FUOYE cut-off mark, courses and school fees for 2024/2025 admission
Study

FUOYE cut-off mark, courses and school fees for 2024/2025 admission

by  Brian Oroo 6 min read

Federal University Oye Ekiti (FUOYE) is a government-owned learning institution based in Ekiti, Nigeria. The university has two campuses at Oye-Ekiti and Ikole-Ekiti, with 8 faculties and 51 departments. Here is everything you need to know about the FUOYE cut-off mark, courses, school fees and departmental requirements for various courses.

FUOYE logo and students checking for their admission
The FUOYE logo (L) and students confirming their admission on their phones (R). Photo: @FederalUniversityOyeEkiti on Facebook (modified by author)
TABLE OF CONTENTS

FUOYE offers undergraduate programmes in various fields of specialisation. These faculties include Agriculture, College of Medicine and Sciences, Law, Social Sciences, Engineering, Education, Management Sciences and Pharmacy. If FUOYE is your first-choice institution, the initial step should be familiarising yourself with the approved admission aggregates for this year.

FUOYE cut-off mark for the 2024/2025 academic year

The 2024/2025 cut-off mark at Federal University Oye Ekiti is 150. Students must meet departmental marks for various courses before they get admitted into the institution.

FUOYE cut-off mark and school fees

FUOYE cut-off marks for all courses vary depending on the number of applicants in an academic year. Below are the FUOYE cut-off marks and courses for the current academic year.

Faculty of Agriculture

CourseCut-off mark
Agricultural and Economics Extension150
Animal Production and Health150
Crop science and horticulture150
Fisheries and Aquaculture150
Food Science and Technology160
Hospitality and Tourism Management150
Soil Science and Land Resources Management160
Water Resources Management and Agrometeorology150

Faculty of Arts

CourseCut-off mark
English And Literary Studies200
History and International Studies180
Linguistics and Languages180
Theatre and Media Arts200
Philosophy150
Religious studies150

Faculty of Basic Medical Sciences

CourseCut-off mark
Anatomy180
Medical Laboratory Science200
Nursing220
Physiology180
Radiology and Radiation Science200

Faculty of Education

CourseCut-off mark
Agricultural Education150
Biology Education150
Chemistry Education150
Mathematics Education150
Physics Education150
Business Education150
Educational Management150
Economics Education150
Educational Technology150
English Education150
Library and Information Science150
Human Kinetics150
Health Education150
Guidance and Counselling150
Adult Education150

Faculty of Engineering

CourseCut-off mark
Agricultural and Bio-Resources160
Civil Engineering and Computer Engineering200
Medicine and Surgery (MBBS)240
Electrical and Electronics Engineering200
Mechanical Engineering200
Mechatronics Engineering220
Metallurgical and Materials Engineering160

Faculty of Environmental Design and Management

CourseCut-off mark
Architecture210
Building170
Estate Management160
Quantity Surveying170
Surveying and Geo-informatics160
Urban and Regional Planning150

Faculty of Management Sciences

CourseCut-off mark
Accounting200
Banking and Finance160
Business Administration200
Public Administration160

Faculty of Science

CourseCut-off mark
Animal and Environmental Biology150
Biochemistry180
Chemistry150
Industrial Chemistry150
Computer Science200
Geology150
Geophysics150
Mathematics150
Statistics150
Microbiology180
Physics150
Plant Science and Biotechnology150
Environmental Management and Toxicology150

Faculty of Social Sciences

CourseCut-off mark
Criminology and Security Studies200
Demography and Social Statistics150
Economics and Development Studies180
Mass Communication220
Peace And Conflict Studies150
Political Science 180
Psychology150
Sociology160

FUOYE fees for all courses

A smiling graduate holding a diploma
FUOYE's school fees vary depending on the type of course one pursues. Photo: Sam Edwards/Getty Images
Below is an overview of the Federal University Oye Ekiti’s fees for freshers and continuing students.

Freshers

FacultyFees payable (N)
Faculty of Law, Department of Nursing, Radiology and Pharmacy sundry feeN216,500
Faculty of Environmental Design and Management sundry feeN188,000
Faculty of medicine and surgeryN295,000
Anatomy and Physiology sundry feeN201,500
Arts, Social Science, Management Sciences and Education sundry feesN150,000
Science, Science Education, Agriculture and Engineering sundry feesN150,000

Returning students

FacultyFees payable (N)
Faculty of Law, Department of Nursing, radiology and Pharmacy sundry feeN113,000
Faculty of Environmental Design and Management sundry feeN73,000
Anatomy and Physiology Sundry feeN68,000
Arts, Social Science, Management Sciences and Education sundry feesN53,000
Science, Science Education, Agriculture and Engineering sundry feesN63,000

Other fees

DescriptionAmount payable
Academic transcript (student copy)N10,000
Academic transcript (local)N20,000
Academic transcript (foreign)N80,000
Case B: O level result forgery penalty feeN30,000
Basic medical sciences re-sit fee [per course]N30,000
Medical registration and fitness screening feeN20,000
Final year clearance feeN5,000
Convocation feeN20,000
Mass communication practical feeN10,000
Industrial Training (IT) and log book feeN7,500
Theatre arts production feeN3,000
Add and drop formN5,000
Withdrawn but transferred studentsN5,000
Entrepreneurship feeN2,000
Compendium fee (alumni and graduating students only)N8,000
Student union duesN1,000
National Psychology Association dueN2,000
Counselling handbookN2,000

What is the FUOYE cut-off mark for nursing?

The cut-off mark for nursing at FUOYE was 220 in the 2023/2024 academic year. The UTME major subject combinations for nursing students are Physics, Chemistry, and Biology. The combination of O'level subjects for nursing school requires English Language, Mathematics/General Mathematics, Biology, Physics, and Chemistry.

What is the FUOYE cut-off mark for medicine and surgery?

A smiling medical student
FUOYE cut-off points for medicine and surgery in the 2023/2024 academic year was 240. Photo: SDI Productions/Getty Images
The cut-off mark for medicine and surgery at FUOYE in the 2023/2024 academic year was 240. The UTME major subject combinations for nursing students are Physics, Chemistry, and Biology. The combination of O'level subjects for nursing school requires English Language, Mathematics/General Mathematics, Biology, Physics, and Chemistry.

What is the FUOYE cut-off mark for Medical Laboratory Science?

The cut-off mark for Medical Laboratory Science at FUOYE for the 2024/2025 academic year is 200. Applicants must have completed English Language, Mathematics/General Mathematics, Biology, Physics, and Chemistry at their O’level.

What is the FUOYE cut-off mark for Law?

The cut-off mark for Law at FUOYE for the 2024/2025 academic year is 240. The major UTME subject requirement is Literature in English. For O’level, the required subjects include Mathematics/General Mathematics, English Language, and Literature in English.

Additionally, students can include minor subjects such as Government, Economics, History, Geography, Civic Education, Igbo Language, Christian Religious Knowledge, Islamic Religious Knowledge, Social Studies, Yoruba Language, and French Language.

What is the FUOYE cut-off mark for Pharmacy?

The cut-off mark for Pharmacy at FUOYE for the 2024/2025 academic year is 240. The major UTME subject requirements are Physics, Chemistry, and Biology. For O’level, the required subjects are English Language, Mathematics/General Mathematics, Chemistry, Physics, and Biology.

What is the FUOYE cut-off mark for Computer Science?

The cut-off mark for Computer Science at FUOYE for the 2024/2025 academic year is 200. The major UTME subject requirements are Mathematics, Physics, and Chemistry. For O’level, students must have completed English Language, Mathematics/General Mathematics, Physics, and Chemistry.

The FUOYE cut-off mark for 2024/2025 determines if you qualify to enrol at the tertiary institution. The FUOYE cut-off mark for the 2024/2025 academic year is 150. However, you must meet the departmental marks for various courses before you get admitted into the learning institution.

Legit.ng recently published an article about the FUTO cut-off mark for all courses in the 2024/2025 admission exercise. The Federal University of Technology Owerri (FUTO) is one of the best Nigerian federal universities, founded in 1980.

FUTO has four campuses in Owerri West, Imo State, Ihiagwa, Umuna, and Nekede. The learning institution offers various marketable graduate and undergraduate courses for Nigerian and international students. The FUTO cut-off mark determines your eligibility for admission into the institution.

