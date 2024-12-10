110+ best responsibility quotes that highlight the value of being responsible
Responsibility is the state or fact of having a duty or task that you are required or expected to do. Certain societal expectations are placed upon you if you wish to be a productive, valuable member of society. Different life responsibilities are assigned to you at various stages of your life. Discover some of the best responsibility quotes to keep you in check.
Being responsible shows your level of maturity and propels you to stand out amongst your peers. It is also a great virtue that many admire in others when they see that you don't make excuses or blame others for things you are responsible for. Below are some of the amazing quotes about responsibility that will interest you.
Short responsibility quotes
Being responsible leads to success. People who take responsibility for their actions are usually more concentrated, enthusiastic, and determined. Here are short quotes that serve as quick reminders to be responsible.
- The price of greatness is responsibility. — Winston Churchill
- Responsibility is a grace you give yourself, not an obligation. — Dan Millman
- Whatever happens, take responsibility. — Tony Robbins
- Never trouble another for what you can do for yourself. — Thomas Jefferson
- No way around it: It's on you. — Ryan Holiday
- No individual raindrop ever considers itself responsible for the flood.
- With great power comes great responsibility. — Stan Lee
- Man is fully responsible for his nature and his choices. — Jean-Paul Sartre
- Rank does not confer privilege or give power. It imposes responsibility. — Louis Armstrong
- The time is always right to do right. — John Lewis
- A power above all human responsibility ought to be above all human attainment. — Charles Caleb Colton
- Responsibility educates. — Wendell Phillips
- Whatever you feel, you become. It is your responsibility. — Osho
- When you choose freedom, you also choose responsibility. — Richie Norton
- I am responsible for everything in my life. — Kamal Ravikant
- In your area of responsibility, if you do not control events, you are at the mercy of events.— Harland Svare
- Liberty means responsibility. That is why most men dread it. — George Bernard Shaw
- You and only you are responsible for your life choices and decisions. — Robert T. Kiyosaki
- Taking responsibility is taking your power back. — Will Smith
- Responsibility walks hand in hand with capacity and power. — J. G. Holland
- Quality is everyone's responsibility. — W. Edwards Deming
- Being responsible means that you are reliable. — Remez Sasson
- Responsibility… that's where the meaning in life is. — Jordan B. Peterson
- With awareness come responsibility and choice. — Amanda Lindhout
Responsible quotes for kids
Life responsibilities differ at different ages. Children generally have fewer responsibilities than adults, as they cannot perform many roles individually and safely due to age. Here are responsibility quotes for kids.
- The time is always right to do what is right. — Martin Luther King Jr.
- In dreams begin responsibilities. — William Butler Yeats
- I must do something always solves more problems than 'Something must be done.' — Unknown
- Act as if what you do makes a difference. It does. — William James
- You are never responsible for the actions of others; you are only responsible for you. — Miguel Ruiz
- When you blame others, you give up your power to change. — Unknown
- Be the change that you want to see in the world. — Mohandas Gandhi
- When a man points a finger at someone else, he should remember that four of his fingers are pointing at himself. — Louis Nizer
- Our prime purpose in this life is to help others. And if you can't help them, at least don't hurt them. — Dalai Lama
- Never point a finger where you never lent a hand. — Robert Brault
- A hero is someone who understands the responsibility that comes with his freedom. — Bob Dylan
- If you take responsibility for yourself, you will develop a hunger to accomplish your dreams. — Les Brown
- You cannot escape the responsibility of tomorrow by evading it today. — Abraham Lincoln
- Though I am not always responsible for what happens to me, I am responsible for how I handle what happens to me. — Zig Ziglar
- Winners take responsibility. Losers blame others. — Brit Hume
- Until you accept responsibility for your life, someone else runs your life. — Orrin Woodward
- In the final analysis, the one quality that all successful people have is the ability to take on responsibility. — Michael Korda
- Nothing will ever change while you point the finger of blame. Out of responsibility comes possibility. — Lisa Villa Prosen
- It is not only for what we do that we are held responsible, but also for what we do not do. —Moliere
- Mistakes are always forgivable if one has the courage to admit them. — Bruce Lee
- Accepting responsibility for your actions, WINNING. Always having an excuse for your actions, LOSING. — Catherine Pulsifer
- Find joy in everything you choose to do. Every job, relationship, home… it's your responsibility to love it or change it. — Chuck Palahniuk
Responsibility quotes for students
Teaching students to be responsible for their actions and learning plays a pivotal role in shaping their character and fostering academic success. Here are quotes on responsibility to help them meet their goals.
- The choices we make are ultimately our responsibility. — Eleanor Roosevelt
- Life affords no greater responsibility, no greater privilege, than the raising of the next generation. — C. Everett Koop
- Follow the three R's: Respect for self, Respect for others, Responsibility for all your actions. — Naval Ravikant
- Luck is nor more than what we create, and without taking responsibility for our own lives, our own destiny, luck will fail us. — Byron Pulsifer
- The greatest day in your life and mine is when we take total responsibility for our attitudes. That's the day we truly grow up — John C. Maxwell
- Nothing will work unless you do. — Maya Angelou
- Responsibility changes everything. The moment we decide that we are the ones who are capable of and responsible for changing things, everything shifts. — John B. Izzo
- The only person you are destined to become is the person you decide to be. — Ralph Waldo Emerson
- Skills can be taught and developed, but attitudes are difficult to change and ultimately are the responsibility of each person. — Gary Schulz
- Remember, you are responsible for your future, so take charge and turn your life into whatever it is that you want it to be. — Sharlene Snow
- Success is your duty, obligation and responsibility. — Colin Powell
- Responsibility is power. Take responsibility for the consequences of your actions, and the world is yours. Everything is a choice. — Roy Bennett
- The Bible tells us that when we're faithful in the little things that God gives us to do, then He will bring increased blessings and responsibility into our lives. — Bill Vincent
- The only true mistake is the one from which we learn nothing. — Henry C. Link
- The game is my life. It demands loyalty and responsibility, and it gives me back fulfilment and peace. — Michael Jordan
- The better you become, the more you are responsible for how you use that gift. — John Wooden
- Deliberately take the responsibility to change your life because you can; yes, you can! — Okorote Emmanuel
- Either you run the day, or the day runs you. — Jim Rohn
- Every person who has changed the world has taken responsibility for something that mattered not just to them but to mankind. — Mike Stutman
- Education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world. — Nelson Mandela
- The illiterate of the 21st century will not be those who cannot read and write but those who cannot learn, unlearn, and relearn. — Alvin Toffler
- Success is not final, failure is not fatal: it is the courage to continue that count. — Winston Churchill
- Responsibility develops strength of character. — William J. Bennet
Self-responsibility quotes
Making responsible choices helps you show up as the best possible version of yourself while potentially encouraging others to do the same. Check out some of the self-responsibility quotes below.
- Accept responsibility for your life. Know that it is you who will get you to where you want to go, no one else. — Les Brown
- Take your life in your own hands, and what happens? A terrible thing: no one to blame. — Erica Jong
- Self-responsibility is the core quality of the fully mature, fully functioning, self-actualizing individual. — Brian Tracy
- Responsibility to yourself means refusing to let others do your thinking, talking, and naming for you; it means learning to respect and use your own brain and instincts, hence grappling with hard work. — Adrienne Rich
- The willingness to accept responsibility for one's own life is the source from which self-respect springs. — Joan Didion
- If you own this story, you get to write the ending. — Brene Brown
- You are not responsible for the programming you picked up in childhood. However, as an adult, you are one hundred per cent responsible for fixing it. — Ken Keyes, Jr.
- You must take personal responsibility. You cannot change the circumstances, the seasons, or the wind, but you can change yourself. That is something you have charge of. — Jim Rohn
- The best years of your life are the ones in which you decide your problems are your own. — Albert Ellis
- Hold yourself responsible for a higher standard than anybody else expects of you. Never excuse yourself. Never pity yourself. Be a hard master to yourself – and be lenient to everybody else. — Henry Ward Beecher
- Personal responsibility leads to national transformation. — Sunday Adelaja
- One day, I realized that everything that I get out of life is exclusively a result of my actions. That is the day I became a man. — Nav-Vii
- By taking responsibility for yourself, you can stop relying on others to take responsibility for you. — Vironika Tugaleva
- Disciplining yourself to do what you know is right and important, although difficult, is the high road to pride, self-esteem, and personal satisfaction. — Margaret Thatcher
- Attack the evil that is within yourself rather than attacking the evil that is in others. — Confucius
- The secret ingredients to true happiness? Decisive optimism and personal responsibility. — Amy Leigh Mercree
- Accepting personal responsibility for your life frees you from outside influences – increases your self-esteem – boosts confidence in your ability to make decisions – and ultimately leads to achieving success in life. — Roy T. Bennett
- Personal responsibility is the willingness to completely accept choices that we have made throughout our life. — Asa Don Brown
Family responsibility quotes
One of the most significant responsibilities of every family member is to ensure that they build good relationships with their family members. Here are some of the best quotes you can choose from.
- Family responsibility, yes, and always. Family bankruptcy due to the cruel rules of government, no. — Barbara Mikulski
- The family is the school of duties – founded on love. — Felix Adler
- Having family responsibilities and concerns just has to make you a more understanding person. — Sandra Day O'Connor
- We need to bring personal responsibility back to the family! — John G. Miller
- Ambivalence about family responsibilities has a long history in the corporate world. — Rosabeth Moss Kanter
- If you want children to keep their feet on the ground, put some responsibility on their shoulders. — Abigail Van Buren
- My 4 word life advice: Family, Responsibility, Love, Positivity. — K Shashimukh
- I never had a lot of drive, but because I had family responsibilities, I had a lot of tenacity - the tenacity of a drowning man. — Van
- My family responsibilities don't conflict with my career. Not at all. — Meg Ryan
- My responsibility to myself, my neighbours, my family and the human family is to try to tell the truth. — Toni Cade Bambara
- Most of the people in the workforce today will spend some years when they also have children and family responsibilities. — Betty Friedan
- I still love my people, not just my family – my people. I feel a huge responsibility for them. — Mosab Hassan Yousef
- To be part of a family, or any community, is to have duties and responsibilities and to be bound by the rules of that group. — Robin Hobb
- The situation can be overwhelming… It's important for the family to share the responsibility. It's not just one sibling's job. — Ann Douglas
- I occasionally get glimpses, but I have to reprioritize because that's how it naturally progresses - things like family, responsibilities, and your job all take precedence. — Drew Magary
- I have a lot of responsibilities outside myself. I have a large family. I want to know I can always be helpful. — Sarah Jessica Parker
- A man doesn't need to be flawless to be a perfect father, but the commitment to his family is a precious responsibility. — Paul Youn
Responsibility quotes for work
As an employee or employer, responsibility quotes will help you bring out some of the best qualities and motivate you. Here are some of the best quotes you can use.
- Work on yourself first, and take responsibility for your own progress. — I Ching
- You and I need to be the decision-makers in our own lives and careers. It is also our responsibility to allow and encourage others to do the same. — Jay Rifenbary
- If you want to change something about yourself, you need to be willing to take full responsibility for yourself. If you are going to hide behind stories and excuses, it won't work! — Akiroq Brost
- One of the things about having positions of responsibility is that with that comes even more responsibility. — Bill Haslam
- Stop pointing fingers and placing blame on others. Your life can only change to the degree that you accept responsibility for it. — Steve Maraboli
- There is always an alternative to the present urgency—and it's not a vacation, it's acknowledging deeper responsibility. — Stewart Brand
- I'm not perfect; I make mistakes all the time. All I can do is to try my best to learn from my mistakes, take responsibility for them, and do a better job tomorrow. — Lana
Being responsible simply means doing what you are supposed to and accepting the results of your actions. The above responsibility quotes will help you develop and apply this virtue in every area of your life.
