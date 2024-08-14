FUOYE cut-off mark, courses and school fees for 2024/2025 admission

Federal University Oye Ekiti (FUOYE) is a government-owned learning institution based in Ekiti, Nigeria. The university has two campuses at Oye-Ekiti and Ikole-Ekiti, with 8 faculties and 51 departments. Here is everything you need to know about the FUOYE cut-off mark, courses, school fees and departmental requirements for various courses.

The FUOYE logo (L) and students confirming their admission on their phones (R). Photo: @FederalUniversityOyeEkiti on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

FUOYE offers undergraduate programmes in various fields of specialisation. These faculties include Agriculture, College of Medicine and Sciences, Law, Social Sciences, Engineering, Education, Management Sciences and Pharmacy. If FUOYE is your first-choice institution, the initial step should be familiarising yourself with the approved admission aggregates for this year.

FUOYE cut-off mark for the 2024/2025 academic year

The 2024/2025 cut-off mark at Federal University Oye Ekiti is 150. Students must meet departmental marks for various courses before they get admitted into the institution.

FUOYE cut-off mark and school fees

FUOYE cut-off marks for all courses vary depending on the number of applicants in an academic year. Below are the FUOYE cut-off marks and courses for the current academic year.

Faculty of Agriculture

Course Cut-off mark Agricultural and Economics Extension 150 Animal Production and Health 150 Crop science and horticulture 150 Fisheries and Aquaculture 150 Food Science and Technology 160 Hospitality and Tourism Management 150 Soil Science and Land Resources Management 160 Water Resources Management and Agrometeorology 150

Faculty of Arts

Course Cut-off mark English And Literary Studies 200 History and International Studies 180 Linguistics and Languages 180 Theatre and Media Arts 200 Philosophy 150 Religious studies 150

Faculty of Basic Medical Sciences

Course Cut-off mark Anatomy 180 Medical Laboratory Science 200 Nursing 220 Physiology 180 Radiology and Radiation Science 200

Faculty of Education

Course Cut-off mark Agricultural Education 150 Biology Education 150 Chemistry Education 150 Mathematics Education 150 Physics Education 150 Business Education 150 Educational Management 150 Economics Education 150 Educational Technology 150 English Education 150 Library and Information Science 150 Human Kinetics 150 Health Education 150 Guidance and Counselling 150 Adult Education 150

Faculty of Engineering

Course Cut-off mark Agricultural and Bio-Resources 160 Civil Engineering and Computer Engineering 200 Medicine and Surgery (MBBS) 240 Electrical and Electronics Engineering 200 Mechanical Engineering 200 Mechatronics Engineering 220 Metallurgical and Materials Engineering 160

Faculty of Environmental Design and Management

Course Cut-off mark Architecture 210 Building 170 Estate Management 160 Quantity Surveying 170 Surveying and Geo-informatics 160 Urban and Regional Planning 150

Faculty of Management Sciences

Course Cut-off mark Accounting 200 Banking and Finance 160 Business Administration 200 Public Administration 160

Faculty of Science

Course Cut-off mark Animal and Environmental Biology 150 Biochemistry 180 Chemistry 150 Industrial Chemistry 150 Computer Science 200 Geology 150 Geophysics 150 Mathematics 150 Statistics 150 Microbiology 180 Physics 150 Plant Science and Biotechnology 150 Environmental Management and Toxicology 150

Faculty of Social Sciences

Course Cut-off mark Criminology and Security Studies 200 Demography and Social Statistics 150 Economics and Development Studies 180 Mass Communication 220 Peace And Conflict Studies 150 Political Science 180 Psychology 150 Sociology 160

FUOYE fees for all courses

FUOYE's school fees vary depending on the type of course one pursues. Photo: Sam Edwards/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Below is an overview of the Federal University Oye Ekiti’s fees for freshers and continuing students.

Freshers

Faculty Fees payable (N) Faculty of Law, Department of Nursing, Radiology and Pharmacy sundry fee N216,500 Faculty of Environmental Design and Management sundry fee N188,000 Faculty of medicine and surgery N295,000 Anatomy and Physiology sundry fee N201,500 Arts, Social Science, Management Sciences and Education sundry fees N150,000 Science, Science Education, Agriculture and Engineering sundry fees N150,000

Returning students

Faculty Fees payable (N) Faculty of Law, Department of Nursing, radiology and Pharmacy sundry fee N113,000 Faculty of Environmental Design and Management sundry fee N73,000 Anatomy and Physiology Sundry fee N68,000 Arts, Social Science, Management Sciences and Education sundry fees N53,000 Science, Science Education, Agriculture and Engineering sundry fees N63,000

Other fees

Description Amount payable Academic transcript (student copy) N10,000 Academic transcript (local) N20,000 Academic transcript (foreign) N80,000 Case B: O level result forgery penalty fee N30,000 Basic medical sciences re-sit fee [per course] N30,000 Medical registration and fitness screening fee N20,000 Final year clearance fee N5,000 Convocation fee N20,000 Mass communication practical fee N10,000 Industrial Training (IT) and log book fee N7,500 Theatre arts production fee N3,000 Add and drop form N5,000 Withdrawn but transferred students N5,000 Entrepreneurship fee N2,000 Compendium fee (alumni and graduating students only) N8,000 Student union dues N1,000 National Psychology Association due N2,000 Counselling handbook N2,000

What is the FUOYE cut-off mark for nursing?

The cut-off mark for nursing at FUOYE was 220 in the 2023/2024 academic year. The UTME major subject combinations for nursing students are Physics, Chemistry, and Biology. The combination of O'level subjects for nursing school requires English Language, Mathematics/General Mathematics, Biology, Physics, and Chemistry.

What is the FUOYE cut-off mark for medicine and surgery?

FUOYE cut-off points for medicine and surgery in the 2023/2024 academic year was 240. Photo: SDI Productions/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The cut-off mark for medicine and surgery at FUOYE in the 2023/2024 academic year was 240. The UTME major subject combinations for nursing students are Physics, Chemistry, and Biology. The combination of O'level subjects for nursing school requires English Language, Mathematics/General Mathematics, Biology, Physics, and Chemistry.

What is the FUOYE cut-off mark for Medical Laboratory Science?

The cut-off mark for Medical Laboratory Science at FUOYE for the 2024/2025 academic year is 200. Applicants must have completed English Language, Mathematics/General Mathematics, Biology, Physics, and Chemistry at their O’level.

What is the FUOYE cut-off mark for Law?

The cut-off mark for Law at FUOYE for the 2024/2025 academic year is 240. The major UTME subject requirement is Literature in English. For O’level, the required subjects include Mathematics/General Mathematics, English Language, and Literature in English.

Additionally, students can include minor subjects such as Government, Economics, History, Geography, Civic Education, Igbo Language, Christian Religious Knowledge, Islamic Religious Knowledge, Social Studies, Yoruba Language, and French Language.

What is the FUOYE cut-off mark for Pharmacy?

The cut-off mark for Pharmacy at FUOYE for the 2024/2025 academic year is 240. The major UTME subject requirements are Physics, Chemistry, and Biology. For O’level, the required subjects are English Language, Mathematics/General Mathematics, Chemistry, Physics, and Biology.

What is the FUOYE cut-off mark for Computer Science?

The cut-off mark for Computer Science at FUOYE for the 2024/2025 academic year is 200. The major UTME subject requirements are Mathematics, Physics, and Chemistry. For O’level, students must have completed English Language, Mathematics/General Mathematics, Physics, and Chemistry.

The FUOYE cut-off mark for 2024/2025 determines if you qualify to enrol at the tertiary institution. The FUOYE cut-off mark for the 2024/2025 academic year is 150. However, you must meet the departmental marks for various courses before you get admitted into the learning institution.

Legit.ng recently published an article about the FUTO cut-off mark for all courses in the 2024/2025 admission exercise. The Federal University of Technology Owerri (FUTO) is one of the best Nigerian federal universities, founded in 1980.

FUTO has four campuses in Owerri West, Imo State, Ihiagwa, Umuna, and Nekede. The learning institution offers various marketable graduate and undergraduate courses for Nigerian and international students. The FUTO cut-off mark determines your eligibility for admission into the institution.

Source: Legit.ng