the National Universities Commission in 2007. If you plan to join the institution, here is all you need to know about its available courses, cut-off marks, and school fees.

Veritas University Abuja (VUA), known as the Catholic University of Nigeria, began accepting students in October 2008. Professor Ichoku Hyacinth is the current Vice Chancellor of Veritas University. Before sending your application, check out the VUA cut-off mark for all courses to determine whether you qualify for admission.

Veritas University courses and their fees

Before joining, it is important to be familiar with Veritas University's courses and fees. The fees differ depending on the course and student level. Below is the list of Veritas University faculties and their fees for new and returning students for 2024/2025.

Faculty of Medicine and Surgery

Veritas University is among the private universities offering a degree in Medicine and Surgery. Students joining the program must pay ₦4,063,000, and the returning students ₦3,983,000, including accommodation.

Faculty of Education

Category Fees (₦) Accommodation (₦) New students (₦) Returning students (₦) Male C, D, E, F 941,000.00 ₦ 168,000 1,179,000.00 1,109,000.00 A, B, G, H, I, J, K 941,000.00 ₦ 204,000 1,215,000.00 1,145,000.00 Male L 941,000.00 ₦ 228,000 1,239,000.00 1,169,000.00 Male M/N 941,000.00 ₦ 252,000 1,263,000.00 1,193,000.00 Male R 941,000.00 ₦ 350,000 1,361,000.00 1,291,000.00 Stanzel 941,000.00 ₦ 204,000 1,215,000.00 1,145,000.00 CICL 941,000.00 ₦ 240,000 1,251,000.00 1,181,000.00 PA-ETO 941,000.00 ₦ 360,000 1,371,000.00 1,301,000.00 Kelson 941,000.00 ₦ 350,000 1,361,000.00 1,291,000.00

Management Sciences: Accounting

Category Fees (₦) Accommodation (₦) New students (₦) Returning students (₦) Male C, D, E, F 1,080,000.00 168,000 1,328,000.00 1,248,000.00 A, B, G, H, I, J, K 1,080,000.00 204,000 1,364,000.00 1,284,000.00 Male L 1,080,000.00 228,000 1,347,000.00 1,267,000.00 Male M/N 1,080,000.00 252,000 1,412,000.00 1,332,000.00 Male R 1,080,000.00 350,000 1,510,000.00 1,430,000.00 Stanzel 1,080,000.00 204,000 1,364,000.00 1,284,000.00 CICL 1,080,000.00 240,000 1,400,000.00 1,320,000.00 PA-ETO 1,080,000.00 360,000 1,520,000.00 1,440,000.00 Kelson 1,080,000.00 350,000 1,510,000.00 1,430,000.00

Faculties of Social Sciences: Mass-Comm

Category Fees (₦) Accommodation (₦) New students (₦) Returning students (₦) Male C, D, E, F 1,017,000.00 168,000 1,265,000.00 1,185,000.00 A, B, G, H, I, J, K 1,017,000.00 204,000 1,301,000.00 1,221,000.00 Male L 1,017,000.00 228,000 1,325,000.00 1,245,000.00 Male M/N 1,017,000.00 252,000 1,349,000.00 1,269,000.00 Male R 1,017,000.00 350,000 1,447,000.00 1,367,000.00 Stanzel 1,017,000.00 204,000 1,301,000.00 1,221,000.00 CICL 1,017,000.00 240,000 1,337,000.00 1,257,000.00 PA-ETO 1,017,000.00 360,000 1,457,000.00 1,377,000.00 Kelson 1,017,000.00 350,000 1,447,000.00 1,367,000.00

Faculty of Engineering (including Software Engineering)

Category Fees (₦) Accommodation (₦) New students (₦) Returning students (₦) Male C, D, E, F 1,204,000.00 168,000 1,452,000.00 1,372,000.00 A, B, G, H, I, J, K 1,204,000.00 204,000 1,488,000.00 1,408,000.00 Male L 1,204,000.00 228,000 1,512,000.00 1,432,000.00 Male M/N 1,204,000.00 252,000 1,536,000.00 1,456,000.00 Male R 1,204,000.00 350,000 1,634,000.00 1,554,000.00 Stanzel 1,204,000.00 204,000 1,488,000.00 1,408,000.00 CICL 1,204,000.00 240,000 1,524,000.00 1,444,000.00 PA-ETO 1,204,000.00 360,000 1,644,000.00 1,564,000.00 Kelson 1,204,000.00 350,000 1,634,000.00 1,554,000.00

Faculty of Health Sciences: Nursing

Category Fees (₦) Accommodation (₦) New students (₦) Returning students (₦) Male C, D, E, F 1,999,000.00 168,000 2,247,000.00 2,167,000.00 A, B, G, H, I, J, K 1,999,000.00 204,000 2,283,000.00 2,203,000.00 Male L 1,999,000.00 228,000 2,307,000.00 2,227,000.00 Male M/N 1,999,000.00 252,000 2,331,000.00 2,251,000.00 Male R 1,999,000.00 350,000 2,429,000.00 2,349,000.00 Stanzel 1,999,000.00 204,000 2,283,000.00 2,203,000.00 CICL 1,999,000.00 240,000 2,319,000.00 2,239,000.00 PA-ETO 1,999,000.00 360,000 2,439,000.00 2,359,000.00 Kelson 1,999,000.00 350,000 2,429,000.00 2,349,000.00

Ecclessiastical faculties of Philosophy and Theology

Category Fees (₦) Accommodation (₦) Returning students (₦) Male C, D, E, F 415,000.00 168,000 583,000.00 A, B, G, H, I, J, K 415,000.00 204,000 619,000.00 Male L 415,000.00 228,000 643,000.00 Male M/N 415,000.00 252,000 667,000.00 Male R 415,000.00 350,000 765,000.00 Stanzel 415,000.00 204,000 619,000.00 CICL 415,000.00 240,000 655,000.00 PA-ETO 415,000.00 360,000 775,000.00 Kelson 415,000.00 350,000 765,000.00

Faculty of Humanities

Category Fees (₦) Accommodation (₦) New students (₦) Returning students (₦) Male C, D, E, F 944,000.00 168,000 1,192,000.00 1,112,000.00 A, B, G, H, I, J, K 944,000.00 204,000 1,228,000.00 1,148,000.00 Male L 944,000.00 228,000 1,252,000.00 1,172,000.00 Male M/N 944,000.00 252,000 1,276,000.00 1,196,000.00 Male R 944,000.00 350,000 1,374,000.00 1,294,000.00 Stanzel 944,000.00 204,000 1,228,000.00 1,148,000.00 CICL 944,000.00 240,000 1,264,000.00 1,184,000.00 PA-ETO 944,000.00 360,000 1,384,000.00 1,304,000.00 Kelson 944,000.00 350,000 1,374,000.00 1,294,000.00

Faculty of Natural Sciences

Category Fees (₦) Accommodation (₦) New students (₦) Returning students (₦) Male C, D, E, F 1,087,000.00 168,000 1,335,000.00 1,255,000.00 A, B, G, H, I, J, K 1,087,000.00 204,000 1,371,000.00 1,291,000.00 Male L 1,087,000.00 228,000 1,395,000.00 1,315,000.00 Male M/N 1,087,000.00 252,000 1,419,000.00 1,339,000.00 Male R 1,087,000.00 350,000 1,517,000.00 1,437,000.00 Stanzel 1,087,000.00 204,000 1,371,000.00 1,291,000.00 CICL 1,087,000.00 240,000 1,407,000.00 1,327,000.00 PA-ETO 1,087,000.00 360,000 1,527,000.00 1,447,000.00 Kelson 1,087,000.00 350,000 1,517,000.00 1,437,000.00

Faculty of Law

Category Fees (₦) Accommodation (₦) New students (₦) Returning students (₦) Male C, D, E, F 1,979,000.00 168,000 2,227,000.00 2,147,000.00 A, B, G, H, I, J, K 1,979,000.00 204,000 2,263,000.00 2,183,000.00 Male L 1,979,000.00 228,000 2,287,000.00 2,207,000.00 Male M/N 1,979,000.00 252,000 2,311,000.00 2,231,000.00 Male R 1,979,000.00 350,000 2,409,000.00 2,329,000.00 Stanzel 1,979,000.00 204,000 2,263,000.00 2,183,000.00 CICL 1,979,000.00 240,000 2,299,000.00 2,219,000.00 PA-ETO 1,979,000.00 360,000 2,419,000.00 2,339,000.00 Kelson 1,979,000.00 350,000 2,409,000.00 2,329,000.00

Faculty of Health Sciences: Medical Lab Science

Category Fees (₦) Accommodation (₦) New students (₦) Returning students (₦) Male C, D, E, F 1,815,000.00 168,000 2,063,000.00 1,983,000.00 A, B, G, H, I, J, K 1,815,000.00 204,000 2,099,000.00 2,019,000.00 Male L 1,815,000.00 228,000 2,123,000.00 2,043,000.00 Male M/N 1,815,000.00 252,000 2,147,000.00 2,067,000.00 Male R 1,815,000.00 350,000 2,245,000.00 2,165,000.00 Stanzel 1,815,000.00 204,000 2,099,000.00 2,019,000.00 CICL 1,815,000.00 240,000 2,135,000.00 2,055,000.00 PA-ETO 1,815,000.00 360,000 2,255,000.00 2,175,000.00 Kelson 1,815,000.00 350,000 2,245,000.00 2,165,000.00

Management Sciences (excluding Accounting)

Category Fees (₦) Accommodation (₦) New students (₦) Returning students (₦) Male C, D, E, F 947,000.00 168,000 1,195,000.00 1,115,000.00 A, B, G, H, I, J, K 947,000.00 204,000 1,231,000.00 1,151,000.00 Male L 947,000.00 228,000 1,255,000.00 1,175,000.00 Male M/N 947,000.00 252,000 1,279,000.00 1,199,000.00 Male R 947,000.00 350,000 1,231,000.00 1,151,000.00 Stanzel 947,000.00 204,000 1,267,000.00 1,187,000.00 CICL 947,000.00 240,000 1,387,000.00 1,307,000.00 PA-ETO 947,000.00 360,000 1,377,000.00 1,297,000.00 Kelson 947,000.00 350,000 1,377,000.00 1,297,000.00

Faculties of Social Sciences (excluding Mass-Com)

Category Fees (₦) Accommodation (₦) New students (₦) Returning students (₦) Male C, D, E, F 967,000.00 168,000 1,215,000.00 1,135,000.00 A, B, G, H, I, J, K 967,000.00 204,000 1,251,000.00 1,171,000.00 Male L 967,000.00 228,000 1,275,000.00 1,195,000.00 Male M/N 967,000.00 252,000 1,299,000.00 1,219,000.00 Male R 967,000.00 350,000 1,397,000.00 1,317,000.00 Stanzel 967,000.00 204,000 1,251,000.00 1,171,000.00 CICL 967,000.00 240,000 1,287,000.00 1,207,000.00 PA-ETO 967,000.00 360,000 1,407,000.00 1,327,000.00 Kelson 967,000.00 350,000 1,397,000.00 1,317,000.00

Faculty of Pharmacy

Category Fees (₦) Accommodation (₦) New students (₦) Returning students (₦) Male C, D, E, F 1,999,000.00 168,000 2,247,000.00 2,167,000.00 A, B, G, H, I, J, K 1,999,000.00 204,000 2,283,000.00 2,203,000.00 Male L 1,999,000.00 228,000 2,307,000.00 2,227,000.00 Male M/N 1,999,000.00 252,000 2,331,000.00 2,251,000.00 Male R 1,999,000.00 350,000 2,429,000.00 2,349,000.00 Stanzel 1,999,000.00 204,000 2,283,000.00 2,203,000.00 CICL 1,999,000.00 240,000 2,319,000.00 2,239,000.00 PA-ETO 1,999,000.00 360,000 2,439,000.00 2,359,000.00 Kelson 1,999,000.00 350,000 2,429,000.00 2,349,000.00

Joint Universities Preliminary Examination Board (science)

Category Fees (₦) Accommodation (₦) Returning students (₦) Male C, D, E, F 995,000.00 168,000 1,043,000.00 A, B, G, H, I, J, K 995,000.00 204,000 1,079,000.00 Male L 995,000.00 228,000 1,103,000.00 Male M/N 995,000.00 252,000 1,127,000.00 Male R 995,000.00 350,000 1,225,000.00 Stanzel 995,000.00 204,000 1,079,000.00 CICL 995,000.00 240,000 1,115,000.00 PA-ETO 995,000.00 360,000 1,235,000.00 Kelson 995,000.00 350,000 1,225,000.00

Joint Universities Preliminary Examination Board (non-science)

Category Fees (₦) Accommodation (₦) Returning students (₦) Male C, D, E, F 875,000.00 168,000 1,043,000.00 A, B, G, H, I, J, K 875,000.00 204,000 1,079,000.00 Male L 875,000.00 228,000 1,103,000.00 Male M/N 875,000.00 252,000 1,127,000.00 Male R 875,000.00 350,000 1,225,000.00 Stanzel 875,000.00 204,000 1,079,000.00 CICL 875,000.00 240,000 1,115,000.00 PA-ETO 875,000.00 360,000 1,235,000.00 Kelson 875,000.00 350,000 1,225,000.00

Veritas University cut-off marks

The Veritas University cut-off marks for 2024/2025 will help you determine if you qualify to enrol. Here are the cut-off marks for undergraduate applicants in various faculties.

Course Cut-off mark Nursing and Pharmacy 200 and above Law 220 and above For every other program in the last UTME 170 and above

How to apply for Veritas University

Here is a step-by-step guide on how to secure admission to the institution.

Visit the Veritas University portal and sign in using your email and password. Make an ₦10,000 payment for an application fee. Fill out the form by providing the appropriate information required. Ensure you review your forms thoroughly before clicking the submit button. After you submit the forms, the Central Admissions Committee members at Veritas University will review them to ascertain your eligibility. If the Central Admissions Committee finds your submissions satisfying, you will be eligible for an online or in-person interview with a committee member. The successful applicants will be contacted and issued with the admission letters.

Where is Veritas University located?

The Veritas University is located at Bwari Area Council, FCT-Abuja, Abuja, Nigeria

How much are Veritas University's school fees?

The updated school fees for the academic session 2024/2025 at VUA are between ₦415,000 and ₦2,359,000. However, for those who wish to study medicine and surgery, the fees are ₦4,063,000 for new students and ₦3,983,000 for returning students.

Veritas University is among the best private universities in Nigeria. The minimum cut-off marks for all courses are 170, except for Law, Nursing and Pharmacy, which are 220 and 200 and above, respectively. Its fees for 2024/2025 for most courses range from ₦415,000 to ₦2,359,000.

