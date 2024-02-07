150+ Mongolian names and their meanings for boys and girls

Mongolians are a group of people from the Mongolian Plateau. The Mongols are known for their long-standing culture that includes amazing naming traditions. Their naming tradition is tied to a sense of identity deep in the family tree. Mongolian names are infused with myths and symbols, reflecting the nation's profound connection to its nomadic history and spiritual convictions.

If you are a Mongolian, your name is more than just a label; it's a tapestry woven with stories and symbols deeply rooted in the major revolutions in the nation's history. Before the Mongols embraced Buddhism, they practised shamanistic beliefs. This belief was connected to Earth, leading to descriptive names connected to natural phenomena.

Best Mongolian names

How are Mongolian names structured? Before 1924, religious elders and community elders were responsible for baby naming. Then, the Mongols were not allowed to use surnames. They were only allowed to use the given names whereby the father's given name or its initial precedes the given name on official documents.

Cute Male Mongolian names

Mongolians choose names that signify noteworthy events such as conquests or victories. They also frequently incorporate animal names into their naming culture and traditions to give the names better meanings. Here are some of the names you can choose from:

Batu - Strong or firm, reflecting inner strength.

Naran - Sun symbolising brightness and warmth.

Jochi - Guest.

Enkh - Peace, reflecting a calm and tranquil nature.

Ankhbayar - First joy.

Tumen - Many or numerous, reflecting abundance.

Delger - Prosperous.

Altan - Golden, symbolising wealth and prosperity.

Jargal - Happiness or joy, representing a cheerful personality.

Arban - A fluent man.

Sarnai - Rose or flower, reflecting beauty and elegance.

Sodbileg - Eternal steel.

Sukhbaatar - Inspired by the national hero, it means axe hero.

Bayar - Rich or wealthy, symbolising prosperity.

Ulagan - Worldly.

Davaa - Moon or lunar, reflecting calmness and serenity.

Khasar - Fearsome dog.

Erdene - Jewel, symbolising preciousness and uniqueness.

Altangadas - Golden wisdom.

Gantulga - Steel or iron, representing strength and durability.

Chono - Wolf.

Choibalsan - Choibalsan Khorloogiin.

Khongor - Wilderness or vast, reflecting a free-spirited nature.

Batsaikhan - Strong and nice.

Oyuna - Gentle or soft, reflecting a tender and kind personality.

Tseren - Pure or clean, representing innocence and virtue.

Khorloo - Gazzalle.

Zorig - Courage or bravery, reflecting a fearless character.

Enkh-Amgalan - the calm and peaceful one.

Dawa - Threshold or mountain pass.

Munkh - Eternal or everlasting, representing lasting qualities.

Orgil - Heroic or valiant, symbolising bravery.

Saruul - Garland or ornament representing beauty.

Uugan - Friendship.

Urna - Ornament or jewellery symbolising adornment.

Lkhagvasüren - A great healer.

Bilguun - Conqueror or victorious, representing success.

Eguden Yeke - Tnigri Great god of the door.

Khulan - Wild donkey, symbolising freedom and independence.

Cool female Mongolian names

Mongolian names typically comprise two components: a noun and its modifier. Here are Mongolian girl names you can choose from.

Sarangerel - Moonlight, symbolising beauty and radiance.

Altantsetseg - To golden flower, representing uniqueness and preciousness.

Munkhtsetseg - This is an eternal flower that reflects timeless beauty.

Anu - Peace or tranquillity, representing a calm and serene nature.

Oyun - To gentle or soft, symbolising tenderness and kindness.

Nomin - Sky or heaven, representing a celestial presence.

Bolormaa - A crystal woman, reflecting purity and clarity.

Tserendolgor - Precious pearl, symbolising uniqueness.

Enkhtsetseg - Peace flower.

Suvdaa - Rain or shower, symbolising refreshment and renewal.

Oyunchimeg - A melody of the soul, reflecting a harmonious nature.

Khatanbaatar - Queen hero.

Erdenetsetseg - The jewel of the Earth, symbolising preciousness.

Enkhtuya - Ray of peace.

Delgermaa - Long silk, symbolising grace and elegance.

Sarantsetseg - Moonflower, reflecting beauty and brightness.

Khutulun - Princess name in honour of the warrior Mongol princess herself

Naidvar - Peaceful lady.

Tungalag - Clear or pure, representing innocence and clarity.

Oyunbileg - Gentle fortune, symbolising luck and positivity.

Oktai - Understanding.

Bolor - Crystal or clear, representing purity and transparency.

Seruun - Colourful or varied, symbolising diversity.

Ochmaa - Flame mother.

Mungunsukh - Eternal happiness, reflecting lasting joy.

Khishig - Luck or fortune, representing a positive destiny.

Khishigjargal - Arrow of mercy.

Nomindalai - Beautiful melody, symbolising musical grace.

Tsagaan - White or pure, representing purity and goodness.

Orghana - A princess from Mongolian history.

Baigalmaa - Eternal light.

Narantsetseg - Sunflower, symbolising warmth and positivity.

Uyanga - Celestial or heavenly, reflecting a divine presence.

Mandakh - A gentle touch, symbolising kindness.

Ariun - Vast or extensive, representing broad-mindedness.

Uranchimeg - An artistic decoration.

Ochir - Star or celestial body, symbolising brightness.

Narantuya - Sunbeam, reflecting warmth and radiance.

Zolzaya - Clear moon, representing brightness and clarity.

Bayarmaa – Mother of peace.

Mandukhai - To eternal peace, reflecting lasting tranquillity.

Tuvshin - Ray or beam, symbolising positivity and brightness.

Naadamaya - Harvest princess.

Saran - To moon or lunar, symbolizing calmness and serenity.

Batsaikhan - Strong princess, reflecting inner strength.

Tsetsgee - Flower or blossom, symbolising beauty and growth.

Uranbileg - To endless fortune, symbolising continuous luck.

Nasaa - Rose or flower, reflecting beauty and elegance.

Nyamgerel - Sunlight, symbolising warmth and brightness.

Mongolian warrior names

Mongolian worrier names are often given to boys. These beautiful names often represent desirable qualities in a warrior, reflecting attributes like strength, courage, leadership, and resilience. These names may draw inspiration from historical figures, nature, or symbols associated with power and prowess.

Batuhan - Firm or strong.

Nogoonbaatar - Qreen hero.

Sainbayar - Good hero.

Tseveen - Bright and shining.

Baatar - Hero.

Dalai - Ocean or sea, symbolizing vastness and power.

Bodonchar - Wise one.

Noyan - Captain or commander, reflecting leadership.

Temujin - Strong as iron.

Erlig - Inspired by the Mongolian god of death, symbolising a formidable warrior.

Aduuchin- Fighter.

Khosbayar - Eternal warrior.

Arsla - Lion.

Dambijantsan - Steel soul.

Qoroltai - Combining Qor (black) with Qoltai (steel), symbolising a dark and formidable warrior.

Nergüi - Noisy or active, representing an energetic warrior.

Tomorbaatar - A strong hero.

Ganbaatar - A steel hero, the perfect Mongolian warrior name for your little fighter.

Batzorig- Courageous.

Zorigt - Brave or courageous, reflecting a fearless warrior.

Chenghiz - Great and wise.

Chinggis - Inspired by Genghis Khan, the great Mongolian warrior and leader.

Timicin - A strong person

Tümen - Many or numerous, symbolising a powerful force.

Yesugei - Nine arrows.

Ochirbat - Radiant hero.

Tseren - Strong or mighty, reflecting a powerful warrior.

Ganbold - Steel axe.

Altan - Golden, symbolising a warrior's glory and prestige.

Buyandelger - Eternal steel.

Tomorbaatar - A strong hero.

Famous Mongolian surnames

Mongolians didn't always use surnames; rather, they had clan names that were not frequently linked to their names. Check out the names below for inspiration.

Gantulga - Steel hearth or steel cooking stand.

Lkhahnvasu - Healer

Bat-Erdene - A strong jewel or firm jewel.

Altanbaatariin - Golden or red dawn.

Buyantu - Blessed

Monkhbat - Eternal firmness or eternal strength.

Bolormaa - Not only is this a popular Mongolian surname, but it is a rare female name. It means crystal woman.

Ganbaatar - This common Mongolian last name was often used by people who practised Buddhism. It means steel hero.

Ganzorig - Steel courage.

Oyuunchimeg - Means decoration consisting of a notable mind.

Nergui - This Mongolian name was given to lead off bad spirits. It means no name.

Gegeen - Enlightened or bright.

Batbayar - Strong joy.

Otgonbayar - This name is another popular last name in Mongolia - it means youngest joy.

Enkhbayar - Peaceful joy or peaceful happiness.

Erdenebat - Jewel joy or precious happiness.

Tsetsgee - Flower or blossom, symbolising beauty and growth.

Tsogtbayar - This last name signifies wisdom, joy or intelligent happiness.

Narantsetseg - Sunflower, this surname reflects brightness and positivity.

Batsaikhan - Symbolises a powerful leader.

Jargal - Happiness or joy; this last name represents a cheerful personality.

Ochir - Star or celestial body, symbolising brightness and radiance.

Chuluun - Rock or stone, it reflects solidity and stability.

Uyanga - This surname means celestial or heavenly, reflecting a divine presence.

Zaya - Meaning destiny or fate, this Mongolian last name represents a predetermined path.

Tuvshintur - Combining Tuvshin (ray) with Tur (strong), symbolising strong brightness.

Biligtu -Conquer or victorious.

Borjigin - Means grey-green, symbolising a unique colour.

Dorjgotov - Robust strength.

Anar - Meaning pomegranate, this surname symbolises fertility and abundance.

Oyungerel - It is among the common Mongolian last names that mean melody or soft tune.

Enebish - Uniqueness and excellence.

What is the most common Mongolian name?

The most common Mongolian names are Tibetan and Bilguun. These names are common because of their close link to Buddhist beliefs.

What is a stereotypical Mongolian name?

A stereotypical Mongolian name may often be associated with evil in that people avoided giving these names because it was believed they would bring evil to the child and society at large. Names like Khenbish, meaning nobody, Nergui and Muunokhoi, meaning vicious dog were also given to mislead the evil spirits.

Mongolian names are interesting, and many are derived from great rulers of the past. This tribe gets its name from animals, natural phenomena and abilities. Some babies are given names that can drive the evil spirits away.

