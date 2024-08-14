FUOYE cut-off mark, courses and school fees for 2024/2025 admission
Federal University Oye Ekiti (FUOYE) is a government-owned learning institution based in Ekiti, Nigeria. The university has two campuses at Oye-Ekiti and Ikole-Ekiti, with 8 faculties and 51 departments. Here is everything you need to know about the FUOYE cut-off mark, courses, school fees and departmental requirements for various courses.
FUOYE offers undergraduate programmes in various fields of specialisation. These faculties include Agriculture, College of Medicine and Sciences, Law, Social Sciences, Engineering, Education, Management Sciences and Pharmacy. If FUOYE is your first-choice institution, the initial step should be familiarising yourself with the approved admission aggregates for this year.
FUOYE cut-off mark for the 2024/2025 academic year
The 2024/2025 cut-off mark at Federal University Oye Ekiti is 150. Students must meet departmental marks for various courses before they get admitted into the institution.
FUOYE cut-off mark and school fees
FUOYE cut-off marks for all courses vary depending on the number of applicants in an academic year. Below are the FUOYE cut-off marks and courses for the current academic year.
Faculty of Agriculture
|Course
|Cut-off mark
|Agricultural and Economics Extension
|150
|Animal Production and Health
|150
|Crop science and horticulture
|150
|Fisheries and Aquaculture
|150
|Food Science and Technology
|160
|Hospitality and Tourism Management
|150
|Soil Science and Land Resources Management
|160
|Water Resources Management and Agrometeorology
|150
Faculty of Arts
|Course
|Cut-off mark
|English And Literary Studies
|200
|History and International Studies
|180
|Linguistics and Languages
|180
|Theatre and Media Arts
|200
|Philosophy
|150
|Religious studies
|150
Faculty of Basic Medical Sciences
|Course
|Cut-off mark
|Anatomy
|180
|Medical Laboratory Science
|200
|Nursing
|220
|Physiology
|180
|Radiology and Radiation Science
|200
Faculty of Education
|Course
|Cut-off mark
|Agricultural Education
|150
|Biology Education
|150
|Chemistry Education
|150
|Mathematics Education
|150
|Physics Education
|150
|Business Education
|150
|Educational Management
|150
|Economics Education
|150
|Educational Technology
|150
|English Education
|150
|Library and Information Science
|150
|Human Kinetics
|150
|Health Education
|150
|Guidance and Counselling
|150
|Adult Education
|150
Faculty of Engineering
|Course
|Cut-off mark
|Agricultural and Bio-Resources
|160
|Civil Engineering and Computer Engineering
|200
|Medicine and Surgery (MBBS)
|240
|Electrical and Electronics Engineering
|200
|Mechanical Engineering
|200
|Mechatronics Engineering
|220
|Metallurgical and Materials Engineering
|160
Faculty of Environmental Design and Management
|Course
|Cut-off mark
|Architecture
|210
|Building
|170
|Estate Management
|160
|Quantity Surveying
|170
|Surveying and Geo-informatics
|160
|Urban and Regional Planning
|150
Faculty of Management Sciences
|Course
|Cut-off mark
|Accounting
|200
|Banking and Finance
|160
|Business Administration
|200
|Public Administration
|160
Faculty of Science
|Course
|Cut-off mark
|Animal and Environmental Biology
|150
|Biochemistry
|180
|Chemistry
|150
|Industrial Chemistry
|150
|Computer Science
|200
|Geology
|150
|Geophysics
|150
|Mathematics
|150
|Statistics
|150
|Microbiology
|180
|Physics
|150
|Plant Science and Biotechnology
|150
|Environmental Management and Toxicology
|150
Faculty of Social Sciences
|Course
|Cut-off mark
|Criminology and Security Studies
|200
|Demography and Social Statistics
|150
|Economics and Development Studies
|180
|Mass Communication
|220
|Peace And Conflict Studies
|150
|Political Science
|180
|Psychology
|150
|Sociology
|160
FUOYE fees for all courses
Below is an overview of the Federal University Oye Ekiti’s fees for freshers and continuing students.
Freshers
|Faculty
|Fees payable (N)
|Faculty of Law, Department of Nursing, Radiology and Pharmacy sundry fee
|N216,500
|Faculty of Environmental Design and Management sundry fee
|N188,000
|Faculty of medicine and surgery
|N295,000
|Anatomy and Physiology sundry fee
|N201,500
|Arts, Social Science, Management Sciences and Education sundry fees
|N150,000
|Science, Science Education, Agriculture and Engineering sundry fees
|N150,000
Returning students
|Faculty
|Fees payable (N)
|Faculty of Law, Department of Nursing, radiology and Pharmacy sundry fee
|N113,000
|Faculty of Environmental Design and Management sundry fee
|N73,000
|Anatomy and Physiology Sundry fee
|N68,000
|Arts, Social Science, Management Sciences and Education sundry fees
|N53,000
|Science, Science Education, Agriculture and Engineering sundry fees
|N63,000
Other fees
|Description
|Amount payable
|Academic transcript (student copy)
|N10,000
|Academic transcript (local)
|N20,000
|Academic transcript (foreign)
|N80,000
|Case B: O level result forgery penalty fee
|N30,000
|Basic medical sciences re-sit fee [per course]
|N30,000
|Medical registration and fitness screening fee
|N20,000
|Final year clearance fee
|N5,000
|Convocation fee
|N20,000
|Mass communication practical fee
|N10,000
|Industrial Training (IT) and log book fee
|N7,500
|Theatre arts production fee
|N3,000
|Add and drop form
|N5,000
|Withdrawn but transferred students
|N5,000
|Entrepreneurship fee
|N2,000
|Compendium fee (alumni and graduating students only)
|N8,000
|Student union dues
|N1,000
|National Psychology Association due
|N2,000
|Counselling handbook
|N2,000
What is the FUOYE cut-off mark for nursing?
The cut-off mark for nursing at FUOYE was 220 in the 2023/2024 academic year. The UTME major subject combinations for nursing students are Physics, Chemistry, and Biology. The combination of O'level subjects for nursing school requires English Language, Mathematics/General Mathematics, Biology, Physics, and Chemistry.
What is the FUOYE cut-off mark for medicine and surgery?
The cut-off mark for medicine and surgery at FUOYE in the 2023/2024 academic year was 240. The UTME major subject combinations for nursing students are Physics, Chemistry, and Biology. The combination of O'level subjects for nursing school requires English Language, Mathematics/General Mathematics, Biology, Physics, and Chemistry.
What is the FUOYE cut-off mark for Medical Laboratory Science?
The cut-off mark for Medical Laboratory Science at FUOYE for the 2024/2025 academic year is 200. Applicants must have completed English Language, Mathematics/General Mathematics, Biology, Physics, and Chemistry at their O’level.
What is the FUOYE cut-off mark for Law?
The cut-off mark for Law at FUOYE for the 2024/2025 academic year is 240. The major UTME subject requirement is Literature in English. For O’level, the required subjects include Mathematics/General Mathematics, English Language, and Literature in English.
Additionally, students can include minor subjects such as Government, Economics, History, Geography, Civic Education, Igbo Language, Christian Religious Knowledge, Islamic Religious Knowledge, Social Studies, Yoruba Language, and French Language.
What is the FUOYE cut-off mark for Pharmacy?
The cut-off mark for Pharmacy at FUOYE for the 2024/2025 academic year is 240. The major UTME subject requirements are Physics, Chemistry, and Biology. For O’level, the required subjects are English Language, Mathematics/General Mathematics, Chemistry, Physics, and Biology.
What is the FUOYE cut-off mark for Computer Science?
The cut-off mark for Computer Science at FUOYE for the 2024/2025 academic year is 200. The major UTME subject requirements are Mathematics, Physics, and Chemistry. For O’level, students must have completed English Language, Mathematics/General Mathematics, Physics, and Chemistry.
The FUOYE cut-off mark for 2024/2025 determines if you qualify to enrol at the tertiary institution. The FUOYE cut-off mark for the 2024/2025 academic year is 150. However, you must meet the departmental marks for various courses before you get admitted into the learning institution.
