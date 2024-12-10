110+ best responsibility quotes that highlight the value of being responsible

Responsibility is the state or fact of having a duty or task that you are required or expected to do. Certain societal expectations are placed upon you if you wish to be a productive, valuable member of society. Different life responsibilities are assigned to you at various stages of your life. Discover some of the best responsibility quotes to keep you in check.

Being responsible shows your level of maturity and propels you to stand out amongst your peers. It is also a great virtue that many admire in others when they see that you don't make excuses or blame others for things you are responsible for. Below are some of the amazing quotes about responsibility that will interest you.

Short responsibility quotes

Being responsible leads to success. People who take responsibility for their actions are usually more concentrated, enthusiastic, and determined. Here are short quotes that serve as quick reminders to be responsible.

The price of greatness is responsibility. — Winston Churchill

Responsibility is a grace you give yourself, not an obligation. — Dan Millman

Whatever happens, take responsibility. — Tony Robbins

Never trouble another for what you can do for yourself. — Thomas Jefferson

No way around it: It's on you. — Ryan Holiday

No individual raindrop ever considers itself responsible for the flood.

With great power comes great responsibility. — Stan Lee

Man is fully responsible for his nature and his choices. — Jean-Paul Sartre

Rank does not confer privilege or give power. It imposes responsibility. — Louis Armstrong

The time is always right to do right. — John Lewis

A power above all human responsibility ought to be above all human attainment. — Charles Caleb Colton

Responsibility educates. — Wendell Phillips

Whatever you feel, you become. It is your responsibility. — Osho

When you choose freedom, you also choose responsibility. — Richie Norton

I am responsible for everything in my life. — Kamal Ravikant

In your area of responsibility, if you do not control events, you are at the mercy of events.— Harland Svare

Liberty means responsibility. That is why most men dread it. — George Bernard Shaw

You and only you are responsible for your life choices and decisions. — Robert T. Kiyosaki

Taking responsibility is taking your power back. — Will Smith

Responsibility walks hand in hand with capacity and power. — J. G. Holland

Quality is everyone's responsibility. — W. Edwards Deming

Being responsible means that you are reliable. — Remez Sasson

Responsibility… that's where the meaning in life is. — Jordan B. Peterson

With awareness come responsibility and choice. — Amanda Lindhout

Responsible quotes for kids

Life responsibilities differ at different ages. Children generally have fewer responsibilities than adults, as they cannot perform many roles individually and safely due to age. Here are responsibility quotes for kids.

The time is always right to do what is right. — Martin Luther King Jr.

In dreams begin responsibilities. — William Butler Yeats

I must do something always solves more problems than 'Something must be done.' — Unknown

Act as if what you do makes a difference. It does. — William James

You are never responsible for the actions of others; you are only responsible for you. — Miguel Ruiz

When you blame others, you give up your power to change. — Unknown

Be the change that you want to see in the world. — Mohandas Gandhi

When a man points a finger at someone else, he should remember that four of his fingers are pointing at himself. — Louis Nizer

Our prime purpose in this life is to help others. And if you can't help them, at least don't hurt them. — Dalai Lama

Never point a finger where you never lent a hand. — Robert Brault

A hero is someone who understands the responsibility that comes with his freedom. — Bob Dylan

If you take responsibility for yourself, you will develop a hunger to accomplish your dreams. — Les Brown

You cannot escape the responsibility of tomorrow by evading it today. — Abraham Lincoln

Though I am not always responsible for what happens to me, I am responsible for how I handle what happens to me. — Zig Ziglar

Winners take responsibility. Losers blame others. — Brit Hume

Until you accept responsibility for your life, someone else runs your life. — Orrin Woodward

In the final analysis, the one quality that all successful people have is the ability to take on responsibility. — Michael Korda

Nothing will ever change while you point the finger of blame. Out of responsibility comes possibility. — Lisa Villa Prosen

It is not only for what we do that we are held responsible, but also for what we do not do. —Moliere

Mistakes are always forgivable if one has the courage to admit them. — Bruce Lee

Accepting responsibility for your actions, WINNING. Always having an excuse for your actions, LOSING. — Catherine Pulsifer

Find joy in everything you choose to do. Every job, relationship, home… it's your responsibility to love it or change it. — Chuck Palahniuk

Responsibility quotes for students

Teaching students to be responsible for their actions and learning plays a pivotal role in shaping their character and fostering academic success. Here are quotes on responsibility to help them meet their goals.

The choices we make are ultimately our responsibility. — Eleanor Roosevelt

Life affords no greater responsibility, no greater privilege, than the raising of the next generation. — C. Everett Koop

Follow the three R's: Respect for self, Respect for others, Responsibility for all your actions. — Naval Ravikant

Luck is nor more than what we create, and without taking responsibility for our own lives, our own destiny, luck will fail us. — Byron Pulsifer

The greatest day in your life and mine is when we take total responsibility for our attitudes. That's the day we truly grow up — John C. Maxwell

Nothing will work unless you do. — Maya Angelou

Responsibility changes everything. The moment we decide that we are the ones who are capable of and responsible for changing things, everything shifts. — John B. Izzo

The only person you are destined to become is the person you decide to be. — Ralph Waldo Emerson

Skills can be taught and developed, but attitudes are difficult to change and ultimately are the responsibility of each person. — Gary Schulz

Remember, you are responsible for your future, so take charge and turn your life into whatever it is that you want it to be. — Sharlene Snow

Success is your duty, obligation and responsibility. — Colin Powell

Responsibility is power. Take responsibility for the consequences of your actions, and the world is yours. Everything is a choice. — Roy Bennett

The Bible tells us that when we're faithful in the little things that God gives us to do, then He will bring increased blessings and responsibility into our lives. — Bill Vincent

The only true mistake is the one from which we learn nothing. — Henry C. Link

The game is my life. It demands loyalty and responsibility, and it gives me back fulfilment and peace. — Michael Jordan

The better you become, the more you are responsible for how you use that gift. — John Wooden

Deliberately take the responsibility to change your life because you can; yes, you can! — Okorote Emmanuel

Either you run the day, or the day runs you. — Jim Rohn

Every person who has changed the world has taken responsibility for something that mattered not just to them but to mankind. — Mike Stutman

Education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world. — Nelson Mandela

The illiterate of the 21st century will not be those who cannot read and write but those who cannot learn, unlearn, and relearn. — Alvin Toffler

Success is not final, failure is not fatal: it is the courage to continue that count. — Winston Churchill

Responsibility develops strength of character. — William J. Bennet

Self-responsibility quotes

Making responsible choices helps you show up as the best possible version of yourself while potentially encouraging others to do the same. Check out some of the self-responsibility quotes below.

Accept responsibility for your life. Know that it is you who will get you to where you want to go, no one else. — Les Brown

Take your life in your own hands, and what happens? A terrible thing: no one to blame. — Erica Jong

Self-responsibility is the core quality of the fully mature, fully functioning, self-actualizing individual. — Brian Tracy

Responsibility to yourself means refusing to let others do your thinking, talking, and naming for you; it means learning to respect and use your own brain and instincts, hence grappling with hard work. — Adrienne Rich

The willingness to accept responsibility for one's own life is the source from which self-respect springs. — Joan Didion

If you own this story, you get to write the ending. — Brene Brown

You are not responsible for the programming you picked up in childhood. However, as an adult, you are one hundred per cent responsible for fixing it. — Ken Keyes, Jr.

You must take personal responsibility. You cannot change the circumstances, the seasons, or the wind, but you can change yourself. That is something you have charge of. — Jim Rohn

The best years of your life are the ones in which you decide your problems are your own. — Albert Ellis

Hold yourself responsible for a higher standard than anybody else expects of you. Never excuse yourself. Never pity yourself. Be a hard master to yourself – and be lenient to everybody else. — Henry Ward Beecher

Personal responsibility leads to national transformation. — Sunday Adelaja

One day, I realized that everything that I get out of life is exclusively a result of my actions. That is the day I became a man. — Nav-Vii

By taking responsibility for yourself, you can stop relying on others to take responsibility for you. — Vironika Tugaleva

Disciplining yourself to do what you know is right and important, although difficult, is the high road to pride, self-esteem, and personal satisfaction. — Margaret Thatcher

Attack the evil that is within yourself rather than attacking the evil that is in others. — Confucius

The secret ingredients to true happiness? Decisive optimism and personal responsibility. — Amy Leigh Mercree

Accepting personal responsibility for your life frees you from outside influences – increases your self-esteem – boosts confidence in your ability to make decisions – and ultimately leads to achieving success in life. — Roy T. Bennett

Personal responsibility is the willingness to completely accept choices that we have made throughout our life. — Asa Don Brown

Family responsibility quotes

One of the most significant responsibilities of every family member is to ensure that they build good relationships with their family members. Here are some of the best quotes you can choose from.

Family responsibility, yes, and always. Family bankruptcy due to the cruel rules of government, no. — Barbara Mikulski

The family is the school of duties – founded on love. — Felix Adler

Having family responsibilities and concerns just has to make you a more understanding person. — Sandra Day O'Connor

We need to bring personal responsibility back to the family! — John G. Miller

Ambivalence about family responsibilities has a long history in the corporate world. — Rosabeth Moss Kanter

If you want children to keep their feet on the ground, put some responsibility on their shoulders. — Abigail Van Buren

My 4 word life advice: Family, Responsibility, Love, Positivity. — K Shashimukh

I never had a lot of drive, but because I had family responsibilities, I had a lot of tenacity - the tenacity of a drowning man. — Van

My family responsibilities don't conflict with my career. Not at all. — Meg Ryan

My responsibility to myself, my neighbours, my family and the human family is to try to tell the truth. — Toni Cade Bambara

Most of the people in the workforce today will spend some years when they also have children and family responsibilities. — Betty Friedan

I still love my people, not just my family – my people. I feel a huge responsibility for them. — Mosab Hassan Yousef

To be part of a family, or any community, is to have duties and responsibilities and to be bound by the rules of that group. — Robin Hobb

The situation can be overwhelming… It's important for the family to share the responsibility. It's not just one sibling's job. — Ann Douglas

I occasionally get glimpses, but I have to reprioritize because that's how it naturally progresses - things like family, responsibilities, and your job all take precedence. — Drew Magary

I have a lot of responsibilities outside myself. I have a large family. I want to know I can always be helpful. — Sarah Jessica Parker

A man doesn't need to be flawless to be a perfect father, but the commitment to his family is a precious responsibility. — Paul Youn

Responsibility quotes for work

As an employee or employer, responsibility quotes will help you bring out some of the best qualities and motivate you. Here are some of the best quotes you can use.

Work on yourself first, and take responsibility for your own progress. — I Ching

You and I need to be the decision-makers in our own lives and careers. It is also our responsibility to allow and encourage others to do the same. — Jay Rifenbary

If you want to change something about yourself, you need to be willing to take full responsibility for yourself. If you are going to hide behind stories and excuses, it won't work! — Akiroq Brost

One of the things about having positions of responsibility is that with that comes even more responsibility. — Bill Haslam

Stop pointing fingers and placing blame on others. Your life can only change to the degree that you accept responsibility for it. — Steve Maraboli

There is always an alternative to the present urgency—and it's not a vacation, it's acknowledging deeper responsibility. — Stewart Brand

I'm not perfect; I make mistakes all the time. All I can do is to try my best to learn from my mistakes, take responsibility for them, and do a better job tomorrow. — Lana

Being responsible simply means doing what you are supposed to and accepting the results of your actions. The above responsibility quotes will help you develop and apply this virtue in every area of your life.

