60 Bible verses about relationships to guide you in your Godly relationship

Relationships are the foundation of life. They affect happiness, health, and spiritual development. Biblical values offer a stable basis in a world where relationships can be full of obstacles and unknowns. Various Bible verses about relationships emphasise love, trust, patience, forgiveness, and knowledge of how to manage and grow Christian relationships.

Bible verses emphasize love as the cornerstone of all relationships. Photo: pexels.com, @jibarofoto (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Establishing and preserving relationships that glorify God is a journey that calls for commitment, discernment and faith. The Bible's principles serve as a compass, pointing you towards love, respect and unity, whether in romantic relationships, friendships or family ties.

Top Bible verses about relationships

Many scriptures in the Bible shed light on the fundamentals of relationships. Here are some adorable Bible verses you can share with friends and relatives.

Love is patient; love is kind. It does not envy, it does not boast, it is not proud. It does not dishonour others; it is not self-seeking; it is not easily angered and keeps no record of wrongs. – 1 Corinthians 13:4-5

Love never fails. But where there are prophecies, they will cease; where there are tongues, they will be stilled; where there is knowledge, it will pass away. – 1 Corinthians 13:8

Be completely humble and gentle; be patient, bear with one another in love, and make every effort to keep the unity of the spirit through the bond of peace. – Ephesians 4:2-3

And over all, these virtues put on love, which binds them all together in perfect unity. – Colossians 3:14

A friend loves at all times, and a brother is born in a time of adversity. – Proverbs 17:17

Therefore, encourage one another and build each other up, just as, in fact, you are doing. – 1 Thessalonians 5:11

Do nothing out of selfish ambition or vain conceit. Rather, in humility, value others above yourselves, not looking to your own interests but each of you to the interests of others. – Philippians 2:3-4

My command is this: love each other as I have loved you. – John 15:12

Therefore, what God has joined together, let no one separate. – Mark 10:9

And let us consider how we may spur one another on toward love and good deeds, not giving up meeting together, as some are in the habit of doing but encouraging one another and all the more as you see the day approaching. – Hebrews 10:24-25

Dear children, let us not love with words or speech but with actions and truth. – 1 John 3:18

Now, about your love for one another, we do not need to write to you, for God has taught you yourselves to love each other. – 1 Thessalonians 4:9

Bible verses about relationships with boyfriend

Bible verses provide moral and ethical guidelines for how to treat others. Photo: pexels.com, @jibarofoto (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Love partnerships, especially those that end in marriage, demand great mutual respect and dedication. The following verses offer advice to people who are in a romantic relationship.

My beloved is mine, and I am his; he browses among the lilies. – Song of Solomon 2:16

A wife is a noble character who can find? She is worth far more than rubies. – Proverbs 31: 10

Above all, love each other deeply because love covers over a multitude of sins. –1 Peter 4:8

Husbands love your wives, just as Christ loved the church and gave himself up for her. – Ephesians 5:25

And this is my prayer: that your love may abound more and more in knowledge and depth of insight. – Philippians 1:9

Carry each other's burdens, and in this way, you will fulfil the law of Christ. – Galatians 6:2

I have found the one whom my soul loves. – Song of Solomon 3:4

Husbands, love your wives and do not be harsh with them. – Colossians 3:19

The lord god said it is not good for the man to be alone. I will make a helper suitable for him. – Genesis 2:18

Houses and wealth are inherited from parents, but a prudent wife is from the Lord. – Proverbs 19:14

The husband should fulfil his marital duty to his wife and, likewise, the wife to her husband. The wife does not have authority over her own body but yields it to her husband and vice versa. – 1 Corinthians 7:3-4

Place me like a seal over your heart, like a seal on your arm, for love is as strong as death, its jealousy unyielding as the grave. – Song of Solomon 8:6

Bible verses about relationships with girlfriend

Verses like Romans 12:10 instruct believers to honour one another above themselves. Photo: @jmark (modified by author)

Source: UGC

For those seeking guidance in their relationship with a girlfriend, these adorable verses remind you of the importance of love, compassion and forgiveness in a relationship. By embodying these qualities, you mirror Christ's love.

Dear friends, let us love one another, for love comes from God. Everyone who loves has been born of God and knows God. – 1 John 4:7

And now, these three remain: faith, hope and love. But the greatest of these is love. – 1 Corinthians 13:13

Be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving each other, just as in Christ, God forgave you. – Ephesians 4:32

One who has unreliable friends soon comes to ruin, but there is a friend who sticks closer than a brother. – Proverbs 18:24

Greater love has no one other than this: to lay down one's life for one's friends. – John 15:13

As iron sharpens iron, so one person sharpens another. – Proverbs 27:17

He who finds a wife finds what is good and receives favour from the Lord. – Proverbs 18:22

Two are better than one because they have a good return for their labour; if either of them falls down, one can help the other up. – Ecclesiastes 4:9

Be devoted to one another in love, and honour one another above yourselves. – Romans 12:10

You have stolen my heart, my sister, my bride; you have stolen my heart with one glance of your eyes, with one jewel of your necklace. – Song of Solomon 4:9

She speaks with wisdom, and faithful instruction is on her tongue. – Proverbs 31:26

My beloved spoke and said to me, Arise, my darling, my beautiful one, come with me. – Song of Solomon 2:10

Bible verses about trust in relationships

Bible verses encourage believers to build each other up and offer support. Photo: pexels.com, @pixabay (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Trust is a basic virtue in any relationship built by faithfulness and love. Perfect love eliminates fear and fosters love. In times of fear, worries and uncertainty, you should trust God and his provision.

Let love and faithfulness never leave you; bind them around your neck and write them on the tablet of your heart. Then you will win favour and a good name in the sight of God and man. – Proverbs 3:3-4

Trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding; in all your ways, submit to him, and he will make your paths straight. – Proverbs 3:5-6

Trust in the Lord and do good; dwell in the land and enjoy safe pasture. – Psalm 27:3

There's no fear in love. But perfect love drives out fear because fear involves punishment. The one who fears is not made perfect in love. – 1 John 4:18

Do not be anxious about anything, but in every situation, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, present your requests to God. And the peace of God, which transcends all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus. – Philippians 4:6-7

Commit your way to the Lord, trust in Him, and he will do this; he will make your righteous reward shine like the dawn, your vindication like the noonday sun. – Psalm 37:5

You will keep those whose minds are steadfast in peace because they trust in you. Trust in the Lord forever, for the Lord, the Lord himself, is the rock eternal. – Isaiah 26:3-4

Trust in him at all times, you people; pour out your hearts to him, for God is our refuge. – Psalm 62:8

A gossip betrays confidence, but a trustworthy person keeps a secret. – Proverbs 11:13

May the God of hope fill you with all joy and peace as you trust in him so that you may overflow with hope by the power of the Holy Spirit. – Romans 15:13

Her husband has full confidence in her and lacks nothing of value. – Proverbs 31:11

That is why a man leaves his father and mother and is united to his wife, and they become one flesh. – Genesis 2:24

Bible verses about love and relationships

Bible verses emphasize the necessity of forgiveness in maintaining healthy relationships. Photo: pexels.com, @jibarofoto (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Your ability to love is derived from God's love for you, a continual commitment. Loving others fulfills God's words. Check out these inspiring Bible quotes about love and relationships.

Let no debt remain outstanding except the continuing debt to love one another, for whoever loves others has fulfilled the law. – Romans 13:8

Husbands, in the same way, be considerate as you live with your wives, and treat them with respect as the weaker partner and as heirs with you of the gracious gift of life so that nothing will hinder your prayers. – 1 Peter 3:7

However, each one of you also must love his wife as he loves himself, and the wife must respect her husband. – Ephesians 5:33

We love because he first loved us. – 1 John 4:19

Do everything in love. – 1 Corinthians 16:14

My dear brothers and sisters, take note of this; everyone should be quick to listen, slow to speak and slow to become angry. – James 1:19

Love does no harm to a neighbour; therefore, love is the fulfilment of law. – Romans 13:10

Love must be sincere. Hate what is evil; cling to what is good. – Romans 12:9

Finally, brothers and sisters, rejoice! Strive for full restoration, encourage one another, be of one mind, live in peace, and the God of love and peace will be with you. – 2 Corinthians 13:11

Keep on loving one another as brothers and sisters. – Hebrews 13:1

He has shown you, O mortal, what is good, and what does the Lord require of you? to act justly and to love mercy and to walk humbly with your God. – Micah 6:8

Finally, all of you, be like-minded, be sympathetic, love one another, be compassionate and humble. – 1 Peter 3:8

What Bible verses talk about relationships?

Many Bible verses emphasize the importance of relationships. Some of the key ones are Ephesians 4:2-3, 1 Corinthians 13:4-7, and Colossians 3:14.

What does God say about struggling relationships?

The Bible has many verses emphasising love, patience, humility, and forgiveness in struggling relationships. For instance, according to Ephesians 4:2-3: "With all humility and gentleness, with patience, bearing with one another in love, eager to maintain the unity of the Spirit in the bond of peace".

What book of the Bible helps with relationships?

The Bible offers abundant advice on relationships, with the book of Proverbs especially rich in wisdom about choosing who to build relationships with. Not all relationships are beneficial, but as humans, you are often attracted to people who might not be the best for you.

Godliness demands work, tolerance, and love to establish and preserve. The above Bible verses about relationships offer a strong basis to support you as you navigate and fortify relationships, whether taking care of a boyfriend, girlfriend, husband, or friend. You can find guidance and inspiration in the Bible for creating relationships that glorify God and demonstrate his love.

Legit.ng recently published profound Bible verses to honour your dad on Father's Day. Just like mothers, fathers play an essential role in shaping the destiny of their family members.

They bear a massive responsibility and strive to provide for everyone under their care. The Bible recognises them as family heads, and several verses are dedicated to motivating and guiding them in their roles and responsibilities.

Source: Legit.ng