50+ profound Bible verses about the tongue to help mind your speech

The tongue is the most potent part of the human body and the most dangerous weapon. It is said that a sword can cut the body, but a tongue can wound the soul. Several Bible verses about the tongue can help you control the words that come out of your mouth.

The tongue is a comparatively small part of the human body but has great power. A great deal of good and great harm can result from how you use your tongue. The tongue of a believer should be under the control of the indwelling Holy Spirit to bring blessings and happiness to many people.

Bible verses about the tongue and words

How many Bible verses about the tongue do you know? The Bible clarifies that you must be careful how you use your tongue. Below is a collection of Bible verses to guide you to have a spirit-controlled tongue.

For whoever would love life and see good days must keep their tongue from evil and their lips from deceitful speech. – 1 Peter 3:10

So he brought the people down to the water. And the Lord said to Gideon, "You shall separate everyone who laps the water with his tongue as a dog laps, as well as everyone who kneels to drink." – Judges 7:5

Whoever guards his mouth and tongue. Keeps his soul from troubles. – Proverbs 21:23

Jesus took him aside from the crowd, by himself, and put His fingers into his ears, and after spitting, He touched his tongue with the saliva; – Mark 7:33

Let your conversation be always full of grace, seasoned with salt, so that you may know how to answer everyone. – Colossians 4:6

And he cried out and said, 'Father Abraham, have mercy on me, and send Lazarus so that he may dip the tip of his finger in water and cool off my tongue, for I am in agony in this flame.' –Luke 16:24

The tongue of the wise uses knowledge rightly, But the mouth of fools pours forth foolishness. –Proverbs 15:2

Do not let any unwholesome talk come out of your mouths, but only what is helpful for building others up according to their needs, that it may benefit those who listen. – Ephesians 4:29

Then the fifth angel poured out his bowl on the throne of the beast, and his kingdom became darkened, and they gnawed their tongues because of pain – Revelation 16:10

But I say to you that for every idle word men may speak, they will give an account of it in the day of judgment. For by your words, you will be justified, and by your words, you will be condemned. – Matthew 12:36-37

Sin is not ended by multiplying words, but the prudent hold their tongues. – Proverbs 10:19

So they shall make their own tongue to fall upon themselves: all that see them shall flee away. – Psalms 64:8

Bible verses about the power of the tongue

According to Proverbs 18:21, life and death are in the power of the tongue. Your words can give life, kill, or destroy a person or situation. Here are more examples of verses about the tongue.

That your foot may shatter them in blood, The tongue of your dogs may have its portion from your enemies. – Psalm 68:23

The soothing tongue is a tree of life, but a perverse tongue crushes the spirit. – Proverbs 15:4

My strength is dried up like a potsherd, And my tongue cleaves to my jaws, And You lay me in the dust of death. – Psalm 22:15

Teach me, and I will hold my tongue: and cause me to understand wherein I have erred. – Job 6:24

My little children, let us not love in word or in tongue, but in deed and in truth. – 1 John 3:18

These six things the Lord hates, Yes, seven are an abomination to Him: A proud look, A lying tongue, Hands that shed innocent blood, – Proverbs 6:16-17

May my tongue cling to the roof of my mouth If I do not remember you If I do not exalt Jerusalem Above my chief joy. – Psalm 137:6

For we are sold, I and my people, to be destroyed, to be slain, and to perish. But if we had been sold for bondmen and bondwomen, I had held my tongue, although the enemy could not countervail the king's damage. – Esther 7:4

Whoever would foster love covers over an offence, but whoever repeats the matter separates close friends. – Proverbs 17:9

The tongue of the infant cleaves To the roof of its mouth because of thirst. The little ones ask for bread, But no one breaks it for them. – Lamentations 4:4

Let the words of my mouth and the meditation of my heart Be acceptable in Your sight, O Lord, my strength and my Redeemer. – Psalm 19:14

What goes into someone's mouth does not defile them, but what comes out of their mouth that is what defiles them. – Matthew 15:11

Bible verses about the tongue being a weapon

The Bible talks of the tongue being used as a weapon to harm and destroy or as a tool to build and heal. Therefore, if you carry a weapon that can cause wounds, you must have it carefully. Below are some Bible verses about the words and tongue to help you control your words.

The afflicted and needy are seeking water, but there is none, And their tongue is parched with thirst; I, the Lord, will answer them Myself; As the God of Israel, I will not forsake them. – Isaiah 41:17

And in the days of Artaxerxes wrote Bishlam, Mithredath, Tabeel, and the rest of their companions, unto Artaxerxes king of Persia; and the writing of the letter [was] written in the Syrian tongue, and interpreted in the Syrian tongue. – Ezra 4:7

A lying tongue hates those it hurts, and a flattering mouth works ruin. – Proverbs 26:28

Then Moses said to the Lord, "Please, Lord, I have never been eloquent, neither recently nor in time past, nor since You have spoken to Your servant; for I am slow of speech and slow of tongue." The Lord said to him, "Who has made man's mouth? Or who makes him mute or deaf, or seeing or blind? Is it not I, the Lord? – Exodus 4:10-11

She speaks with wisdom, and faithful instruction is on her tongue. – Proverbs 31:26

Then the lame will leap like a deer, And the tongue of the mute will shout for joy. For waters will break forth in the wilderness And streams in the Arabah. – Isaiah 35:6

So then, my beloved brethren, let every man be swift to hear, slow to speak, slow to wrath; – James 1:19

May my lips overflow with praise, for you teach me your decrees. May my tongue sing of your word, for all your commands are righteous. May your hand be ready to help me, for I have chosen your precepts. – Psalms 119:171-173

Moreover, I will make your tongue stick to the roof of your mouth so that you will be mute and cannot be a man who rebukes them, for they are a rebellious house. – Ezekiel 3:26

Set a guard, O Lord, over my mouth; Keep watch over the door of my lips. – Psalm 141:3

Those who consider themselves religious and yet do not keep a tight rein on their tongues deceive themselves, and their religion is worthless. – James 1:26

And at once, his mouth was opened, and his tongue loosed, and he began to speak in praise of God. – Luke 1:64

And all the people returned to the camp to Joshua at Makkedah in peace: none moved his tongue against any of the children of Israel. – Joshua 10:21

Bible verses about tongue and heart

What your tongue produces has eternal implications, for it reveals what is in your heart. Have a look at some Bible verses that talk about it.

The words of the reckless pierce like swords, but the tongue of the wise brings healing. 19 Truthful lips endure forever, but a lying tongue lasts only a moment. – Proverbs 12:18-19

The mind of the hasty will discern the truth, And the tongue of the stammerers will hasten to speak clearly. – Isaiah 32:4

Jesus took him aside from the crowd by himself and put His fingers into his ears, and after spitting, He touched his tongue with the saliva; and looking up to heaven with a deep sigh, He said to him, "Ephphatha!" that is, "Be opened!" And his ears were opened, and the impediment of his tongue was removed, and he began speaking plainly. – Mark 7:33-35

The one who has knowledge uses words with restraint, and whoever has understanding is even-tempered. Even fools are thought-wise if they keep silent and discerning if they hold their tongues. – Proverbs 17:27-28

A time to tear apart and a time to sew together; A time to be silent and a time to speak. – Ecclesiastes 3:7

The LORD shall bring a nation against thee from far, from the end of the earth, [as swift] as the eagle flieth; a nation whose tongue thou shalt not understand; – Deuteronomy 28:49

You who practice deceit, your tongue plots destruction; it is like a sharpened razor. 3 You love evil rather than good, falsehood rather than speaking the truth. You love every harmful word, you deceitful tongue! Surely God will bring you down to everlasting ruin: He will snatch you up and pluck you from your tent; he will uproot you from the land of the living. – Psalms 52:2-5

For I know their works and their thoughts; the time is coming to gather all nations and tongues. And they shall come and see My glory. – Isaiah 66:18

Likewise, the tongue is a small part of the body, but it makes great boasts. Consider what a great forest is set on fire by a small spark. The tongue also is a fire, a world of evil among the parts of the body. It corrupts the whole body, sets the whole course of one's life on fire, and is itself set on fire by hell. – James 3:5-6

After these things, I looked, and behold, a great multitude which no one could count, from every nation and all tribes and peoples and tongues, standing before the throne and before the Lamb, clothed in white robes, and palm branches were in their hands; – Revelation 7:9

For your hands are defiled with blood and your fingers with iniquity; Your lips have spoken falsehood, Your tongue mutters wickedness. – Isaiah 59:3

Whoever guards his mouth preserves his life; he who opens wide his lips comes to ruin. – Proverbs 13:3

But now you yourselves are to put off all these: anger, wrath, malice, blasphemy, filthy language out of your mouth. Do not lie to one another since you have put off the old man with his deeds. – Colossians 3:8

Against whom do you jest? Against whom do you open wide your mouth And stick out your tongue? Are you not children of rebellion, Offspring of deceit. – Isaiah 57:4

Let no corrupting talk come out of your mouths, but only such as is good for building up, as fits the occasion, that it may give grace to those who hear. – Ephesians 4:29

Keep your tongue from evil and your lips from telling lies. – Psalms 34:13

You can read several Bible verses about the tongue to help mind your speech. The power of life and death lies in your tongue. Ensure you are kind during your conversations.

