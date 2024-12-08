100+ deep quotes for kids to motivate and make them laugh
Children are curious and always waiting to grab every learning opportunity from adults. As an adult, you should encourage them by speaking positively about their abilities, so they grow up knowing they can do anything they’ve ever imagined. Inspirational quotes for kids can go a long way in bringing out the best in them.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Simple inspirational quotes can significantly impact children in a world with many distractions. Such quotes teach children many life lessons, including kindness, self-belief, hard work, and resilience. Inspirational quotes for kids stick even better when told humorously, making it fun and engaging.
Motivational quotes for kids
Motivational quotes help children realise their potential and fuel their drive to achieve their dreams. The following quotes encourage kids to strive for greatness and believe in their inner strength.
- If you focus on what you left behind, you will never see what lies ahead. – Gusteau
- If I cannot do great things, I can do small things in a great way. – Martin Luther King Jr.
- Success is not final; failure is not fatal. It is the courage to continue that count. – Winston S. Churchill
- Being different isn’t a bad thing. It means you’re brave enough to be yourself. – Luna Lovegood
- Trust your head, but don't be afraid to follow your heart. – Alice in Wonderland
- Every great dream begins with a dreamer. Always remember, you have within you the strength, the patience, and the passion to reach the stars to change the world. – Harriet Tubman
- Do not judge me by my success; judge me by how many times I fell down and got back up again. – Nelson Mandela
- If you can’t fly, then run; if you can’t run, then walk; if you can’t walk, then crawl, but whatever you do, you have to keep moving forward. – Martin Luther King Jr
- If you care about what you do and work hard at it, there isn’t anything you can’t do if you want to. – Jim Henson
- Trying to do it all and expecting it all can be done exactly right is a recipe for disappointment. Perfection is the enemy. – Sheryl Sandberg
- Not every choice is going to be the right one. But it's the wrong choices that teach you the most.
- The story of your life is written one word at a time. Don't get too ahead of yourself.
- Winning and losing aren't important. It's how much fun you had in the process.
- There's nothing in this world you can't do. There are only those things you shouldn't do.
- You have endless possibilities in life. Don't let "I can't" stop you from reaching for them.
- The only limit to our realisation of tomorrow will be our doubts of today. – Franklin D. Roosevelt
- You are always a student, never a master. You have to keep moving forward. – Conrad Hall
- Everything you've ever wanted is on the other side of fear. – George Addair
- Success is no accident. It is hard work, perseverance, learning, studying, sacrifice, and most of all, love of what you are doing or learning to do. – Pelé
- The difference between the impossible and the possible lies in a person's determination. – Tommy Lasorda
- The capacity to learn is a gift; the ability to learn is a skill; the willingness to learn is a choice. – Brian Herbert
- Strength doesn’t come from what you can do. It comes from overcoming the things you once thought you couldn’t. – Rikki Rogers
- Fear of failure is the fuel of achievement. If you weren't afraid to fail, you probably wouldn't be highly motivated to work at the level that most of us have to work at to do well. – Ruth Simmons
- Your success will largely depend on your belief in yourself and your determination to overcome every obstacle. – John Di Lemme
- The world as we have created it is a process of our thinking. It cannot be changed without changing our thinking. – Albert Einstein
Quotes for kids growing up
Growing up, kids have the opportunity to learn and become better adults. This process comes with challenges, but it also offers important life lessons. Below are quotes about growing up, making mistakes, and achieving goals.
- Life is about learning; when you stop learning, you stop growing. – Rick Warren
- Mistakes are proof you’re trying.
- Little by little, one travels far. – J.R.R. Tolkien
- Change is hard at first, messy in the middle, and gorgeous at the end. – Robin Sharma
- Keep going because you did not come this far just to come this far.
- A little progress each day adds up to big results. – Satya Nani
- The harder you work for something, the greater you’ll feel when you achieve it.
- Every child is an artist. The problem is how to remain an artist once we grow up. – Pablo Picasso
- Logic will get you from A to B. Imagination will take you everywhere. – Albert Einstein
- Play is the highest form of research. – Albert Einstein
- Happiness is not by chance, but by choice. – Jim Rohn
- Life isn’t about waiting for the storm to pass; it’s about learning to dance in the rain. – Vivian Greene
- You are amazing just the way you are. – Bruno Mars
- Be yourself; everyone else is already taken. – Oscar Wilde
- What you do today can improve all your tomorrows. – Ralph Marston
- Keep going. Every step may get harder, but don’t stop. The view is beautiful at the top.
- It’s okay to not know everything; that’s why you’re learning.
- Don’t just wish for it. Work for it!
- Be the reason someone smiles today.
- Good friends are like stars; you don’t always see them, but you know they’re always there.
- Never give up because great things take time.
- Fall seven times, stand up eight. – Japanese proverb
- Life is about using the whole box of crayons. – RuPaul
- Happiness is a journey, not a destination. – Alfred D. Souza
- Kindness is contagious; spread it everywhere.
Self-esteem quotes for kids
Kids should believe in themselves and know that they have the potential to achieve anything they desire. With high self-esteem, they can bravely tackle challenges and realise their dreams. Here are quotes to inspire confidence in kids.
- Always remember you are braver than you believe, stronger than you seem, and smarter than you think. – Christopher Robin
- If you hear a voice within you say, 'You cannot paint,' then by all means, paint, and that voice will be silenced. – Vincent van Gogh
- The way to develop self-confidence is to do the thing you fear and get a record of successful experiences behind you. – William Jennings Bryan
- When you have confidence, you can have a lot of fun. And when you have fun, you can do amazing things. -Joe Namath
- You have within you right now everything you need to deal with whatever the world can throw at you. – Brian Tracy
- Optimism is the faith that leads to achievement. Nothing can be done without hope and confidence. – Helen Keller
- Believe in yourself and all that you are. Know that there is something inside you that is greater than any obstacle. – Christian D. Larson
- Courage is rightly esteemed as the first of human qualities because it is the quality which guarantees all others. – Winston Churchill
- Confidence comes not from always being right but from not fearing to be wrong. – Peter T. Mcintyre
- Don’t be satisfied with stories or how things have gone with others. Unfold your own myth. – Rumi
- You alone are enough. You have nothing to prove to anybody. – Oprah Winfrey
- You have enemies? Good. That means you’ve stood up for something sometime in your life. – Winston Churchill
- They cannot take away our self-respect if we do not give it to them. – Mahatma Gandhi
- Be who you are and say what you feel because those who mind don’t matter, and those who matter don’t mind. – Dr. Seuss
- Never bend your head. Always hold it high. Look the world straight in the eye. – Helen Keller
- You have to have confidence in your ability, and then be tough enough to follow through. – Rosalynn Carter
- You gain strength, courage, and confidence by every experience in which you really stop to look fear in the face. – Eleanor Roosevelt
- There is a difference between conceit and confidence. Conceit is bragging about yourself. Confidence means you believe you can get the job done. – Johnny Unitas
- You are braver than you believe, stronger than you seem, and smarter than you think. – Christopher Robin
- It does not matter how slowly you go as long as you do not stop. – Confucius
- Believe in yourself and all that you are. Know that there is something inside you that is greater than any obstacle. – Christian D. Larson
- To be yourself in a world that is constantly trying to make you something else is the greatest accomplishment. – Ralph Waldo Emerson
- You are never too young to make a difference. – Greta Thunber
- If you can think it, you can do it. – Walt Disney
- Inaction breeds doubt and fear. Action breeds confidence and courage. If you want to conquer fear, do not sit at home and think about it. Go out and get busy. – Dale Carnegie
Funny quotes for kids
Kids love fun and relatable things; therefore, motivational quotes can be impactful when told in a humorous way. Here is a list of hilarious quotes for kids’ motivation.
- The only place where success comes before work is in the dictionary. – Vidal Sassoon
- The only thing standing between you and your goal is the story you keep telling yourself as to why you can't achieve it. – Jordan Belfort
- You don’t have to be perfect to be amazing. Even doughnuts have holes, and everyone loves them!
- If at first you don’t succeed, try again and blame it on your imaginary friend.
- Be a pineapple: Stand tall, wear a crown, and be sweet on the inside.
- Why fit in when you were born to stand out?
- If you believe in yourself, and with a tiny pinch of magic, all your dreams can come true!
- You say ‘impossible,’ but all I hear is ‘I’m possible.’ – Coach Ted Lasso
- Not only do I think being nice and kind is easy, but being kind, in my opinion, is important. – Dwayne Johnson
- If you find a book you really want to read but it hasn’t been written yet, then you must write it.–Toni Morrison
- Life is like an ice cream cone. You have to learn to lick it! – Charlie Brown
- There is only one thing in the world worse than being talked about, and that is not being talked about. – Oscar Wilde
- In real life, I assure you, there is no such thing as algebra. – Fran Lebowitz
- I’m sick of following my dreams, man. I’m just going to ask where they’re going and hook up with them later. – Mitch Hedberg
- The reason I talk to myself is because I’m the only one whose answers I accept. – George Carlin
- Whoever said that money can’t buy happiness simply didn’t know where to go shopping. – Bo Derek
- Accept who you are. Unless you’re a serial killer. – Ellen DeGeneres
- Always forgive your enemies; nothing annoys them so much. – Oscar Wilde
- Whoever established the high road and how high it should be should be fired. – Sandra Bullock
- It is useless to try to hold a person to anything he says while he’s madly in love, drunk, or running for office. – Shirley MacLaine
- My mother always used to say, ‘The older you get, the better you get. Unless you’re a banana.’ – Rose Nylund
- Old age is like everything else. To make a success of it, you’ve got to start young. – Theodore Roosevelt
- The secret of staying young is to live honestly, eat slowly, and lie about your age. – Lucille Ball
- People say nothing is impossible, but I do nothing every day. – A.A. Milne
- Never put off till tomorrow what may be done day after tomorrow just as well. – Mark Twain
Short inspiring quotes for kids
Inspirational short quotes for kids are easy to memorise, making them easy to apply in different aspects of their lives. Below are simple quotes to empower kids.
- The secret of getting ahead is getting started. – Mark Twain
- Whether you think you can or think you can’t, you’re right. – Henry Ford
- Imagine, create, and believe. These are the ingredients to success!
- Every kind gesture is a seed that grows into something beautiful.
- Be your own kind of wonderful. Nobody else can do it quite like you!
- You are a bundle of potential, waiting to be unwrapped each day.
- Believe in the magic of new beginnings.
- Your spirit is stronger than any challenge.
- Remember, superheroes are defined by their courage, not their power.
- Every day holds the possibility of a miracle.
- Aim for the moon. If you miss, you may hit a star.
- The future belongs to those who believe in the beauty of their dreams.
- Your thoughts shape your vision. See the world as you wish to see it.
- Dream big, laugh often, and never forget to wear your invisible crown.
- Make each day your masterpiece. – John Wooden
- Even the smallest person can change the course of the future. – J.R.R. Tolkien
- Life itself is the most wonderful fairy tale. – Hans Christian Andersen
- The only way to do great work is to love what you do. – Steve Jobs
- You can’t use up creativity. The more you use, the more you have. – Maya Angelou
- It’s kind of fun to do the impossible. – Walt Disney
- The expert in anything was once a beginner. – Helen Hayes
- In the middle of difficulty lies opportunity. – Albert Einstein
- The world is but a canvas to the imagination. – Henry David Thoreau
- Setting goals is the first step in turning the invisible into the visible. – Tony Robbins
- Success is stumbling from failure to failure with no loss of enthusiasm. – Winston Churchill
Why are inspirational quotes for kids important?
Inspirational quotes encourage kids and bring out the best in them. They help kids believe in their abilities, build confidence, encourage creativity, and develop a love for learning.
When should you say motivational quotes to kids?
You can encourage kids any time with motivational quotes. However, the quotes are particularly important when a kid feels dejected and less enthusiastic about life and their goals.
Using motivational quotes for kids can have a significant positive effect on their lives. The quotes inspire a child’s confidence and happiness, making them believe they can achieve whatever they desire. Whether you are a parent, teacher, or mentor, sharing these words of wisdom can equip children with lessons to navigate life’s challenges.
Legit.ng recently published a compilation of living life quotes. These quotes remind us of the essence of life and the need to enjoy every moment. They encourage us to pursue our desires and be as happy as possible.
Life has several beautiful moments that sometimes pass unnoticed due to many distractions around you. Focusing on what matters makes life simple and enjoyable. These quotes about living life will make you embrace and maximise every moment with your loved ones.
Source: Legit.ng
Muhunya Muhonji (Lifestyle writer) Muhunya is a graduate of Agricultural Economics from Egerton University, Class of 2014, with a passion for storytelling and content creation. Since joining Legit.ng as a writer in July 2021, he has covered diverse topics such as entertainment, technology, business, and biographies. His journalism journey has seen him complete multiple professional courses, including the AFP Digital Investigation Techniques course (2023), the Google News Initiative course (March 2024), and Fact-Checking and Research training (September 2024). Email: muhunyah@gmail.com