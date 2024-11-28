Kindness quotes for kids to teach them to be good to others

Kindness is a value that has a significant impact on the world. It is essential to teach children good behaviour, such as being kind to others, at a young age so that practising and following the right path becomes a habit as they grow. Use these inspiring kindness quotes to teach kids to be kind to others.

Kindness is a compassionate and positive virtue. Photo: FatCamera (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Kindness is a compassionate and positive virtue that involves treating others with empathy, understanding, and consideration without expecting anything in return. Teaching your children to be kind to others helps to equip them with essential life skills that promote their personal growth, meaningful relationships, and positive contributions to the world around them.

Short kindness quotes for kids

Spread the message of kindness doesn't need to be wordy or complicated. The words can be short while still getting the message home. Below is a list of short kindness quotes for kids to encourage them to be kind.

We rise by lifting others. — Robert Ingersoll

Kindness and politeness are not overrated at all. They're underused. — Tommy Lee Jones

Be a rainbow in someone else's cloud. — Maya Angelou

Kind words don't cost much. Yet they accomplish much. — Blaise Pascal

Be kind, for everyone you meet is fighting a harder battle. — Plato / Philo of Alexandria

If you see someone without a smile, give them one of yours. — Dolly Parton

How beautiful a day can be when kindness touches it! — George Elliston

A kind gesture can reach a wound that only compassion can heal. — Steve Maraboli

If you can't think of anything nice to say, you're not thinking hard enough. — Kid President

No one has ever become poor by giving. — Anne Frank

Integrity is doing the right thing even when no one is watching. — C.S. Lewis

Never lose a chance of saying a kind word. — William Makepeace Thackeray

What do we live for, if not to make life less difficult for each other? — George Eliot

If you cannot do great things, do small things in a great way. — Napoleon Hill

Only a life lived for others is a life worthwhile. — Albert Einstein

Kindness is a language which the deaf can hear and the blind can see. — Mark Twain

It's nice to be important, but it's more important to be nice. — John Templeton

A person's a person, no matter how small. — Dr Seuss

Every act of kindness is a piece of love we leave behind. — Paul Williams

The only way to have a friend is to be one. — Ralph Waldo Emerson

A warm smile is the universal language of kindness. — William Arthur Ward

Good words bring good feelings to the heart. Speak with kindness, always. — Rod Williams

No act of kindness, no matter how small, is ever wasted. — Aesop

The simple act of caring is heroic. — Edward Albert

Kindness is the golden chain by which society is bound together. — Johann Wolfgang von Goethe

Think of giving not as a duty but as a privilege. — John D. Rockefeller

Kindness is like snow. It beautifies everything it covers. — Kahlil Gibran

Kindness begins with the understanding that we all struggle. — Charles Glassman

What wisdom can you find that is greater than kindness? — Jean-Jacques Rousseau

When we give cheerfully and accept gratefully, everyone is blessed. — Maya Angelou

Kindness quotes for the classroom

Kindness quotes are some of the tools used to spread love. Photo: SDI Productions (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Parents and teachers greatly influence students, instilling a sense of care for others and exposing young people to community service. Here are amazing quotes to encourage students to practice kindness.

Kind words can be short and easy to speak, but their echoes are truly endless. — Mother Teresa

Weeds are flowers, too, once you get to know them. — A.A. Milne

Take one cup of love, two cups of loyalty, three cups of forgiveness, four quarts of faith and one barrel of laughter … blend with tenderness, kindness and understanding. — Zig Ziglar

If we all do one random act of kindness daily, we just might set the world in the right direction. — Martin Kornfield

When you are kind to others, it not only changes you, it changes the world. — Harold Kushner

Guard well within yourself that treasure, kindness. Know how to give without hesitation, how to lose without regret, how to acquire without meanness. — George Sand

One who knows how to show and to accept kindness will be a friend better than any possession. — Sophocles

Have courage and be kind. Where there is kindness, there is goodness, and where there is goodness, there is magic. — Disney's Cinderella

Never believe that a few caring people can't change the world. For indeed, that's all who ever have. — Margaret Mead

Constant kindness can accomplish much. As the sun makes ice melt, kindness causes misunderstanding, mistrust, and hostility to evaporate. — Albert Schweitzer

The mother's love is not given to us to spoil us with indulgence but to soften our hearts so that we may, in turn, soften others with kindness. — Paramahansa Yogananda

Remember, there's no such thing as a small act of kindness. Every act creates a ripple with no logical end. — Scott Adams

Do your little bit of good where you are; it is those little bits of good put together that overwhelm the world. — Desmond Tutu

When we seek to discover the best in others, we somehow bring out the best in ourselves. — William Arthur Ward

Never doubt that a small group of thoughtful, committed citizens can change the world. Indeed, it is the only thing that ever has. — Margaret Mead

A single act of kindness throws out roots in all directions, and the roots spring up and make new trees. — Amelia Earhart

A tree is known by its fruit, a man by his deeds. A good deed is never lost; he who sows courtesy reaps friendship, and he who plants kindness gathers love. — Saint Basil

To err on the side of kindness is seldom an error. — Liz Armbruster

There is no exercise better for the heart than reaching down and lifting people up. — John Holmes

Teaching kids to be kind help to promote a positive and inclusive classroom environment for everyone. Photo: @cdc-library, pexels.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Do all the good you can. By all the means you can. In all the ways you can. In all the places you can. At all times, you can. To all the people you can. As long as ever you can. — John Wesley

Do your little bit of good where you are; it's those little bits of good put together that overwhelm the world. — Desmond Tutu

Kindness is more than deeds. It is an attitude, a look, a touch. It is anything that lifts another person. — Plato

There is overwhelming evidence that the higher the level of self-esteem, the more likely one will be to treat others with respect, kindness, and generosity. — Nathaniel Branden

The fragrance always stays in the hand that gives the rose. — Hada Bejar

Kind hearts are the gardens; kind thoughts are the roots; kind words are the blossoms. Kind deeds are the fruits. — Kirpal Singh

Whatever possession we gain by our sword cannot be sure or lasting, but the love gained by kindness and moderation is certain and durable. — Alexander the Great

Treat everyone with respect and kindness. Period. No exceptions. — Kiana Tom

The world is always going to be dangerous, and people get badly banged up, but how can there be more meaning than helping one another stand up in the wind and stay warm? — Anne Lamott

Do things for people not because of who they are or what they do in return but because of who you are. — Harold S. Kushner

Harold S. Kushner Too often, we underestimate the power of a touch, a smile, a kind word, a listening ear, an honest compliment, or the smallest act of caring, all of which have the potential to turn a life around. — Leo Buscaglia

Wherever there is a human being, there is an opportunity for kindness. — Lucius Annaeus Seneca

The best portion of a good man's life is his little, nameless, unremembered acts of kindness and love. — William Wordsworth

It is an absolute human certainty that no one can know his own beauty or perceive a sense of his own worth until it has been reflected back to him in the mirror of another loving, caring human being. — John Joseph Powell

Carry out a random act of kindness with no expectation of reward, safe in the knowledge that one day, someone might do the same for you. — Princess Diana

Always remember that to argue and win is to break down the reality of the person you are arguing against. It is painful to lose your reality, so be kind, even if you are right. — Haruki Murakami

Kindness quotes for kindergarten kids

It is essential to teach children good behaviour, such as being kind to others. Photo: monkeybusinessimages (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

The effect of the act of kindness affects all parties involved, both the giver and the receiver. Hence, everyone feels much better and happier after the smallest act of kindness. Below are kindness quotes for the kindergarten you teach in them.

Three things in human life are important. The first is to be kind. The second is to be kind. And the third is to be kind. — Henry James

We are all neighbours. Be kind. Be gentle. — Clemantine Wamariya

There is nothing more truly artistic than to love people. — Vincent van Gogh

To kindness and love, the things we need most! — The Grinch

Unexpected kindness is the most powerful, least costly, and most underrated agent of human change. — Bob Kerrey

A part of kindness consists of loving people more than they deserve. —Joseph Joubert

Kindness begins with me. — RAKtivist

A kind word is like a spring day. — Russian proverb

Be pitiful, for every man is fighting a hard battle. — Ian Maclaren

I have always depended on the kindness of strangers. — Tennessee Williams

Throw kindness around like confetti. — Kid President

Always be a little kinder than necessary. — James M. Barrie

Kindness is wisdom. — Philip James Bailey

It takes strength to be kind; it's not a weakness. — Daniel Lubetzky

For attractive lips, speak words of kindness. — Audrey Hepburn

We should model the kindness we want to see. — Brené Brown

It's very important to choose kindness and stop bullying. — Jacob Tremblay

You don't need a cape to be a hero. You just need to care. — Kid President

Be kind to people on the way up—you'll meet them again on your way down. — Jimmy Durante

Be silly. Be honest. Be kind. — Ralph Waldo Emerson

Deliberately seek opportunities for kindness, sympathy, and patience. — Evelyn Underhill

Colour the world with kindness.

Kindness is a sort of love without being loved. — Susan Hill

You will never have a completely bad day if you show kindness at least once. — Greg Henry Quinn

When I was young, I admired clever people. Now that I am old, I admire kind people. — Abraham Joshua Heschel

The catchphrase for the day is "Do an act of kindness. Help one person smile. — Harvey Ball

If you want others to be happy, practise compassion. If you want to be happy, practise compassion. — Dalai Lama

Why are kindness quotes important for kids?

Kindness quotes inspire children to treat others compassionately, helping them develop empathy and positive social skills. These quotes can inspire children to adopt positive behaviors and attitudes towards others.

How can kindness quotes encourage kids to be good to others?

Kindness quotes can encourage kids to be good to others by providing simple, memorable messages that highlight the importance of treating people with kindness. They serve as gentle reminders that being kind can make a significant difference in the lives of others and create a more positive environment.

Teaching children about kindness from a young age is essential. It helps them develop a habit of showing kindness and compassion as they grow up. Kindness quotes inspire kids to become better versions of themselves; the world needs more.

