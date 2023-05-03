150 would you rather questions for kids to explore some fun scenarios

"Would you rather" is a fun question-and-answer game that poses a dilemma between two almost impossible situations. Do you know that "would you rather" questions for kids are great conversation starters and can help children improve their critical thinking skills? Try them, and you will discover how fun it gets interacting with kids.

Photo: pexels.com, @lastly (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The "would you rather" game is a fun way to get kids think out of the box. It gives them a chance to think about two challenging circumstances that may seem impossible. In the long run, it will prepare them to make important life decisions when faced with similar situations in life.

Would you rather questions

Here are some would you rather questions ideas to share with your children for fun conversations to keep them entertained. Besides improving kids' creativity and decision-making skills, the game comes in handy in improving their communication skills.

Best would you rather questions for kids

Whether you're looking to get the conversation started at dinner time or need inspiration for home-schooling, these "would you rather" questions for kids can work wonders.

Would you rather be a detective or a pilot?

Would you rather live under the sea or in space?

Would you rather see a ghost or meet an alien?

Would you rather be able to go invisible or read people's minds?

Would you rather be an awesome artist or a brilliant writer?

Would you rather time travel to the past or the future?

Would you rather get rid of YouTube or Disney?

Would you rather fly a kite or swing on a swing?

Would you rather lose your voice forever or your hearing forever?

Would you rather have teeth for toes or toes for teeth?

Would you rather wear gloves as socks or socks as gloves?

Would you rather fly like Batman or swing like Spider-Man?

Would you rather have bunny ears or bunny tail?

Would you rather be bulletproof or be able to survive falls from any height?

Would you rather be fluent in French or Japanese?

Would you rather time travel or travel across the multiverse?

Would you rather be able to control mummy’s mind or daddy’s mind?

Would you rather have every day off school or win the lottery?

Would you rather live in a place that snows daily or in the desert?

Would you rather meet Taylor Swift or Harry Styles?

Would you rather see a firework display or a circus performance?

Would you rather never read a book again or never watch a movie again?

Would you rather it be warm and raining or cold and snowing today?

Would you rather lose all your memories or lose one million dollars?

Would you rather own a mouse or a rat?

Would you rather live in a cave or a tree house?

Would you rather be able to create a new holiday or create a new sport?

Would you rather live without warm clothes or have to wear them all year round?

Funny would you rather questions

Photo: pexels.com, @therato (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Would you rather game can be played anywhere, anytime. These funny "would you rather" questions are a great way to get a conversation started in a fun and interesting way.

Would you rather like it to be always summer or always winter?

Would you rather have webbed feet or webbed hands?

Would you rather be able to stop time or go back in time?

Would you play with your friends in the park or play a video game?

Would you rather ride a flying car or ride a unicorn?

Would you rather have a body that is shaped like a candy cane or shaped like a lollipop?

Would you rather be the Gruffalo or the mouse?

Would you rather be able to speak any language or speak to animals?

Would you rather be able to turn into a cat or turn into a lizard?

Would you rather eat breakfast for dinner or dinner for breakfast?

Would you rather live in the clouds or underwater?

Would you rather have to sing everything for a day or not be able to talk?

Would you rather have purple hair or green hair?

Would you rather adventure with Moana or live in the jungle with Mowgli?

Would you rather be super sweaty or super chilly?

Would you rather be a wizard or a superhero?

Would you rather have very smelly feet or hair that smells like lasagna?

Would you rather have bad body odour or bad breath?

Would you rather have wheels for feet or crab claws for hands?

Would you rather have purple skin or a blue tongue?

Would you rather have to walk backwards forever or speak backwards forever?

Would you rather have four arms or four legs?

Would you rather be too hot or too cold?

Would you rather spot a rainbow or watch snowfall?

Would you rather be super stretchy or become a giant?

Would you rather have to wear a clown nose or clown face paint for the rest of your life?

Would you rather dance like a monkey or dance like a bear?

Would you rather have wings or a mermaid tail?

Would you rather see a moose or a peacock on vacation?

Would you rather go surfing or snorkelling?

Would you rather have tiger stripes or porcupine needles?

Would you rather look like a skunk or smell like a skunk?

Would you rather have eyes all around your head or noses all around your head?

Would you rather burp or fart all of the time?

Would you rather lick a dirty trash can or mouldy food?

Would you rather questions for kindergarten

Photo: pexels.com, @dushenkovsky (modified by author)

Source: UGC

"Would you rather" questions are great for any age group and can quickly be adapted and scaffolded to fit your age group. Check out these would you rather questions for Kindergarten.

Would you rather drive a police car or an ambulance?

Would you rather be excellent at math or exceptional at painting?

Would you rather spend a day in a beautiful garden or in a large museum?

Would you rather read a book or watch TV?

Would you rather be a dog sitter or a babysitter?

Would you rather be invisible or be able to fly?

Would you rather learn a new language or learn magic tricks?

Would you rather own a pirate ship or a private jet?

Would you rather never have to sleep or never have to eat?

Would you rather be an inventor or an actor?

Would you rather play at the sand pit or paddle pool?

Would you rather get a new pair of shoes or a jacket?

Would you rather make a snowman or build a sandcastle?

Would you rather be tall or fat?

Would you rather discover a new animal or a new planet?

Would you like to explore space or the interior of Earth?

Would you rather be the best student or the best athlete?

Would you rather be an amazing photographer or an amazing painter?

Would you rather go to the doctor or the dentist?

Would you rather play with Legos or play-dough?

Would you rather have a personal mobile phone or an iPad?

Would you rather play with ten puppies or ten kittens?

Would you rather camp in the forest or stay in a hotel?

Would you rather be a phoenix or a dragon?

Would you rather visit Candyland or Disneyland?

Would you rather questions for students

Photo: pexels.com, @scottwebb (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Would you rather questions for students have your students and kids thinking deeply without really getting serious.

Would you rather own an island or a sports team?

Would you rather be an American pioneer or a Viking explorer?

Would you rather have all the money you could ever want or not get sick ever again?

Would you rather have a magic button to clean your room or a magic button that stops your mom from talking?

Would you rather have a personal life-sized robot or a jetpack?

Would you rather design a flying car or a personal robot?

Would you rather wash all of your clothes or clean the bathroom?

Would you like to be homeschooled or study in a boarding school?

Would you rather have a triangle-shaped house or a house shaped like a hexagon?

Would you rather have no homework or no tests?

Would you rather give up the internet for a month or sweets for a month?

Would you rather be great at reading or great at math?

Would you rather have the chance to design a new toy or create a new TV show?

Would you rather live on a farm or live in a crowded city?

Would you rather take care of a baby or take care of a sick dog?

Would you rather be Mickey Mouse or Donald Duck?

Would you rather be a master at origami or a master of sleight of hand magic?

Would you rather have a tail that can’t grab things or wings that can’t fly?

Would you rather ride a very big horse or a very small pony?

Would you rather be fluent in 10 languages or be able to code in 10 different programming languages?

Would you rather attend a coding class or learn a new art form?

Would you rather have bunny teeth or a kangaroo's tail?

Would you rather ride a helicopter or a jet to school?

Would you rather be the author of a popular book or a musician in a band who released a popular album?

Would you rather hold your breath as long as a dolphin or jump as far as a kangaroo?

Would you rather hold your breath as long as a dolphin or jump as far as a kangaroo? Would you rather have autumn or spring all year long?

Would you rather be able to dig like a mole or climb a tree like a squirrel?

Would you rather brush your teeth with hot water or take a cold bath?

Would you rather have one wish granted now or three wishes granted in 10 years?

Would you rather give up the sense of taste or the sense of smell?

Would you rather watch the sunset or the sunrise?

Would you rather meet your favorite celebrity or be on a TV show?

Would you rather have a permanently squeaky voice or rainbow-colored skin?

Would you rather work for a toy company or a movie company?

Would you rather stay a kid until you turn 60 or instantly turn 30?

Would you rather meet a superhero in real life or a dinosaur in real life?

Would you rather teleport into another country or another world?

Would you rather sleep on the floor or sleep on the couch?

Would you rather be an athlete in the Summer Olympics or the Winter Olympics?

Would you rather have tiny feet and huge hands or huge feet and tiny hands?

Would you rather go to school or attend an online school?

Would you rather have an unlimited supply of ice cream or a popular ice cream flavour named after you?

Would you rather food questions

Photo: pexels.com, @dreamypixel (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Would you rather questions are great conversation starters. You cannot go wrong with them when you want to peep inside your child’s heart and mind.

Would you rather have cake for breakfast or pancakes for dinner?

Would you rather have to eat super spicy food or the most bitter food in the entire world?

Would you rather eat homemade meals or fast food for every single meal as long as you live?

Would you rather go to a buffet or a barbecue?

Would you rather eat a hamburger or a hot dog?

Would you rather eat broccoli flavored ice cream or meat flavored cookies?

Would you rather eat candy floss or doughnuts?

Would you rather never eat cheese again or never drink anything sweet again?

Would you rather eat McDonalds every day or KFC?

Would you rather eat a gross meal once a week or never eat your favourite meal again?

Would you rather eat a whole raw onion or a whole lemon?

Would you rather eat a cupcake or an apple?

Would you rather eat a cupcake or pastry?

Would you rather eat something spicy or bitter?

Would you rather eat a salad or drink soup?

Would you rather never eat ice cream again or drink milkshakes again?

Would you rather eat a rotten egg or expired yoghurt from the fridge?

Would you rather ban fruit forever or never eat broccoli again?

Would you rather eat a popsicle or a cupcake?

Would you rather give up pizza forever or never eat fries again?

"Would you rather" questions have always been an enticing family-party game that gets everyone involved. The above "would you rather" questions for kids will have them learning a lot about each other, while fostering their creativity.

Legit.ng recently published 75+ best thank you messages and cards for wishes and gifts. A thank you message is a note of appreciation written to express gratitude towards someone for their generosity, kindness, or thoughtfulness.

The excitement of getting a present is beyond any comparison, and the thank you message for the gift should reflect precisely that feeling. Discover the best thank you messages to send your family or friends to show your appreciation and gratitude for their support.

Source: Legit.ng